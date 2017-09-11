When Will Hurricane Irma Hit Savannah, Georgia?

National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Irma is continuing to make its way across Florida and is expected to hit Georgia overnight, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm will reach Savannah sometime after midnight. Hurricane Irma currently has maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour. It is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by the time it hits Georgia.

#Irma is now about 300 miles away from #Savannah. Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 415 miles!! #WTOC pic.twitter.com/EP2l2t1qGt — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) September 11, 2017

Here’s the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, as of 11 p.m. Eastern time:

The center of Irma will continue to move over the western Florida peninsula through Monday morning and then into the southeastern United States late Monday and Tuesday. Doppler radar data indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 100 mph (155 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast, and Irma is expected to become a tropical storm over far northern Florida or southern Georgia on Monday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center, and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 415 miles.

Possible impacts of #Irma for South Carolina and Georgia as it continues to track northward. https://t.co/kGw18ctirs — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) September 11, 2017

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency in all 159 counties. State government will be closed Monday and Tuesday for all employees except essential personnel.

UPDATE: Deal alters state of emergency for Chatham Co. & lifts contraflow on I-16 by 4 p.m. Read More: https://t.co/QvhcbFGjPy pic.twitter.com/nWFyU0Psx3 — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) September 9, 2017