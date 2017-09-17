Hurricane Maria Live Radar: Watch Satellite Streams to Track Maria in Real-Time

Hurricane Maria has been officially upgraded to a Category 1 storm and shows all the signs of continuing to strengthen this week. Although it’s too soon to know if it will affect Florida, other parts of the U.S. coast, or go back out to sea, the storm is slowing heading east in the direction of the United States. Many islands are in its path in the meantime, putting areas like Barbuda, Puerto Rico, Haiti, the Florida Keys, and the U.S. Virgin Islands possibly at risk. If you’re wanting to keep an eye on Maria’s progress, these live stream feeds will help. First, above, is a live track of Hurricane Maria showing the storm on radar as it moves. This one is in Spanish, as it appears that some of the most consistent live trackers right now are not in English.

Below are more news feeds, reporting live and periodically sharing news about Maria and her location and projected path in real time as it changes. Some of these feeds may periodically go down or be changed. We will keep this post updated with new streams as needed.

Here’s a stream from CNN and other news channels, periodically talking about Maria or Jose:

We will add more streams to this post as they are available.