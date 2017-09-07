Is Savannah, Georgia Evacuating Because of Hurricane Irma?

Photo by Jonas N. Jordan, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Digital Visual Library

After wreaking havoc in the Leeward Islands and the Caribbean, Hurricane Irma is now churning towards the Bahamas and Florida. It’s still unclear where it will make landfall, but several states are already preparing, including Georgia.

Savannah, Georgia, lies in the path of projected computer models, according to the National Hurricane Service. The storm is expected to arrive by Sunday.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency in Chatham county, as well as Bryan, Camden, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties. Savannah is located in Chatham county.

No evacuations have been ordered in Savannah as of Thursday morning, but the state is preparing for the Category 5 hurricane, which is recording maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour.

“Ahead of Hurricane Irma, I’ve issued an executive order prohibiting price gouging and waiving rules and regulations for motor vehicles transporting supplies, equipment, personnel, goods and services associated with disaster assistance and relief,” Deal said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This state of emergency also ensures aid for the six counties potentially impacted by this catastrophic storm. We will continue monitoring Hurricane Irma’s path in the days ahead and coordinating with our federal, state and local partners,” he said. “I urge Georgians in the affected counties to remain vigilant and be prepared.”

The City of Savannah is putting up hurricane shutters on City Hall.

And the City of Savannah Stormwater Management is monitoring the four major canals in Savannah to try to keep the water clean when the storm hits.

On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said the eye of Hurricane Irma is moving off the northern coast of Hispaniola and heading for the Turks and Caicos islands.

We are monitoring #Irma and ask that everyone create a #Ready kit and review your family emergency plan. https://t.co/eSC2vuJyVI pic.twitter.com/4P1WJtHLWJ — Georgia EM&HS (@GeorgiaEMA) September 6, 2017

For more information on hurricane preparedness, visit the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency website.