Hurricane Maria Spaghetti Models: Latest Path [Sept. 21]

SFWMD

Hurricane Maria rampaged through Puerto Rico, causing severe flooding and destruction, but where will the hurricane head next?

For days, spaghetti and other models have shown Maria turning north and missing Florida and the southeastern seaboard. Some of the models then showed that the northeastern United States could be in potential peril from the storm, although this was not by any means certain. The models are projections, and the storm could continue to shift.

However, what do the models show for Thursday, September 21?

The latest spaghetti models project that the storm will miss the United States coastline, and they continue to show that it’s moving away from the coast. Here’s the September 21 spaghetti model from the South Florida Waste Management District.

For comparison purposes, this is how the storm looked two days before:

Cyclocane is a great site to get updated spaghetti model paths for Hurricane Maria. The site’s spaghetti model for Maria on September 21 shows a similar northern track for Maria away from the American coast.

Here are some of the other recent models for Maria. Some of them show strands of the storm coming close to the U.S., but not hitting it in full force.

Spaghetti plot next week shows Maria well off the east coast. A couple try and turn towards coast so need to watch pic.twitter.com/ecSxx8z5Ox — Rich Caniglia (@whec_rcaniglia) September 21, 2017

Spaghetti models trend even farther east which is good news for the Turks- Caicos and Bahamas with more of a glancing blow from #Maria. #gmj pic.twitter.com/HmA1BYQ1Jc — Mike Prangley (@fcnmike) September 21, 2017

Puerto Rico was devastated and left without power.

The storm was passing offshore of the Dominican Republic on September 21. Here’s the forecast cone from Thursday from the National Hurricane Center:

According to the National Hurricane Center, as of September 21:

“…MARIA’S LARGE EYE PASSING OFFSHORE OF THE NORTHEASTERN COAST OF THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC…

SUMMARY OF 800 AM AST…1200 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…19.9N 68.7W

ABOUT 95 MI…150 KM NNW OF PUNTA CANA DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

ABOUT 190 MI…305 KM SE OF GRAND TURK ISLAND

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…115 MPH…185 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 315 DEGREES AT 9 MPH…15 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…959 MB…28.32 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The government of the Bahamas has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the central Bahamas.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Puerto Plata

* Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Dominican Republic west of Puerto Plata to the northern border of

the Dominican Republic and Haiti

* Dominican Republic west of Cabo Engano to Punta Palenque

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Cabo Engano

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Central Bahamas.”