Marston Hefner, Hugh Hefner’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hugh Hefner– famous for founding Playboy and his legendary silk-robe– has sadly died at age 91.

Over the course of his accomplished life, Hefner was married three times. He is survived by four children, one of whom is 27-year-old Marston Hefner.

Here’s what you need to know about Marston.

1. His Mother Was Playboy’s Playmate of the Year in 1989

From 1989 to 2010, Hefner was married to Kimberley Conrad, Playboy’s Playmate of the Month in January 1988 and Playboy of the Year in 1989.

2. He Was Arrested for Allegedly Attacking His Playboy Playmate Girlfriend

Model Claire Sinclair attends the premiere of Syfy’s “Sharknado: The 4th Awakens” at the Stratosphere Casino Hotel on July 31, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In 2012, Marston was arrested for allegedly attacking girlfriend and Playboy Playmate Claire Sinclair. According to a TMZ article shortly after the incident, Marston admitted he had gotten into an argument with Sinclair, but did not admit to attacking her.

In February of that year, Sinclair spoke about the incident to E! News, saying: “We had just freshly moved into the apartment, and I know Marston was a little stressed out about it, and Marston has been unstable throughout the whole course of our relationship…and we got into an argument about something really silly and it kind of escalated and it became violent,” she said. “Initially, he kicked me and I went backwards, I fell. Then he punched me and grabbed me up, and I scratched him to defend myself. It was very shocking.”

Sinclair told the outlet that this wasn’t the first domestic dispute between her and Marston.

In March 2012, according to the Daily Mail, Marston was sentenced to 52 weeks in a domestic violence program for the alleged abuse. He was also ordered to stay away from Sinclair for three years.

Claire Sinclair was the he Playboy official pin-up and Playmate of the year 2011. She had been dating Marston since August 2010.

3. He’s a Former Leader of the Human Rights Student Task Force

After interviewing him in 2008, GQ described Marston as someone who had no interest in the rich and luxurious lifestyle his father led. “He seems to have no interest in, say, scoping chicks with Bill Maher at the Midsummer Night’s Dream party. He does not wear silk. He…. has strong opinions on Darfur.”

Did that mean his childhood was completely devoid of the sexual imagery his father is famous for selling? No. “Well, as a 15-year-old kid, seeing naked people occasionally, that’s—it’s just the lifestyle of growing up as Hugh Hefner’s son, in his shadow. It’s not a boo-hoo sob story. But it’s not the same as every other kid,” Marston explained to GQ.

4. He Spent the First Eight Years of His Life Living in the Playboy Mansion

2016 Playmate of the Year Eugena Washington poses with her new All-New 2017 Fiat 124 Spider at Playboy’s 2016 Playmate of the Year Announcement.

According to GQ, Marston spent the first eight years of his life living in the Playboy mansion. And although one could argue the photos adorning the house are enough of a sex education, Marston holds received his official sex education at school. “In eighth grade. The only reason I might know more is because, like, it was all around me. So I’m more comfortable.”

Opening up about women, Marston later added on, “My, like, expectancy for what girl I’m going to get is, like, so fucked-up. I’ve just been around really hot women my entire life, so the average high school girl won’t do it for me. But instead of making me really care about looks, I look for the personality and a personal connection. Because I’ve been around looks all my life, and it’s like, if I can’t talk to her…”

5. His Parents Separated in 1998

Hugh Hefner and his former wife Kimberley Conrad Hefner who both accepted Wildlife achievement awards at the 9th annual “Safari Brunch” at the Playboy Mansion to benefit the Wildlife Waystation, Country’s Premier wild Animal Refuge October 18, 2003 in Bel Air, California.

According to GQ, Marston’s parents split up in 1998. Afterwards, he moved in with his mother to a “more modest house that adjoins the property.”

Hefner and Conrad were separated for 11 years before officially divorcing– they waited for their eldest child to turn 18. The divorce was finalized in March 2010.

Marson’s brother, Cooper, is an executive at the Playboy enterprise.

