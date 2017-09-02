PHOTOS: Melania Trump in Houston Meeting Harvey Survivors

Twitter/Sarah Sanders

First Lady Melania Trump joined her husband in Houston, Texas on September 2, where they met with Hurricane Harvey survivors and helped pass out food.

Melania doubled down on the heels after her stilettos drew attention during the couple’s first trip to flood-ravaged Texas. As with the first trip, the First Lady wore heels and dressed up for the trip to Texas but changed into jeans and a baseball cap by the time the plane landed. On September 2, Melania wore a baseball cap that said, “Texas.” Here are the Trumps as they left Washington D.C. for Houston:

Melania again wore high heels to board the plane for Texas:

In Houston, President Trump and a dressed-down Melania brought out the empathy, and he was photographed and videotaped picking up a little girl in a shelter and giving her a kiss.

Watch that video here:

President Trump hugs a little girl who ran up to him as he meets with people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas https://t.co/5mhXyHZuTE pic.twitter.com/iPE3sbB81f — CNN (@CNN) September 2, 2017

Both Trumps also shook people’s hands and helped pass out food at the shelter. Here’s a video of Trump and Melania passing out food in Houston.

WATCH: President Trump and the first lady pass out food to Harvey victims at a Houston shelter https://t.co/NLXU7JTaKl — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 2, 2017

Here are photos:

President Trump and First Lady Melania helping deliver supplies in Houston Texas! pic.twitter.com/FMBMDoPF0Q — LUKE 🇺🇸 (@LukeMAGA1) September 2, 2017

Down in Texas: POTUS schmoozing while @Flotus Melania Trump helping serve lunch (hot-dogs we are told) at a Houston #Harvey shelter. pic.twitter.com/E7BJNvgGeD — Nicolette Glazer (@NicoletteGlazer) September 2, 2017

Pres Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet with families displaced by #HurricaneHarvey, stopping by a lunch line at Houston's NRG Center. pic.twitter.com/UUGQJxCg9l — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 2, 2017

Melania feeding folk in Houston shelter pic.twitter.com/XQKOnVw5B9 — K¥T (@AspanKyn) September 2, 2017

People took selfies with President Trump:

Evacuees who snapped this selfie w @realDonaldTrump says the encounter changed their opinion of him. Found him to be kind, reassuring. pic.twitter.com/IYTHH7Nshi — Elex Michaelson (@abc7elex) September 2, 2017

Here’s more video of the Trumps meeting Hurricane Harvey survivors in Houston on September 2:

According to The BBC, the Trumps “made a point of meeting flood survivors and volunteers in Houston. They took part in food distribution at a shelter, handing out packed lunches, and posed for photographs with victims when they requested it.”

Watch the Trumps arriving in Houston, Texas:

TEXAS: We are with you today, we are with you tomorrow, and we will be with you EVERY SINGLE DAY AFTER, to restore, recover, and REBUILD! pic.twitter.com/p1Fh8jmmFA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2017

President Trump and his wife are expected to return to the flood-stricken region again for a third time next week. “Later in the week, they are expected to travel to Lake Charles, Louisiana, which was also hit by flash floods,” BBC reported.

In his first visit, Trump did not go to Houston, which was still dealing with massive flooding and rescue efforts. Instead, he visited the wind-damaged coast and Austin, where he received briefings on hurricane rescue operations. Some criticized Trump during that first visit for praising the size of the crowd that gathered to meet him and for not meeting with Hurricane survivors.