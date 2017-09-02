PHOTOS: Melania Trump in Houston Meeting Harvey Survivors

First Lady Melania Trump joined her husband in Houston, Texas on September 2, where they met with Hurricane Harvey survivors and helped pass out food.
Melania doubled down on the heels after her stilettos drew attention during the couple’s first trip to flood-ravaged Texas. As with the first trip, the First Lady wore heels and dressed up for the trip to Texas but changed into jeans and a baseball cap by the time the plane landed. On September 2, Melania wore a baseball cap that said, “Texas.” Here are the Trumps as they left Washington D.C. for Houston:
Melania again wore high heels to board the plane for Texas:
In Houston, President Trump and a dressed-down Melania brought out the empathy, and he was photographed and videotaped picking up a little girl in a shelter and giving her a kiss.
Watch that video here:
Both Trumps also shook people’s hands and helped pass out food at the shelter. Here’s a video of Trump and Melania passing out food in Houston.
Here are photos:
People took selfies with President Trump:
Here's more video of the Trumps meeting Hurricane Harvey survivors in Houston on September 2:
According to The BBC, the Trumps “made a point of meeting flood survivors and volunteers in Houston. They took part in food distribution at a shelter, handing out packed lunches, and posed for photographs with victims when they requested it.”
Watch the Trumps arriving in Houston, Texas:
President Trump and his wife are expected to return to the flood-stricken region again for a third time next week. “Later in the week, they are expected to travel to Lake Charles, Louisiana, which was also hit by flash floods,” BBC reported.
In his first visit, Trump did not go to Houston, which was still dealing with massive flooding and rescue efforts. Instead, he visited the wind-damaged coast and Austin, where he received briefings on hurricane rescue operations. Some criticized Trump during that first visit for praising the size of the crowd that gathered to meet him and for not meeting with Hurricane survivors.
