Is Ocala, Florida Evacuating Because of Hurricane Irma?

Mandatory evacuations have not been ordered for Ocala, Florida, ahead of Hurricane Irma, but that isn’t stopping many residents from heading out of the deadly storm’s path.

Heavy traffic on Interstate 75 in Ocala, Florida as people head north in advance of Hurricane Irma. Video from WFLA helicopter. #Irma pic.twitter.com/IEpAor3Lxz — Ricky Matthews (@wxrjm) September 7, 2017

For those riding out the Category 5 hurricane, which is expected to make landfall in Florida later this week, the City of Ocala is opening a number of shelters on Friday at 5 p.m.

Marion County shelters will open Friday, Sept. 8 beginning at 5 p.m. // cc @MCSOFlorida pic.twitter.com/cFepFMG90h — City of Ocala (@CityofOcalaFL) September 6, 2017

According to News 6 in Orlando, there are sandbag locations at the North Multi District Office at 8311 N. Hwy. 441 and the South Multi District Office at 3260 SE 80th St.in Ocala.

And the city of Ocala has self-serve sandbag locations through Friday from 9 a.m. until dusk. They are located along Watula Avenue in Tuscawilla Park and State Road 40 and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Limit 10 sandbags per resident and sand, shovels and bags will be provided.

Schools will be closed Friday and Monday.

Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in Florida, as residents brace for Hurricane Irma which is packing 175 mile an hour winds. The storm is expected to reach Florida by Saturday morning.