Robert Hodges: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

West Sacramento PD

Police say horrors occurred inside a West Sacramento apartment and are accusing Robert Hodges of murdering three children in front of their mother.

Hodges, also known as Robert William Hodges, is 33-years-old. The children and their mother had not yet been identified on September 14, and their ages were not released yet by authorities.

CBS Local labeled the homicides a “domestic violence” incident.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Hodges Went on the Run but Was Captured by Police

33 YO Robert Hodges has been arrested, accused of murdering 3 kids behind the door of apartment 44 at West Sacramento's Timbers Apartments. pic.twitter.com/ZF8jS8vk2M — Brian Hickey (@kcraBrianHickey) September 14, 2017

The children were slain inside the family’s apartment around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14. Hodges was on the run, but he “was arrested hours later near I-80 in Sacramento,” according to KCRA.

“A California Highway Patrol officer pulled him over near Interstate 80 and West El Camino Avenue,” reported The Sacramento Bee.

2. Hodges Was Married to the Children’s Mother

@WestSacPoliceDe say that triple homicide suspect Robert Hodges is in custody after being located by CHP near I-80 and W. El Camino pic.twitter.com/ZnEVpQZqd2 — Jose M. Estrella (@Jmestrella86) September 14, 2017

According to KCRA-TV, police confirmed that Hodges was married to the children’s mother but were not certain yet whether he was their father.

3. Police Received a 911 Call About Domestic Violence Occurring Inside the Apartment

#Breaking West Sac PD: 3 children dead, mother injured, suspect Robert Hodges on the run. They will release his picture and vehicle shortly. pic.twitter.com/GwMPTNmcit — stevelarge (@largesteven) September 14, 2017

Someone – it’s not clear whether it was the mother – managed to dial 911 from inside the apartment, but, by the time police arrived, it was too late for the children.

“The initial 911 call came in as a domestic violence incident, and as police were on the way to the apartment, someone called 911 again to report the children were possibly dead,” according to KCRA.

4. It’s Not Clear How the Children Were Murdered

Father in custody after 3 children found dead inside West Sacramento apartment https://t.co/7LUMXURT8t pic.twitter.com/m3earWvMpY — KRON4 News (@kron4news) September 14, 2017

Authorities have not released any details yet of how the murders unfolded or what weapon was used to kill the children. This story will be updated as more information is released.

5. Police Tried to Save the Children but It was Too Late

3 children found dead in West Sacramento apartment after domestic violence Contact:… https://t.co/ligpGlP4tU pic.twitter.com/JANc3RSSwe — Breaking112 (@breaking112) September 14, 2017

Police did everything they could to save the lives of the children, but it was too late.

“Officers arrived and began life-saving measures, which were continued by firefighters when they arrived. The children were declared dead shortly after,” The Sacramento Bee reported.