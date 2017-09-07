Sean Spicer To Appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Next Week

Getty

Since resigning as President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary in July, Sean Spicer has been laying low.

He signed a deal with Worldwide Speakers Group to jump on the highly lucrative speakers’ circuit. But many Americans, on both sides of the aisle, will be tuning in next week to see Spicer make his first late-night talk show appearance since leaving the Trump Administration.

Jimmy Kimmel, host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” took to Twitter on Thursday to invite Spicer to appear on his show.

Dear @SeanSpicer – if I promise to look AT the camera this time, will you come to my show next week? pic.twitter.com/KcVA5xUzeC — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 7, 2017

Spicer agreed.

It's a deal, does next Wednesday work? https://t.co/7iYmUtvSyj — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 7, 2017

Kimmel posted a photo he took with Spicer, a commander in the Navy Reserve, in his Navy uniform asking him to come on his show. Its unclear when and where the photo was taken.

Spicer responded, “It’s a deal, does next Wednesday work?” Kimmel then confirmed his appearance for Wednesday night. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weekdays on ABC at 11:35 p.m. Eastern time.

.@SeanSpicer will be here for his first late-night interview next Wednesday, September 13th! #Kimmel pic.twitter.com/CHcU9ZE5Y2 — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) September 7, 2017

Kimmel took many jabs at Spicer during his tenure as Trump’s spokesman, including this skit titled “Drunk Sean Spicer.”