September 11 2017 Memorial Live Streams: How to Watch the Ceremony Online

On September 11, 2017, the annual memorial ceremony of remembrance airs on multiple TV channels for Americans to watch across the nation. Generally, a moment of silence is observed, beginning at 8:46 a.m. when the first tower of the World Trade Center was hit. The ceremony takes place at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza and six moments of silence are observed, marking when the World Trade Center towers were struck and fell, when the Pentagon was hit, and when Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania. For all the information on how to watch the ceremonies online via different networks, read on below.

Live Streams & Live Apps Available

CBS ALL-ACCESS: CBS News is featuring special 9-11 Memorial Coverage from 8:26 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET. The only legal way to stream the 9/11 Special live without a cable subscription — or a subscription to a cable-replacement service (like Sony’s Vue) — is via CBS All Access, a service that streams live CBS broadcasts in most U.S. markets.

The service costs $5.99 a month, but you can stream the 9/11 Special today for free via the service’s free 7-day trial. You’ll have to enter your valid U.S. credit card information to sign up, but you won’t be charged if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends.

To recap: If you’re looking for a free live stream of today’s 9/11 Special show, you can sign up for the free trial here, stream the show, and then cancel your subscription within 7 days to avoid charges.

NBC LIVE: The “Remembering 9/11 Ceremony” coverage will begin on NBC at 8:30 a.m. ET and will air through 12 p.m. ET today.

– If You Don’t Have a Cable Login (Select Markets)

In the following select markets, NBC’s live broadcast is available through Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides select channels for a monthly fee. Sling’s Blue package, which includes NBC, costs $25 a month but offers a free 7-day trial.

New York

Los Angeles

Chicago

Philadelphia

San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

Dallas/Fort Worth

Washington, D.C.

Miami/Fort Lauderdale

San Diego

Hartford/New Haven

If you’re viewing in one of the markets above, you can use the instructions below to stream the show.

On the Web:

1. Go here to sign up for Sling TV. You’ll need to enter your credit card information, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends you won’t be charged.

2. When you sign up, select the Blue package, which is listed immediately to the right of the Orange package on the Sling TV website. The Blue package costs $25 per month but offers a free 7-day trial.

3. Download the Sling desktop app, and navigate over to NBC to watch the show.

With an App:

If you sign up for the free Sling trial, you can watch the show on the Sling app, which you can download for free in the App store or the Google Play store. There’s also a Sling app for Roku, Chromecast, Nexus player, ZTE and XBox One. Go here for a full list of compatible devices.

Follow these steps:

1. Go here to sign up for Sling. You’ll need to enter your credit card information, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends you won’t be charged.

2. When you sign up, select the Blue package, which is listed immediately to the right of the Orange package on the Sling TV website. The Blue package costs $25 per month but offers a free 7-day trial.

3. Download the Sling app for your device, and navigate over to NBC to watch the show.

– If You Have a Cable Login

If you have access to a cable or satellite subscription that includes NBC, you can stream NBC television live on the network’s website or, in select markets, with the NBC app.

On the Web:

Click here for the NBC stream. If it’s your first time streaming at nbc.com/live, you’ll get a free 45-minute preview before you’re forced to “verify” using a cable login to continue watching. When you click “Verify Now,” you’ll be prompted to click on the tile of your pay-tv provider (Infinity, Fios, DirectTV, etc.) and be directed to a sign-in page, where you must enter a valid user ID and password. You must have access to a cable or satellite subscription that includes NBC programming.

If you have trouble logging in, NBC has an “FAQ” contact form here, where you can submit a “description of your issue.”

– With an App (Select Markets)

In several major markets, you can access NBC live TV via the NBC app, which is available to download in the App Store and Google Play. (NBC also has apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Xbox One.)

Again, you’ll need login info for pay-tv subscription that includes NBC programming. The live broadcast of your local NBC affiliate is available only in the following markets, where the station is owned by NBC: New York (WNBC), Los Angeles (KNBC), San Diego (KNSD), San Francisco / Bay Area (KNTV), Connecticut (WVIT), Miami (WTVJ), Chicago (WMAQ-TV), Philadelphia (WCAU), Washington D.C. (WRC-TV) and Dallas (KXAS-TV).

After launching the app, open the menu and click on the “LIVE” tile in the top left portion of the screen. You’ll have to “enable location services” (find the NBC app under your phone’s Settings, click on it and then click on Location) so the app can see where you are and whether your local NBC station is eligible for streaming.

If it’s your first time using the app, you’ll get a free 45-minute preview before you’re forced to “verify” using a cable login to continue watching. When you click “Verify Now,” you’ll be prompted to click on the tile of your pay-tv provider (Infinity, Fios, DirectTV, etc.) and be directed to a sign-in page, where you must enter a valid user ID and password.

FOX LIVE: FOX 5 News is airing special coverage of the Memorial and 9/11 services from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET today.

– If You Live in the U.S. & Do Not Have Cable

If you’re in the United States and looking to legally watch the show live online, but you do not have access to a cable or satellite pay-TV login, your only option is to do so via Sling TV. Here’s how to access the stream:

– On the Web:

Viewers in the United States can watch the show through Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides access to select channels for a monthly fee, but offers a free 7-day trial that will allow you to watch the show for free if you sign up.

Fox is available through the Blue package, which costs $25 per month after the free trial ends.

Here’s how to sign up:

1. Click here to create a Sling account.

2. Select the Blue package, which costs $25 per month after your free trial is over.

3. Enter your billing information and create an account. Again: You will not be charged until after you’ve completed the free 7-day trial.

4. Download the Sling app on your computer, and begin watching the show.

– With an App:

If you sign up for the free Sling trial, you can watch the show via the Sling app, which you can download for free in the App store or the Google Play store.

There’s also a Sling app for Roku, Chromecast, Nexus player, ZTE and XBox One. Click here for a full list of compatible devices.

The service’s Blue package, which includes Fox, costs $25 per month. But if you’re looking for a way to watch the show for free, you can do so with Sling’s free 7-day trial.

Here’s how to sign up:

1. Click here to create a Sling account.

2. Select the Blue package.

3. Enter your billing information and create an account. Again: You will not be charged until after you’ve completed the free 7-day trial.

4. Download the Sling app in the App store or the Google Play store.

– If You Live in the U.S. & Have Access to a Cable or Satellite Login

On the Web:

Viewers in the United States with cable or satellite provider login credentials can now live-stream all Fox primetime entertainment programming here at fox.com/live.

Primetime is defined as 8 to 10 p.m. (7 p.m.-9 p.m. Central Time) Monday-Friday, and 7 to 10 p.m. (6 p.m.-9 p.m. Central Time) on Sundays.

The stream offers a one-hour “preview pass” to first-time users. If you want to watch more than an hour of programming or you’ve already used your preview pass, you’ll need to log in with your cable or satellite provider credentials.

Here’s what to do:

Go to fox.com/live. Scroll over the player and click “Sign In.” Click on the correct tile to choose your cable or satellite provider. Enter your user ID and password, and click the button to submit.

With an App:

Viewers in the United States with cable or satellite login credentials can now live-stream all Fox primetime entertainment programming via the Fox Now app.

Primetime is defined as 8 to 10 p.m. (7 p.m.-9 p.m. Central Time) Monday-Friday, and 7 to 10 p.m. (6 p.m.-9 p.m. Central Time) on Sundays.

First-time users can access a one-hour “preview pass,” after which streaming requires a valid cable or satellite subscription log-in.

Here’s what to do:

Download the Fox Now app from the App Store, Google Play store, Amazon store (for Kindle fire), Windows store or Windows phone store. The app is also available for Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, XBox 360, Samsung Smart TVs and Blue-Ray players, Chromecast, Android TV and Fire TV.

After launching the app, open the menu and select “Live TV.” Click on “Sign In” at the bottom of the screen, select your pay-TV provider, and enter your user ID and password.

ABC: The ABC Network is featuring coverage of the 9/11 ceremony for their Eyewitness News special. ABC is available in many major U.S. markets via over-the-top streaming services, which let you to stream select channels for a monthly fee. Sling TV has the lowest price, while DirecTV Now offers ABC in more markets than Sling. Both services offer free trials, enabling you to watch tonight’s show for free. Read on for signup details — and how to make sure ABC is available in your market before you sign up.

– The Cheaper Option: Sling TV

Viewers in certain United States TV markets can watch tonight’s show through Sling TV.

Sling’s Broadcast Extra package, which includes ABC, is available in the Chicago, Fresno-Visalia, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco TV markets.

Sling’s basic package costs $20 per month once the free trial ends, and the Broadcast Extra add-on, which you can add after you’ve created your account, costs an extra $5, for a total of $25. But if you’re in one of the TV markets listed above and want to watch the show for free, you can do so with the free 7-day trial.

How to sign up:

1. Go here to create a Sling account.

2. Select either the Orange or Blue package. The Orange package is the cheapest at $20.

3. Enter your billing information and create an account. You will not be charged until after you’ve completed the free 7-day trial.

4. Once you’ve created your account, click on the icon next to the “sign out” button in the top-right corner of your screen. Once you’ve clicked on the icon, click the blue “change subscription” link.

5. Click on “Best of Live TV Extras,” then scroll down to the Broadcast Extra add-on and click “add.”

6. Download the Sling app on your computer or mobile device and begin watching TV. You can find the Sling app in the App store or the Google Play store. It’s also available on other streaming devices; you can go here for a full list of compatible devices.

– The Most Markets: DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now’s cheapest bundle, “Live a Little,” costs $35 but offers ABC in more markets than Sling. Like Sling, the service offers a free 7-day trial.

To see if DirectTV offers ABC in your market, go here and enter your zipcode in the “lookup tool.”

How to sign up:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website.

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account.

3. Select the channel package you want. The least expensive option, “Live a Little,” includes ABC.

4. Enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the DirecTV Now app, which is available on various mobile or streaming devices. Go here for the complete list of compatible devices

