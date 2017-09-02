Tracy Miller: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Logan County Sheriff's Department

A 27-year-old teacher from Logan County, West Virginia is accused of sending multiple male students nude photos of herself.

Tracy Miller was arrested on September 1, according to WSAZ-TV.

Miller is one of a string of female teachers in the U.S. to be accused of inappropriate sexual activity with students.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Miller Is Accused of Using a Social Media App to Send Photos to as Many as Five Students

Social media has featured in a number of the teacher sex crime accusations in the U.S. That’s the case with Miller as well, authorities allege.

Authorities said that Miller “admitted to sending the photos,” WSAZ reported, adding, “She said most of the photos had been sent through a social media app. She told deputies she could not remember how many photos she sent but that she had possibly sent them to as many as five students.”

2. One of the Students Allegedly Saved the Images on His Phone & Administrators Found Out

The accusations first came to the attention of administrators at Logan High School, where Miller taught.

“The administration at the high school advised that they were made aware of the situation when one of the students disclosed he had pictures of the teacher saved on his phone,” The Herald Dispatch reported.

A police officer assigned to the school got involved next.

“Sgt. Nick Booth, the PRO officer at Logan High School, was advised of this information by the principal. Booth interviewed one of the male students to whom the photos were sent at which time he observed the photos on the student’s cell phone,” according to The Herald Dispatch.

3. Miller, a New Teacher, Taught Health at the High School

Miller was a new teacher at Logan High School in West Virginia. She is still listed under “health” on the staff list for Logan High School, which is located in Logan, West Virginia.

According to The Associated Press, “Miller has taught health at Logan High School since January” 2017. She has been released on bond, AP reported.

Authorities allege that “Numerous photos were reportedly sent to several students between the months of March and July,” reported the Herald-Dispatch.

4. Miller Is Now Facing Serious Charges

Miller’s been hit with a series of criminal charges.

She was “charged with three counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors,” reported The Herald Dispatch.

In addition, authorities are investigating to see whether any other students were affected, the newspaper reported.

5. A Series of Female Teachers in the United States Has Been Accused of Sex-Related Allegations

Miller is but the latest female teacher to be caught up in a sex crime investigation. Among other recent cases: Loryn Barclay, a former substitute teacher at a Missouri High School, was accused of having sexual contact multiple times with a 17-year-old boy.

Nataly Lopez, a 27-year-old former substitute teacher at a middle school in New Jersey, was accused of having sexual contact with a student.

Lindsey Jarvis, a 27-year-old middle school teacher’s aide, was accused of the rape and sodomy of a student who was under the age of 16. Jarvis was arrested in Fayette County, Kentucky, on June 16.

Then there’s Laura Ramos. She is a 31-year-old Connecticut high school teacher who is accused of having sex with a special education student.