WATCH: Trump Says ‘We’ll See’ About Attack on North Korea

Asked by a reporter Sunday if he plans to attack North Korea after it conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb, President Donald Trump replied: “We’ll see.”

WATCH: Reporter: “Mr. President, will you attack North Korea?”

President Trump: “We’ll see.”

https://t.co/wkUxeMt8Ex — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 3, 2017

Trump spent Sunday morning attending services at St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C. with his his wife, Melania Trump. The president declared today a National Day of Prayer for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Hours earlier, Trump tweeted about the latest nuclear test in North Korea.

North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

..North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

North Korea conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb on Sunday that can fit on an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The White House said in a statement that President Donald Trump’s national security team will meet on Sunday to discuss the situation.

“The national security team is monitoring this closely. The President and his national security team will have a meeting to discuss further later today. We will provide updates as necessary,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Last week, when asked about North Korea as he was boarding Marine One on his way to Corpus Christi, Texas, to visit with officials helping with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Trump also replied: “We’ll see.”

Asked what he intended to do about North Korea, Pres. Trump says "we'll see" as he departs for flood-damaged Texas. https://t.co/8zgBbSMMoH pic.twitter.com/Ze16mDUvEn — ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2017

Trump also said “We’ll see” when asked if his chief adviser Steve Bannon would be leaving the White House.

And he used the phrase last month when asked by reporters if he planned to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Bannon is out at the White House, while Sessions is still serving as attorney general.