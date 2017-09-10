White House Official Flubs Miami International Airport Flooding Video Tweet

President Donald Trump’s social media director Dan Scavino Jr. tweeted a video of Hurricane Irma-caused flooding at Miami International Airport on Sunday afternoon. The only problem? The video he posted wasn’t of Miami’s airport.



An official behind the MIA airport’s official Twitter account quickly chimed in and clarified the mistake, which prompted Scavino to quickly delete his tweet.

This video is not from Miami International Airport. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) September 10, 2017

As far as facts on the ground go, Hurricane Irma has effectively shut down Miami’s airport since Friday. As of Sunday, the airfield was still not back to normal, with the last tweet from the airport’s account stating, “way too soon to know about resumptions of operations. Storm still upon us. Info as available. Stay safe.”

Way too soon to know about resumption of operations. Storm still upon us. Info as available. Stay safe. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) September 10, 2017

The video that Scavino posted, meanwhile, was actually an old viral clip that had resurfaced as Hurricane Harvey ravaged Texas. One YouTube video suggests it was Mexico City Airport.