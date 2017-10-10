Christopher Bedford: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Christopher Bedford via Twitter

President Donald Trump isn’t known for being an avid reader but on Tuesday morning he praised Christopher Bedford’s new book, “The Art of the Donald: Lessons From America’s Philosopher-in-Chief.”

Bedford is a senior editor at The Daily Caller, a conservative news site based in Washington, D.C., and editor-in-chief of The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Highly respected author, Christopher Bedford, just came out with book, "The Art of the Donald, Lessons from America's…." Really good book! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

According to Amazon, the book is “written in the style of Sun Tzu’s The Art of War and The Tao of Warren Buffett” and “is a must-read for every Trump fan (and even the haters).”

“Bedford takes you inside the new president’s unorthodox mind, unlocking the genius of his approach to everything in life and offering you insight into navigating life the Trump way,” the Amazon review says.

The book features “personal campaign-trail anecdotes and lessons from Trump’s long career as a businessman and politician.”

In an interview with Fox News in March, Trump was asked about his reading habits. He said he “loves to read” but is often too busy to read. Here’s his full reply, according to a transcript from Business Insider.

“Well, you know, I love to read. Actually, I’m looking at a book, I’m reading a book, I’m trying to get started. Every time I do about a half a page, I get a phone call that there’s some emergency, this or that. But we’re going to see the home of Andrew Jackson today in Tennessee and I’m reading a book on Andrew Jackson,” Trump said.

“I love to read. I don’t get to read very much, Tucker, because I’m working very hard on lots of different things, including getting costs down. The costs of our country are out of control. But we have a lot of great things happening, we have a lot of tremendous things happening.”

Christopher Bedford’s book about the 45th president of the United States was just released this week.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Bedford Is the Editor-In-Chief of The Daily Caller News Foundation

Friday history lessons at The Daily Caller News Foundation #GenPatton pic.twitter.com/Z22DBhkWh2 — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) September 8, 2017

The Daily Caller News Foundation is a non-profit the provides “original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit,” according to its website.

It was founded by Tucker Carlson, a conservative political commentator for Fox News, and Neil Patel, who served as chief policy adviser to former Vice President Dick Cheney.

According to its website, any content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation “is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.” The foundation covers several issues, including foreign affairs, labor, business, education, politics and religion.

2. Bedford Is the Vice Chairman of the Young Americans for Freedom

The Young Americans for Freedom is a conservative youth organization founded in 1960 by the late William F. Buckley, Jr. The group has a mission statement called the Sharon Statement. Former President Ronald Reagan was on the Young Americans for Freedom National Advisory Board and became its Honorary National Chairman.

In 1982, police in Washington, D.C. arrested two Young Americans for Freedom attendees for protesting the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan outside the Soviet Embassy, according to its website. The Foundation appealed the case until it reached the Supreme Court. In 1988, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the students in the case of Boos v. Barry, which overturned a 50-year-old law barring protests outside of embassies.

3. Bedford Is On the Board of the National Journalism Center

Pretending to be a reporter at @Newseum pic.twitter.com/5aWCJqZgMy — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) October 30, 2015

Located in Reston, Virginia, the National Journalism Center provides internships and other programs steeped in the conservative movement.

The center is “committed to ensuring that increasing numbers of young Americans understand and are inspired by the ideas of individual freedom, a strong national defense, free enterprise, and traditional values,” according to its mission statement.

“We accomplish our mission by providing essential conferences, seminars, educational materials, internships, and speakers to young people across the country,” the center says.

4. Bedford Is a Judge For the Kansas City Barbecue Society and Worked As a Bartender

I bartended 10yrs in DC, MA & I've been to @TrumpDC 4x. There are no cocktails there worth $24, & outside @BLTPrime , havent seen 1 worth 14 pic.twitter.com/ReFFNpv96W — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) January 6, 2017

Bedford says he worked as a bartender for 10 years in Washington, D.C. and in Massachusetts. He is also a judge for the The Kansas City Barbecue Society, which sanctions over 500 barbeque contests across the globe, according to its website.

5. Bedford Graduated From American University in Washington, D.C.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Bedford graduated from American University with a bachelor’s degree with a major in print journalism and and a minor in world politics.

American University is located in Washington, D.C. and is “a Methodist-affiliated institution chartered by Congress in 1893. An answer to George Washington’s call to create a national university in the nation’s capital, American University was designed to train public servants for the future, a vision it still holds to this day,” according to its website.

He lists his activities at the school as American University Television, Phi Sigma Kappa Epsilon Triton, American University Rugby Football Club, The Eagle student newspaper and the School of Communication Observer, the university’s graduate student newspaper.

Bedford also studied abroad at Imperial College London and did an internship at Reader’s Digest magazine.