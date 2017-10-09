Crispy Chicken Quesadilla Box at Taco Bell & Ordering It Online

Getty

Taco Bell, like many fast food chains, is always trying to roll out new menu options for customers and now, Taco Bell allows you to order online. To order your food ahead of time online, head to the Taco Bell website. Then click on “Sign Up/Log In” at the top of the page. On the ride side of the page, your sign up and log in options will appear. You can sign up via email or Facebook, unless you have already created a log in.

Once you are signed in, you can place your orders online. But, check out the locations near you that offer pick up for online ordering. Click here to review locations near you. Enter your zip code, city or use your current location. A map will then appear, with available restaurant options on the right side of the page. Select your pick up location and then hit “Start Your Order” on the map.

Now let’s get into ordering the new Crispy Chicken Quesadilla Box. The nutrition for the new menu addition ranges from 980 – 1260 calories, depending what you select for your meal inclusions. And, it costs $5.00 per box.

First, choose your medium drink. Then customize or swap the menu items that are included in the box. These items include the Crispy Chicken Quesadilla, a Crunchy Taco and the Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos. If you do not want the Crispy Chicken Quesadilla in the box, you can swap it out for a regular chicken quesadilla or regular steak quesadilla. Substitutes for the Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos include a crunchy taco, soft taco, crunchy taco supreme, soft taco supreme, Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos supreme, Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos supreme, Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos, and the Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos supreme. Most of the same options are available if swapping out the Crunchy Taco.

Once you have customized your order, click “Add to Order”. And, prior to checking out, be sure to review your cart.

