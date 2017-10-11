Fort Worth Explosions: Loud Booms Were From SWAT Training

People in the downtown area in Forth Worth, Texas became concerned Wednesday when loud booms could be heard and felt during the late morning. There were also some report of clouds of smoke visible in the area.
However, the Fort Worth Police Department said there’s nothing to be alarmed about. The explosions were part of SWAT training exercises with the military taking place at a city facility on the 1000 block of Calvert Street, north of downtown.
Prior to the police alert, multiple people took to social media saying they heard at least two “explosions” sometime around 11 a.m. local time. Some reported structures shaking around the downtown area because of the explosions.
One faculty member at an area high school said students were in the middle of taking their Practice SAT exams, and the explosions interrupted the testing.
Back in 2011, there were reports of explosions in the downtown Fort Worth area during the evening hours. Those were because of lightning strikes hitting electricity lines and causing the transformers to light up the nighttime sky.
The lightning strike and subsequent explosions lasted for about 25 minutes and left more than 4,000 residents without power.
According to 2016 census estimates, the population of Fort Worth is 854,113, making it the fifth-largest city in Texas.
