WATCH: Hurricane Nate Hits Biloxi, Mississippi

Hurricane Nate made landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi early Sunday with maximum sustained winds near 85 miles an hour. The hurricane caused major flooding and a curfew was in effect until 9 a.m. local time.
Hurricane Nate has now been downgraded to a tropical storm again and is continuing to wreak havoc across Mississippi and Alabama. The storm is currently located about 80 miles north-northeast of Biloxi.
The eye of the storm passed over Kessler Air Force Base, which is where the
53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squad – also known as the Hurricane Hunters – is located.
A storm surge warning is in effect for the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line in Florida and a tropical storm warning is in effect for Alabama/Florida border eastward to Indian Pass, Florida, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical Storm Nate’s center will continue to move inland across the Deep South, Tennessee Valley, and central Appalachian Mountains through Monday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 miles per hour.
This video, posted to Facebook by the City of Biloxi, show the massive flooding the storm surges caused there:
The U.S. Navy has sent two ships, the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima and the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York, with elements from the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, to the Gulf of Mexico to help with recovery efforts.
President Donald Trump has approved federal disaster funding for the state of Mississippi.
The Biloxi Fire Department said several streets are closed due to flooding:
Cedar Lake at the bridge/ Ya Momma’s house
North side of Beach at Porter
Small Craft Harbor is beginning to flood
Division St Bohn starting to flood
Division Cailavett to Reynoir flooding
Division Haise to Lameuse is flooding
Back Bay Bl Between Lee and Nixon are flooding over
Lee St to Esters to Jefferson is starting to flood
Water is crossing Causeway Park
The City of Biloxi has opened several storm shelters:
— D’Iberville High School, 15625 Lamey Bridge Road, D’Iberville.
— Saucier Lizana Road 361 Shelter, 23771 Saucier Lizana Road, Saucier.
— County Farm 361 Shelter, 15038 County Farm Road, Gulfport.
— Lobouy 361 Shelter, 9509 Lobouy Road, Pass Christian.
— West Harrison High School, 10399 County Farm Road, Gulfport.
Leave a Reply