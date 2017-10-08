WATCH: Hurricane Nate Hits Biloxi, Mississippi

National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Nate made landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi early Sunday with maximum sustained winds near 85 miles an hour. The hurricane caused major flooding and a curfew was in effect until 9 a.m. local time.

Hurricane Nate has now been downgraded to a tropical storm again and is continuing to wreak havoc across Mississippi and Alabama. The storm is currently located about 80 miles north-northeast of Biloxi.

The eye of the storm passed over Kessler Air Force Base, which is where the

53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squad – also known as the Hurricane Hunters – is located.

Even though TS #Nate is headed right toward our home base in Biloxi, Miss., we're still collecting data on the storm for the @NWSNHC pic.twitter.com/uu5sOFNWAz — Hurricane Hunters (@53rdWRS) October 6, 2017

A storm surge warning is in effect for the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line in Florida and a tropical storm warning is in effect for Alabama/Florida border eastward to Indian Pass, Florida, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Nate’s center will continue to move inland across the Deep South, Tennessee Valley, and central Appalachian Mountains through Monday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 miles per hour.

This video, posted to Facebook by the City of Biloxi, show the massive flooding the storm surges caused there:

The U.S. Navy has sent two ships, the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima and the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York, with elements from the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, to the Gulf of Mexico to help with recovery efforts.

President Donald Trump has approved federal disaster funding for the state of Mississippi.

The Biloxi Fire Department said several streets are closed due to flooding:

Cedar Lake at the bridge/ Ya Momma’s house

North side of Beach at Porter

Small Craft Harbor is beginning to flood

Division St Bohn starting to flood

Division Cailavett to Reynoir flooding

Division Haise to Lameuse is flooding

Back Bay Bl Between Lee and Nixon are flooding over

Lee St to Esters to Jefferson is starting to flood

Water is crossing Causeway Park

HURRICANE NATE AFTERMATH LONG BEACH BILOXI GULFPORT AREA – CLEANUP HAS A… https://t.co/1VDvmeYHcJ via @YouTube — john virga (@johnnyj28) October 8, 2017

#StormSurge coming into lobby of Golden Nugget casino in Biloxi #HurricaneNate pic.twitter.com/sYeHT1aMzI — Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) October 8, 2017

NEW: Hurricane #Nate NW eye wall winds funneling as surge at peak in Biloxi, MS. Now birds in the eye. Video via @MikeTheiss pic.twitter.com/Ro6YjK7EBG — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) October 8, 2017

The City of Biloxi has opened several storm shelters:

— D’Iberville High School, 15625 Lamey Bridge Road, D’Iberville.

— Saucier Lizana Road 361 Shelter, 23771 Saucier Lizana Road, Saucier.

— County Farm 361 Shelter, 15038 County Farm Road, Gulfport.

— Lobouy 361 Shelter, 9509 Lobouy Road, Pass Christian.

— West Harrison High School, 10399 County Farm Road, Gulfport.