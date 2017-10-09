Kijuana Nige: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Facebook

A Nevada model posted a now-viral video on Facebook appearing to show an NFL assistant coach snorting lines of cocaine before going to a team meeting.

Kijuana Nige posted the video on Sunday of Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster. The Dolphins are investigating the video, sources told the Miami Herald. “We were just made aware of the video and will have no comment at this time,” a team spokesman told the newspaper.

Here’s what you need to know about Nige, the video, why she posted it and Foerster:

1. Nige Said on Facebook the Video of ‘a Coach Going Skiing Before Practice’ Was Her ‘NFL Sunday Event’

Kijuana Nige wrote on Facebook, “I really don’t do this often but… since it’s NFL Sunday let’s talk about these coaches folks 🗣,” Nige wrote. “Introducing Christopher Foerster Miami Dolphin offensive line coach 👋👋👋👋👋 Hey honey are you still high.”

She wrote, “Welcome to my NFL Sunday event” after posting the video. “A coach going skiing before practice.”

You can watch the video above. It contains some graphic language.

In the video, a man identified by the Miami Herald as Dolphins coach Christopher Foerster, looks into the camera while holding a rolled up $20 bill. Three white lines of a powdered substance, which Nige said on Facebook is cocaine are in front of him on a table.

“Hey baby, miss you, thinking about you,” he says to the camera. He says he is about to go into a meeting and is “doing this before I go,” and then snorts a line of the substance. “I miss you, I miss you a lot,” he says, before snorting a second line.

“What do you think? Crazy?” he asks. “It’s going to be awhile before we can do this again. But I think about you when I do it. I think about how I miss you, how we got together, how much fun it was. So much fun. Last little bit, before I go into my meeting. That f*cked up babe? You think?

He then puts some of the powder on his finger tip and licks it, saying to the camera, “I wish I was licking this off your p*ssy.”

2. She Says She Posted the Video Because of the Pushback Against Players Protesting During the National Anthem

Kijuana Nige said on Facebook that she posted the video because of the backlash against black NFL players who have protested police brutality during the National Anthem.

After the video went viral, she wrote, “The white people mad at me like I forced blow down this mans nose and like I recorded it on tha low. … No those are his habits and he recorded himself and sent it to me professing his love. So quick to make excuses for him but will roast a minority player over an anthem, dog fights, weed, domestic issues etc. But y’all keep saying ALL LIVES MATTER STFU‼️”

She added, “if his ass was black they would be dragging him thru the (mud) face 1st.”

It was reported Sunday that Dolphins head coach Adam Gase has made it a team rule that players are required to stand for the Anthem. The video was also posted on the same day that Vice President Mike Pence walked out of an Indianapolis Colts game after San Francisco 49ers players knelt during the anthem.

Nige implied in one Facebook post that she has other videos she could make public, and mentioned former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was one of the first players to take a knee and was vocal about his reasons for doing so. Kaepernick, a free agent, has not been able to find a new team since his contract with San Francisco ended after last season, and many say his protests are the reason.

“They better leave ppl like Colin Kaepernick alone before I pick off more of’em you know this sh*t easy 4 me,” she wrote.

In another comment, she said, ” So is our N*gga Colin Kaepernick back good or what 🤷‍♀️😩😂😭👊🏿”

Dolphins players who do not wish to stand for the Anthem are required to stay in the tunnel during the ceremony, the Sun Sentinel reported. Owner Steven Ross told the newspaper that President Donald Trump has changed the focus of the protests from social injustice issues to patriotism, so he thinks it is better for players to stand.

“He’s changed that whole paradigm of what protest is,” Ross told the Sun Sentinel. “And I think it’s incumbent upon the players today, because of how the public is looking at it, to really stand and really salute the flag.”

3. Nige Says She Used to ‘Date’ Foerster, but It Is Not Known When the Video Was Recorded

Kijuana Nige, who also goes by Starr Sherrod, wrote on Facebook that used to date the coach, “you know I like old heads.”

She wrote in the comments on the video, “Everyday he gets high maybe they will put his ass in rehab.” Foerster has not commented about the video. It is not clear when the video of Foerster was recorded.

#Dolphins source says video does appear to have been taken in Dolphins' offices. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 9, 2017

He has been a coach with the Dolphins since January 2016, according to the team’s website. Head coach Adam Gase also declined to comment, ESPN reports.

Nige also posted the video to Instagram, writing, “What would Miami Dolphin coach Christopher Foerster do for the pwussy 🤔😂😭”

She commented on the Instagram post, “they better leave my homie Colin alone and focus on this N*gga right here.”

4. Nige Has Worked as a Model & Is Originally From Kansas City

Kijuana Nige, whose full name is Kijuana Nige Sherrod, lives in Nevada, according to her Facebook page. She has worked as a model, according to a profile on Model Mayhem, and has posted some of her photos to her Instagram profile and has recently been working in Hollywood.

On Facebook, the 33-year-old describes herself as a self-employed “Professional Tease 💋.” She has also worked as an entertainer in Las Vegas, according to her Linkedin profile.

Nige is originally from Kansas City, according to her Model Mayhem profile. “Born in Kansas City. Was nationally ranked in sports. Enjoy acting, singing, modeling, and being active. Travel around the nation constantly,” she wrote.

According to her profile on a cam site she links to on Twitter, she is “an all around entertainer. Enjoys making music, modeling, acting, throwing parties and just enjoying life. Country girl attitude with a huge heart.”

5. Foerster Has Been a Coach in the NFL for 25 Years & Is One of the League’s Highest Paid Assistants

Foerster, 55, joined the Miami Dolphins in 2016 as the team’s offensive line coach, according to the team’s website. He came to Miami after spending 2015 in the same role with the 49ers. Previously, he was Washington’s offensive line coach from 2010 to 2014.

According to ESPN, Foerster is one of the highest paid assistant coaches in the NFL, making between $2.5 to $3 million per year. He is in his 25th season coaching in the NFL and his second stint in Miami. He was briefly the offensive coordinator for the Dolphins in 2004.

Foerster started his NFL career in 1993 as the tight ends coach for the Minnesota Vikings. He then spent 1996 to 2001 as Tampa Bay’s offensive line coach, 2002 to 2003 as the tight ends coach in Indianapolis and 2005 to 2007 as Baltimore’s offensive line coach. He held the same job in San Francisco from 2008 to 2009 before heading to Washington.

#Dolphins deny #Rams permission tp interview OL coach Chris Foerster for their OC position. pic.twitter.com/lIiVjmoWkF — NFL News (@New_NFL_News) January 13, 2017

Foerster graduated from Colorado State in 1982 after playing as a center for the Rams for four seasons. He was originally a walk-on, but earned a scholarship during his sophomore year, according to the Dolphins’ website. After college, he coached for Colorado State, Stanford and the University of Minnesota before going to the NFL as an assistant.

Foerster was married to Michelle Massey Foerster, as of 2010, according to his father’s obituary. It is not clear if he is still married, or if he was married when the video was recorded. He has three children, two sons and a daughter.