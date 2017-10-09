Michelle Massey Foerster: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Twitter

Chris Foerster is the former offensive line coach for the Miami Dolphins. He resigned from his position on Monday, after a video of him appearing to snort a white powdery substance was posted online by a woman named Kijuana Nige.

According to Fab Wags, Chris Foerster is married to Michelle Massey Foerster. It is unclear if the two are still married, but there is no record of a divorce filing in Pinellas County, Florida, where Michelle currently lives.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Michelle & Chris Got Married in 1985

Michelle and Chris tied the knot in 1985 in Maine, according to Fab Wags. Michelle grew up in Maine, according to her Facebook page.

According to the Daily Mail, Michelle and Chris were married as of 2010. This information is evidenced by Chris’ father’s obituary, which lists Michelle as Chris’ wife.

2. The Foerster’s Have 3 Children Together

Their first born, Kathleen, is 29 years old. The couple’s son Jake Christopher Foerster will be 26 in December, and their youngest son Micah’s age is unknown.

Kathleen graduated from Florida State with a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media Studies and Spanish. It looks like she moved to Indiana in 2012. She works as a Client Services Coordinator at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to her Linked In page. She describes herself as a “dynamic communications and event management professional with a demonstrated ability to multi-task in high-pressure work environments. Creative, out-of-the-box thinker, with sharply honed writing skills. Equal ability to work autonomously and as a supportive team player. BA in Mass Media; conversant in Spanish.”

According to Fab Wags, Kathleen is married.

Little information about Jake and Micah is available.

3. Michelle Works as a Nurse in St. Petersburg, Florida

Michelle Foerster works as a Registered Nurse at 5th Avenue Pediatrics in St. Petersburg, Florida, outside of Tampa. The practice, which was first opened in 1946 by Dr. John Cordes, currently staffs a total of five doctors and 10 nurses in its office. Foerster has worked at 5th Avenue Pediatrics for over 20 years.

In 2015, Michelle earned her nursing degree from the University of Phoenix, according to her LinkedIn page. She was a part of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society Of Nursing, Omicron Delta Chapter.

Michelle recently obtained a certificate in Addiction Studies from St. Petersburg College. According to the school’s website, the certificate requires 24 credit hours.

“This program prepares you for entry level work in the field of alcohol and substance abuse prevention or addiction treatment. The Human Services Program is a single-source provider with the Florida Certification Board (FCB).”

4. Michelle Has Not Released Any Kind of Statement About the Video & Chris Didn’t Mention His Wife or Kids in His Statement

Michelle and her family have been completely silent following the scandal that is sure to change their lives, regardless of the status of Michelle and Chris’ marriage.

On Monday morning, Chris released the following statement, announcing his resignation. In said statement, he did not mention his wife or his children.

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions. I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.”

5. Kijuana Nige Claims She Used to Date Chris Foerster

On Sunday, the woman pictured above, Kijuana Nige, took to Facebook to share a video of Foerster, who is seen holding a rolled up $20 bill and snorting three white lines of a white substance, which Nige claims is cocaine. Nige also revealed that she used to date Foerster.

“You know I like old heads,” she wrote on Facebook. It is unclear, however, when the two may have dated or for how long. Rolling Out refers to Nige as Foerster’s “side chick,” which implies that he was still married to Michelle while carrying on some kind of relationship with Nige.

“I really don’t do this often but… since it’s NFL Sunday let’s talk about these coaches folks. Introducing Christopher Foerster Miami Dolphin offensive line coach. Hey honey are you still high?” Nige wrote on Facebook as a caption to the disturbing video that has effectively ended Foerster’s time with the Dolphins.

You can watch the video below. There is some graphic language that may be NSFW.