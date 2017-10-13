Santa Rosa Fire Map: Latest Tubbs Burn & Damage Locations

City of Santa Rosa

At least 31 people had died as of October 13 in the sweeping California wildfires, which are causing scenes of heartbreak and destruction. Santa Rosa is under siege from the Tubbs fire, which was 25 percent contained and had ravaged more than 34,000 acres.

You can assess neighborhood damage through this aerial map created by the City of Santa Rosa. Be aware that the red marks indicate vegetation, not fire location, in this map.

More than 1,000 structures were destroyed thus far with thousands more threatened. Where is the Tubbs fire located now?

This is one of the best interactive burn maps for tracking the Tubbs Fire devastating Santa Rosa. Here’s how the fire looked on that map on October 13.

Here’s a look at it from the statewide fire map created by CalFire.

You can also see the Caltopo map of the fire’s location.

As of the morning of October 13, this was the evacuation zone map from the Santa Rosa Fire Department for the Tubbs Fire. It also contains advisory evacuation zones.

The mandatory evacuation areas were listed as follows on October 13 by the Santa Rosa Fire Department:

Annadel Heights area, bordered north by Parktrail Drive and west by Summerfield Road

All of Oakmont area east of Melita Road. The Nuns fire has reached the Oakmont area and Oakmont is now surrounded on all three sides by fire.

Cross Creek Road

Sky Farm Drive

Saint Andrews Drive

All residences north Fountaingrove Parkway

Montecito Heights

The Hopper Avenue Area West of Coffey Lane (Between Dennis Lane and Hopper Avenue to the north and south and Coffey Lane and Barnes Road to the east and west)

All residences east of Fulton Road, between River Road and Guerneville Road

Kaiser Permanente Hospital

Sutter Hospital

All residences in Rincon Valley north of Montecito Blvd from Brush Creek Road to eastern city limits at Calistoga Road

The advisory evacuation areas were listed as follows:

From Chanate Rd. south to 4th street/Highway 12.

Mendocino Ave. at Lomitas Ave. spanning south and east from Franklin Ave. (at Chanate Rd.) east to the city limits including Los Alamos Rd., Melita Rd. and Montana Rd.

Santa Rosa shelters:

Cook Middle School at 2480 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa (MEDICAL SUPPORT AVAILABLE)

Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Avenue, Santa Rosa (MEDICAL SUPPORT AVAILABLE)

Analy High School Gym at 6950 Analy Avenue, Sebastopol (MEDICAL SUPPORT AVAILABLE. AT CAPACITY)

Finley Community Center at 2060 West College Avenue, Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Veterans Building at 1351 Maple Avenue, Santa Rosa

Sonoma County Fairgrounds – Grace and Finley Pavilions in at 1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa (NEAR CAPACITY-ALSO ACCEPTS LARGE ANIMALS)

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department, the coroner has positively identified the following people as being the latest victims to have died in the fire in that county.

• Carol Collins-Swasey, 76 years old from Santa Rosa

• Lynne Anderson Powell, 72 years old from Santa Rosa

• Arthur Tasman Grant, 95 years old from Santa Rosa

• Suiko Grant, 75 years old from Santa Rosa

• Donna Mae Halbur, 80 years old from Larkfield (Santa Rosa)

• Leroy Peter Halbur, 80 years old from Larkfield (Santa Rosa)

• Valerie Lynn Evans, 75 years old from Santa Rosa

• Carmen Caldentey Berriz, 75 years old from Apple Valley, CA

• Michael John Dornbach, 57 years old from Calistoga, CA

• Veronica Elizabeth McCombs, 67 years old from Santa Rosa