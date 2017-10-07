Natural History Museum in London Car Ramming Suspect: Videos & Photos

Getty

A man ran his car into pedestrians outside London’s National History Museum on October 7. Videos from the scene’s aftermath quickly emerged on social media. The end portion of this video shows the suspect on the ground and under arrest:

BREAKING| the moment a man is arrested outside of the London Natural History Museum for ramming his car into a crowd pic.twitter.com/G3acheElip — Drew Liquerman 🇺🇸 (@DrewLiquerman) October 7, 2017

The number of people injured was not set clear, although reports out of London said “several,” and the suspect was arrested at the scene. According to the Sun, the attack was deliberate. However, a later report said that police are not treating the incident as a terrorist attack at this time. Daily Mail reported that the suspect was a taxi driver.

CBS News will continue to give updates throughout the day on the car collision in London https://t.co/D0scUt7Lq8 pic.twitter.com/UKoe2bVsaz — livenews🌀 (@livechannelfeed) October 7, 2017

That news came from a police spokesperson to the Guardian, which reports that the museum is one of the city’s busiest.

A police spokesperson said: “It is not being treated as a terrorist incident at this stage” https://t.co/lKTjKeDXvW — Claire Phipps (@Claire_Phipps) October 7, 2017

Here’s a close view of the suspect who was arrested at the scene. He appeared to be bleeding.

“Scotland Yard said a number of pedestrians had been injured in the incident in Exhibition Road in South Kensington shortly after 2.20pm on Saturday,” The Guardian reported, adding, “It is not being treated as a terrorist incident at this stage while we establish what has happened.”

UPDATE: Car drove for a long distance along the street outside Natural History Museum, hitting many people. pic.twitter.com/wIBl6UxEMB — Breaking News (@News_Update247) October 7, 2017

According to The Sun, a man was detained at the scene.

Man arrested after car mounts pavement outside Natural History Museum, injuring a number of peoplehttps://t.co/w68HRb0PmE pic.twitter.com/LIBMDaEuul — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 7, 2017

“Nearby museums have been evacuated while the roads remain closed and the London Underground has closed between Embankment and South Kensington,” The Sun reported.

Witness describes what he saw when a car mounted the pavement and a man was arrested near the Natural History Museum pic.twitter.com/Gf5QuvrR3t — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 7, 2017

It was not clear the degree to which people were injured. The identities of the suspect and victims were not released.

"The police were saying 'Go, go! Run!'" Witness near #NaturalHistoryMuseum describes what happened in the immediate aftermath pic.twitter.com/tm8JnkGAjp — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 7, 2017

Police shouted to witnesses to “Go, go, run!” during the incident, according to Sky News.

CNN also reported the incident while not providing as many details as the British news outlets. ” number of pedestrians were injured Saturday after a car collision near London’s Natural History Museum, London Metropolitan Police said. A man was arrested at the scene, police said,” according to CNN.

Photos from the scene showed some chaos but not the degree of carnage as has been seen in other car ramming attacks in Europe, such as those in Barcelona, Spain and on the Westminster Bridge in London.

Police leaving scene at speed where car has hit pedestrians by #naturalhistorymuseum pic.twitter.com/eSaozLQj02 — Nicky Harley (@nickyharley) October 7, 2017

One report claimed the car drove for long distances before hitting people.