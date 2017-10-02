Pray for Las Vegas: Images & Memes From Social Media

Thousands of Americans woke up to news of a shooting at a Las Vegas concert that was the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history. According to CNN, 50 people were killed and more than 400 people injured during the shooting.
In an effort to show solidarity with those impacted by the tragedy,#prayforvegas is being used on social media. Heavy is here to provide a roundup of some of the best images that have been shared as people show their support for the people of Las Vegas.
Country music singer Jason Aldean was on stage at the time of the shooting. Jason and his wife, Brittany Aldean, both issued statements on Instagram. Jason posted the following words along with a photo that had the caption “Pray for Las Vegas.”
Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate
Brittany also issued a statement accompanied with a “Prayers for Vegas” image.
We are safe… our angels were definitely watching over us tonight. No words for what happened… Just horrific. Praying for everyone💔
For those in the Las Vegas area looking to help, one of the biggest needs is blood donations. The Las Vegas Police Department tweeted out this address for those looking to donate blood to concert victims.
Those looking to locate someone that is missing can call 1-866-535-5654.
Here’s a look at some of the best #PrayforVegas images. If you see one that should be included, please share it in the comments section.
Our prayers go up for everyone affected by this horrible tragedy that happened in our second home. So many people will forever be affected by a wretched monster who committed an attack in a city travelled to by millions who just want to forget the pressures of everyday life. I think about how often we go to Vegas and how much Angie and I love country music. I think about how I could have taken Angie to Route91 for her birthday. I think about all these things and realize that in an instant, life can be taken away. Sometimes, in the rush of our modern life you have to stop and think about what's important. Again, our prayers go out to the people who were affected by this despicable attack on our freedom. #prayforVegas #route91harvest #vegas #lasvegas
