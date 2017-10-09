Napa Fire Videos: See Santa Rosa, Tubbs & Atlas Blazes

Twitter

Several majors wildfires were threatening downtown Napa as well as Santa Rosa and other areas in Napa Valley, creating dramatic and frightening scenes that were captured on video. Videos showed patients being evacuated from a hospital in Santa Rosa.

Incredible video of patients being evacuated from Kaiser Hospital in #SantaRosa #NapaFire pic.twitter.com/cxF686RSnP — Jason Martinez (@10NewsJason) October 9, 2017

Videos were posted to social media showing people driving near the blaze.

whoa this is scary, if you've ever wondered whether there will be cars in Hell when you get there here ya go #napafire h/t @_Andrea57 pic.twitter.com/xp8jH7y8EG — SabreToof (@sabretoof) October 9, 2017

According to the Mercury News, two key fires were causing the greatest concern in the North Bay area. One of those was known as the Atlas Fire and was “about 5 miles northwest of downtown Napa” on October 9.

#BREAKING: Fast-spreading fire in hills above Napa prompts evacuations, Cal Fire says. https://t.co/AkIibKNzTY pic.twitter.com/zhJyBij39S — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) October 9, 2017

The other fire, according to ABC 7, is known as the Tubbs fire, “has now burned 20,000 acres” in Santa Rosa. Altogether, reports ABC 7, “At least five brush fires burning in Napa, Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino Counties have ignited structures and forced residents to evacuate.”

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported, “Fire destroyed neighborhoods and businesses from north Santa Rosa to the Sonoma Valley early Monday, as an estimated 10 fires burned uncontrolled across the North Coast.”

prayers for everyone who hasn't been able to evacuate #napafire pic.twitter.com/yUs6lM8Ljr — andrea mclaughlin 🍎 (@andreamc825) October 9, 2017

CalFire provides an updated list of active wildfires. As of the morning of October 9, it listed the following information about the Atlas and Tubbs blazes:

Tubbs Fire: Updated: October 09, 2017 7:33 am

County: Napa County

Location: off of Hwy 128 and Bennett Ln, Calistoga

Acres Burned – Containment: 20,000 acres

Altas Fire: more info… Updated: October 09, 2017 5:57 am

County: Napa County

Location: off of Altas Peak Rd, south of Lake Berryessa

Acres Burned – Containment: 5,000 acres

Evacuation Info: Napa County Sheriff Evacuation Information

See Napa County Sheriff evacuation information here. NBC Bay area has a list of evacuations, including for Sonoma County that you can see here.

Fire Evacuation in Santa Rosa, CA pic.twitter.com/XAfHwiJrG2 — Karina Guadarrama (@KarinaRubiGuad) October 9, 2017

The Mercury News put the number of fires in the area at almost a dozen, writing, “nearly a dozen different wildfires raged to the north across the state’s famed wine country, destroying homes and business, closing schools, emptying hospitals and forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents to crowded shelters.”

According to NBC Bay Area, a “number of areas in Sonoma County are under evacuation orders including the region west of Highway 101 in the Piner Road area to downtown Forestville, Cloverdale KOA, Palomino Road, Vanoni Road to Gill Creek Road, Arnold Drive to the State Hospital and west of Jack London State Park,” and “Evacuation orders in Napa County include the Wooden Valley area, Montecito area, Old Sonoma Road to Buhman Avenue, Dealy Lane, Henry Road, Coombsville Road and Wild Horse Valley Road.”