Winn Dixie Active Shooter Lauderhill Mall Reports Unfounded

There were reports that police were investigating a possible active shooter at the Winn Dixie store at Lauderhill Mall. However, one local news source wrote on Twitter that the store had been cleared and there was no shooter found.
According to CBS Miami: “Just before 2 p.m., police said they cleared the scene and reports of an active shooter were unfounded.”
The Lauderhill Police Department wrote on Twitter, “Lauderhill Police investigating reports of an active shooter 1531 NSR7 Winn Dixie. Community asked to avoid area. PIO on scene.” They later confirmed that “no shooter was found.”
According to Local 10, “We are currently monitoring the situation,” regional Winn-Dixie spokesman Joe Caldwell said in a statement. “We are taking this matter very seriously because the trust and safety of our customers and associates is our highest priority. We are fully cooperating with the Lauderhill Police Department and Broward County Sheriff’s Office on this active investigation and defer any updates to them while details are still being confirmed.”
There was some panic on social media when the first news of a possible active shooter at the Winn Dixie store was reported. People online even said there might be hostages but, as noted, police say there was no active shooter and no victims at the Winn Dixie in Lauderhill.
Videos showed a massive police response to the scene all the same. People throughout the U.S. are on edge after the mass shooting in Las Vegas, and authorities are obviously not taking any chances.
Police cleared the store, according to local media reports.
It wasn’t yet clear what led police to be called to the Winn Dixie to investigate active shooter reports in the first place.
People were warned to stay away from the area as police investigated. Here is a photo that was shared on social media.
Many law enforcement vehicles swarmed the parking lot of the store.
This post will be updated with more information when it becomes available.
Leave a Reply