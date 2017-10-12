Winn Dixie Active Shooter Lauderhill Mall Reports Unfounded

Police

There were reports that police were investigating a possible active shooter at the Winn Dixie store at Lauderhill Mall. However, one local news source wrote on Twitter that the store had been cleared and there was no shooter found.

According to CBS Miami: “Just before 2 p.m., police said they cleared the scene and reports of an active shooter were unfounded.”

The Lauderhill Police Department wrote on Twitter, “Lauderhill Police investigating reports of an active shooter 1531 NSR7 Winn Dixie. Community asked to avoid area. PIO on scene.” They later confirmed that “no shooter was found.”

Our PIO gives an update on the active shooter incident outside Winn-Dixie on N. State Road 7. No shooter was found. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/BiKWvhDD1x — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) October 12, 2017

According to Local 10, “We are currently monitoring the situation,” regional Winn-Dixie spokesman Joe Caldwell said in a statement. “We are taking this matter very seriously because the trust and safety of our customers and associates is our highest priority. We are fully cooperating with the Lauderhill Police Department and Broward County Sheriff’s Office on this active investigation and defer any updates to them while details are still being confirmed.”

CBS12: Police in Lauderhill, Florida are investigating reports of an active shooter at the Winn-Dixie grocery store pic.twitter.com/bxBkjZko4y — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 12, 2017

There was some panic on social media when the first news of a possible active shooter at the Winn Dixie store was reported. People online even said there might be hostages but, as noted, police say there was no active shooter and no victims at the Winn Dixie in Lauderhill.

Videos showed a massive police response to the scene all the same. People throughout the U.S. are on edge after the mass shooting in Las Vegas, and authorities are obviously not taking any chances.

Police cleared the store, according to local media reports.

Report of "active shooter" at a Winn Dixie in Lauderhill unfounded. Officers have cleared the store. No shooter nor victims. — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) October 12, 2017

It wasn’t yet clear what led police to be called to the Winn Dixie to investigate active shooter reports in the first place.

People were warned to stay away from the area as police investigated. Here is a photo that was shared on social media.

@CityLauderhill police investigating reports of active shooter at Winn Dixie on SR 7 and warn to stay away from area. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/YrWmNWAGqO — Ted Scouten (@CBS4Ted) October 12, 2017

Many law enforcement vehicles swarmed the parking lot of the store.

WATCH LIVE Active shooter investigation continues at Lauderhill Winn-Dixie https://t.co/pJLsdYDyPf pic.twitter.com/Z040LXIPXJ — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) October 12, 2017

This post will be updated with more information when it becomes available.