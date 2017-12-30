Major Langer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Major Langer, a well-known senior managing partner of a Long Beach, California law firm was the victim who was gunned down by an angry attorney he was trying to fire, according to The Orange County Register.
Langer, 75, was a prominent attorney with PLBSMH law firm. Langer was the law firm’s senior managing partner. The suspect, John Mendoza, then shot another partner, Ron Beck, who is still alive, before shooting himself. The shootings led to frightening reports of an active shooter at the Long Beach law firm. According to Rick Montanez of NBC LA, the coroner has now ID’d Langer as the victim, and fellow partner Mendoza as the shooter.
The Grunion, a Long Beach publication, reported, through a source, that the shooter was a male attorney at the firm.
Here’s what you need to know:
1. Langer, Mendoza & the Second Victim Are All Listed on the Firm’s Masthead
The law firm’s website says that “The attorneys of Perona, Langer, Beck, Serbin, Mendoza and Harrison have dedicated their careers to helping all people have the same access to our justice system. Our attorneys have been successful in hundreds of jury trials, bench trials, arbitrations and administrative hearings. We serve our clients and their families in serious injury claims, wrongful death cases, employment disputes, workplace injuries, business litigation, construction defect claims landlord tenant issues, immigration and appellate work.”
Langer and Beck, along with the shooter, Mendoza, are listed among the partners on the website. The firm also has multiple associate attorneys. According to the Santa Monica Observer, the firm is tied to a famous legal commercial pitchman. “In the 1990’s, Los Angeles personal injury attorney Larry H Parker became locally famous for his pervasive TV ads with the tag line “I’m Larry H Parker, and I will fight for you!” If he could not settle cases prior to filing suit, he would refer the case to the Perona, Langer firm. Eventually the two firms moved in together,” the newspaper reports.
Langer shares his Facebook page with his wife.
The firm’s Facebook page most recently posted about workplace bias, writing, “How Workplace Bias Undermines Productivity and Harms Workers-A recent study has found that experiencing bias or discrimination at work can be incredibly detrimental to employees’ well-being.” Mendoza was an attorney who specialized in workplace compensation issues. You can learn more about him here:
2. Langer Was Trying to Fire the Suspect When the Shooting Occurred
The shooting, which is being called an act of workplace violence, occurred when Langer, 75, tried to fire the suspect, according to the Orange County Register. Beck, who was also shot, was driven to the hospital by his son and is expected to survive, the newspaper reported.
“The shooting apparently occurred as workers were enjoying an annual holiday party that involved spinning a wheel and winning prizes,” the newspaper reported, adding that police, scouring the building to make sure there was not an active shooter roaming through it, discovered terrified employees still hiding throughout the building.
Police confirmed in a news conference that all three of those shot were male employees of the law firm. The mayor, Robert Garcia, wrote on Twitter, “Have been briefed on shooting in law offices in North Long Beach. Appears to be a workplace homicide. Both the shooter and a victim are dead. One other person was shot but is in hospital in stable condition. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families.”
Long Beach Police Department wrote: “Not an active shooter. This was a workplace violence incident, resulting in a homicide investigation, which remains ongoing.” The police also confirmed, “Earlier active shooting incident in LB is now a murder investigation. Suspect is also believed to be deceased at the scene.”
3. Langer Once Represented the Actress Pamela Anderson
According to the Orange County Register, “Langer was well-known in legal circles, having practiced law for 51 years and tried 75 civil and criminal cases to verdict, the firm’s website said. He handled Weber vs. the city of Rolling Hills, a 14-month trial that is believed to be the longest trial in the history of California, represented actress Pamela Anderson in a breach of contract lawsuit and won numerous six- to seven-figure verdicts.”
The Perona website says that “Langer is the senior managing partner of Perona, Langer, Beck, Serbin, Mendoza and Harrison. He has tried over 75 civil and criminal cases to verdict. Mr. Langer handled the case of Weber v. The City of Rolling Hills as a result of the Rolling Hills Landslide. This case was believed to be the longest trial in the history of California, lasting 14 months before a successful jury verdict. He has also successfully represented actress Pamela Anderson in a breach of contract lawsuit and has won numerous 6-7 figure verdicts.”
Major Langer “is a member of ABOTA, which is a prestigious National Trial Lawyers organization. He has also received Lawyer of the year ADL Award in 2011,” reported the website.
“Mr. Langer was admitted to the New York bar in 1966 and California bar in 1967. Mr. Langer is also admitted to practice before the United States District Court for the Central and Southern Districts of California, Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, and United States Supreme Court. Mr. Langer is a member of Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles and the American Association for Justice,” it read.
The website says that Langer practiced in the areas of Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Construction Litigation, and Insurance. He attended St. John’s University Law School of New York – L.L.B., the University of North Carolina, and State University of New York at Buffalo – B.A.
4. Langer Was Praised for ‘Touching Countless Lives’ as a Lawyer & Having a ‘Soft Heart’
“I am heartbroken!” wrote Kim Scheffler Smith on Facebook. “Major Langer was not only my boss for 23 years but a faithful friend, a man of integrity with a big bark but a very soft heart. Please pray for his family, and for Ron Beck who was wounded, and everyone who works there. What an awful ordeal to go through. He touched countless lives as an attorney. I just can’t believe it. What is wrong with this world?”
Cherie Haskal wrote, “My heart is Broken and can never be mended. My dearest friend, Major Langer was murdered today.”
“This guy was the most caring, sincere man I probably ever met,” said longtime friend Jim Hall to the Daily Breeze. “He just had a heart of gold and really cared for everybody who works at the firm and considers them members of his family. He certainly didn’t deserve this.”
“OMG, just found out that the shooter in the Long Beach Law Office shooting is my Lawyer,” wrote one man on Facebook. Another woman wrote on Facebook, “…I have cases with this firm! Damn it, when will the violence end!!”
Another man wrote, “This is a shocking story, lot of people doesn’t know who they are but in the community of Workers’ Comp and Personal Injuries are well known, this is people that we see almost in a daily basis walking on the hallways of courts. My condolences and support to their families and employees of this law firm.”
5. The Other Victim, Beck, Is Also a Partner at the Law Firm
The surviving victim, Beck, “has practiced his entire legal career with Perona, Langer, Beck, Serbin, Mendoza and Harrison. He was named partner in 1983,” the law firm website says. “Mr. Beck specializes in personal injury, real estate, and business litigation cases, trying numerous successful cases including jury cases, court cases, and binding arbitrations. Mr. Beck is also a managing partner of the firm and manages the day to day activates such as oversee cases, employees, and financial matters.”
Beck “received the American Jurisprudence Award for Civil Procedure in 1976, and was a member of the Phi Alpha Delta fraternity. He was a member of the Board of Governors of Consumer Attorneys of California. In 2014 and 2015 Ron Beck was named Super Lawyer, a distinction only 5% of Southern California Attorneys are awarded,” says the website, adding that Beck “is admitted to practice law before the California Supreme Court, United States District Court, and United States Court of Appeals.” He graduated from the University of San Diego and Claremont Men’s College.
Christ has redeemed us from the curse of the law
CHRIST HAS REDEEMED us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us.
What was that curse?
It is recorded in Deuteronomy, chapter 28, where we are told that the following
diseases came upon the people because of disobedience to God’s law: pestilence,
consumption (or tuberculosis), fever, inflammation, extreme burning, botch, emerods, scab, itch, blindness, smiting in the knee and in the leg, and failing of the eyes.
If your case has not been definitely stated in this list, then listen to verses 60-61 of
this chapter: all the diseases of Egypt, and also every sickness and every disease which is not written in the book of this law.
These words include you and your case, Redeemed from Curses.
Paul says that Christ redeemed us from this curse of the law, because he was made a curse for us. The curse of the law includes all diseases, every sickness, and every plague known throughout the history of the world.
In order for Christ to redeem us from this terrible curse of the law, He was made a
curse for us; that is, He bore for us the punishment prescribed by the law. That is why He had to take our infirmities, and bear our sicknesses.
Adam and Eve sold us into slavery to the devil and put us in bondage to his power,
under his jurisdiction. But Christ has redeemed us. He has bought us back.
He has purchased us with the price of His own body and blood, and freed us. You are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s.
Abundant Life
What a thrill to know that God so loved us that He paid a great price for our
redemption. He gave His Son as our substitute, who assumed our guilt, bore our
judgment and endured our condemnation, in order to absolve us of all debt and obligation to Satan’s regime, so that we could be restored to God as though no sin had ever been committed. He legally redeemed us. He proved how much He values us and wants to be able to share His best with us – His abundant life.
God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son.
That was the kind of love we cannot understand God’s love.
Salvation is your emancipation from everything outside God’s will for humankind.
Now you can act accordingly. You may speak the language of a winner.
Confess your freedom, instead of your bondage. Confess: With his stripes, I am healed, instead of your sickness. Confess your redemption from all disease. Confess that your redemption is complete – from sin and sickness.
Confess that Satan’s dominion over you ended at Calvary, because it was there that
God freed you. God’s word states all of this, so confess it.
Slaves Set Free
When the slaves in the United States were emancipated, they were still living in slaves’ quarters. They still looked like slaves. They still felt like slaves. But when they heard the Emancipation Proclamation read, they had a legal right to say, “I am free,” and to act on that liberty.
Believe in your proclamation of freedom: Stand fast therefore in the liberty by which
Christ has made us free
You are free. Confess that. Tell the devil that you have found the truth. He has
known it all the time, but has lied to you and blinded your eyes to it. He has kept you
from knowing your legal rights in Christ, your redeemer. The god of this world (Satan)
has blinded the minds of them which believe not.
Tell Satan you have found the truth – the truth that sets you free from him. Let him
know, by your confession of God’s word, that you are free from his dominion and that you know it.
The statement, He (Jesus) has borne our griefs (sicknesses), and carried our sorrows (diseases), is God’s check for your perfect healing. Endorse that check with your confession, and perfect health will be manifested in your body.
An End to Chronic Ailments
The diseases of your body were laid on Jesus. You need never bear them, because He has borne them for you. All you need to do is believe this and begin to confess it.
Refuse to allow sickness to stay in your body, because you were healed with His (Jesus’) stripes.
If Christians would believe this, it would be the end of so-called chronic ailments in
their bodies. Always remember: Satan is a deceiver, a liar.
Sickness, disease, sin, and infirmities, all were laid on Christ. He bore them. He
carried them away, leaving us free and well. We should rejoice in this liberty of ours.
Redemption has not become a reality to many. It has been only a theory, a doctrine,
or a creed. Satan has taken advantage of this lack of understanding.
We are redeemed from all the power of Satan. That means we are bought back from
the hand of the enemy. We are born again. We are the new creation. We are freed
from the kingdom of darkness. We are no longer slaves of Satan. Sin and sickness no longer rule over us.
You are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit,
which are God’s.
No Trespassing
How can you glorify God in your body when it is weakened by disease? It is just as
impossible to glorify God properly in your body when it is full of sickness as it is to glorify God in your spirit when it is full of sin.
Tell the devil, “Satan, you are a liar. You know I am redeemed, because I have
accepted Jesus as my redeemer. I am no longer dwelling on your territory, and you have no legal right to trespass on my property. It is no longer yours, neither is it under your jurisdiction. I have been redeemed from your authority by Jesus Christ.”
Say to your enemy, “This sickness you have put on me was cursed on the cross of
Calvary for me, and you know that I do not have to bear it. I command you, in Jesus
Christ’s name, to leave my body. I am free from your curse, for it is written: With his
stripes, I am healed, so I am healed. God said so. Satan, you are a liar; your pains are lies, your symptoms are lies, and your words are lies. You are the father of lies, Jesus said you are.” Then, thank the Lord for your deliverance.
Satan knows all of that. It is only when he knows that you have discovered it that he
must respect your words. So few realize that they are free from the dominion of Satan. He knows it, but until you discover it, he will continue his assault on your life. Many have died prematurely because they have not known their rights in Christ.
Crucified, Buried, and Raised With Christ
When Jesus was crucified, we were crucified with Him. I am crucified with Christ.
When Jesus was buried, we were buried with him.
When Jesus arose from the grave as conqueror, we arose with Him. He has quickened us together with Christ; and has raised us up together in Christ.
When Jesus went back to the throne and sat on the right hand of God, (He) made us
sit together (with Him) in heavenly places.
We are his (God’s) workmanship, created in Christ Jesus. Through Jesus Christ, God
made us what we are – a new creation.
If any one be in Christ, that person is a new creature; old things are passed away;
behold, all things are become new.
We are now a new creature, made in the likeness of God, through the power of Jesus
Christ. God gives us His nature, His love, His faith, His life, His Spirit, His power. We
are re-created.
All that Jesus did was for us. Everything He conquered was for us. He had no need
to conquer Satan for Himself.
He had no sins of His own to carry away, because He had no sin until He took our sins
He did this for us.
He had no need to put away sickness for Himself, because He had no sickness until He
was made sick for us. He did this for us. He conquered for us; and now that we are
recreated in Christ Jesus and are made partakers with Him, we become conquerors
through Him.
In all these things, Paul says, we are more than conquerors, through him that loved us.
All Was for Us
All that Jesus did was for us, and we are now partakers of His victory.
We were captives, but Christ has freed us from captivity.
We were cursed by sin and sickness; but Christ, our redeemer, has freed us from that
curse and loosed us from its dominion.
We were weak, but the Lord has become our strength, so now we are strong.
We were bound and imprisoned, but Christ has freed us from slavery.
We were sick, but Christ has home our sicknesses and carried them away, so now, with his stripes we are healed.
Remember, you were slaves of Satan. You were bound by sin and sin’s penalty,
sickness. You were subject to Satan’s authority. But now you are free. You now have
Christ’s emancipation proclamation – the Bible – and it is YOURS.
Do not be a slave any longer. Do like the slaves in the United Sates did when they
heard their Emancipation Proclamation read: Claim your liberty; act on your deliverance.
You are free. Shout your freedom. Confess your freedom. Believe in your freedom.
Redemption is a fact. Act on your liberty. Your bondage is past. Your prison is open.
Your freedom is granted.
The Spirit of the Lord God is on me; because the Lord has anointed me to preach good tidings to the meek; he has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captive, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound.20 Moffatt’s Translation reads: to tell prisoners they are free, to tell captives they are released.