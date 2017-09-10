Fantasy Lineup Questions Answered: Last-Minute Advice Live On The Checkdown

Getty

Fantasy football decisions are hard. We’re here to help.

The Checkdown is Heavy’s live fantasy football advice show, airing live every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern on YouTube. Pop in, ask a question, and hey, if you’re having a good time why not stick around?

The concept is simple: People need lineup advice, they actively seek it out, and Twitter is a cesspool.

Every week, we’ll be out here dispensing wisdom up until kickoff. And during the week, we’ll mix in some fun stuff as well. Did you hear about our interview with Gronk? Meanwhile on Heavy, check out rankings and predictions from our top contributors.

What’s on tap today? First, we’ll take a look at the fallout from Thursday night’s opener. Kareem Hunt owners are happy, but what should they do with those pending trade offers? Conversely, is Tom Brady washed? We’ll also discuss the fallout of the Chiefs losing Eric Berry for the season and how it applies to fantasy players.

Then, we’ll look at the full schedule of games and identify the best possible matchups. The Falcons are primed to restart their high-powered offense against Chicago, but who will be the big fantasy winners in a game like Oakland-Tennessee?

We’ll also discuss our weekly Power Rankings. Those change every week, and it’s kind of a big deal, so we’re just going to leave it at that.

Throughout the show, anyone can pop in and ask a question in the chat. That’s what the show is about first and foremost: Helping people figure out their fantasy conundrums.

Nobody wants to hear about your fantasy team. Nobody but us. Pop into The Checkdown and see what it’s all about.