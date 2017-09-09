DraftKings Lineup NFL: Best Picks & DFS Players Week 1

draftkings lineup, top best players, dfs, sleepers Getty

Ezekiel Elliott is one of the top players to put in your Week 1 DraftKings lineup.

Football is back, which means it is time to find the best values for your DraftKings lineup. I’ve gone through the prices for Week 1 on DraftKings, and ranked the top players at each position. Additionally, I have put together my favorite Week 1 lineup.

These rankings are not necessarily who we expect will finish as the top five players per position, but the ones who offer fantasy owners both value and production. Based on the pricing, it looks like DraftKings has decreased the price of several quarterbacks on the road. All five of our signal callers will be part of the visiting team, but offer great prices for their upside.

One quick note, I like Zach Ertz at tight end along with the L.A. Rams DST. Ertz is expected to see an expanded role with the Eagles, while the Rams face the Colts without Andrew Luck. Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter @JonDAdams with any fantasy related questions. Think we missed a player on our list? Leave your favorite plays for Week 1 in the comments section.

Here’s a look at the best DraftKings Week 1 players.

DraftKings Best Quarterbacks: Week 1

PLAYER PRICE
1. Carson Palmer (at Lions) $6,000
2. Derek Carr (at Titans) $6,700
3. Russell Wilson (at Packers) $6,900
4. Eli Manning (at Cowboys) $5,600
5. Carson Wentz (at Redskins) $5,300

DraftKings Best Running Backs: Week 1

PLAYER PRICE
1. Ezekiel Elliott (vs. Giants) $8,100
2. Christian McCaffrey (at 49ers) $5,400
3. Eddie Lacy (at Packers) $5,000
4. Lamar Miller (vs. Jaguars) $5,100
5. Matt Forte (at Bills) $4,800

DraftKings Best Wide Receivers: Week 1

PLAYER PRICE
1. DeAndre Hopkins (vs. Jaguars) $5,900
2. Pierre Garcon (vs. Panthers) $5,300
3. Doug Baldwin (at Packers) $6,700
4. Corey Coleman (vs. Steelers) $4,400
5. Michael Crabtree (at Titans) $6,000

Best DraftKings Lineup: Week 1

POSITION PLAYER PRICE
QB Carson Palmer $6,000
RB Ezekiel Elliott $8,100
RB Christian McCaffrey $5,400
WR DeAndre Hopkins $5,900
WR Doug Baldwin $6,700
WR Pierre Garcon $5,300
TE Zach Ertz $3,500
FLEX (WR) Kelvin Benjamin $5,900
DST L.A. Rams $3,200

