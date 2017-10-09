Getty

A quick note to the Dallas Cowboys: Aaron Rodgers will destroy you. We’ve seen this movie before, and the ending always stays the same. After the Cowboys scored with just over a minute left in the game, fans everywhere were yelling, “too much time left.” It’s the same reason you never want score too soon when you are playing your buddy at Madden. It only takes a few plays to move down the field.

A few plays after the Cowboys were celebrating what the team felt was the game-winning touchdown, Rodgers dissected the Cowboys defense. The Packers went on to score the actual game-winning touchdown.

The scene was reminiscent of last season’s playoff matchup where Rodgers responded to a Cowboys score by orchestrating a drive that led to the game-winning field goal. Late-game situations continue to haunt the Cowboys who dropped to 2-3, but could easily be 4-2 if Dallas was able to hold onto leads.

Elsewhere, fans were reminded of the violent nature of the sport with multiple players being carted off the field. It appears the NFL lost Odell Beckham Jr. and J.J. Watt for the season. Both players were carted off the field in emotional scenes on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs continue to chase perfection as Kansas City dominated Houston on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City moved to 5-0, and is the only undefeated team in the league.

Here’s a look at Heavy’s latest NFL power rankings.

NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Can Anyone Catch the Chiefs?

NO. TEAM PREVIOUS 1 Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) 1 2 Green Bay Packers (4-1) 2 3 Philadelphia Eagles (4-1) 9 4 Denver Broncos (3-1) 3 5 Atlanta Falcons (3-1) 6 6 Carolina Panthers (4-1) 8 7 Seattle Seahawks (3-2) 17 8 L.A. Rams (3-2) 7 9 Buffalo Bills (3-2) 5 10 New England Patriots (3-2) 10 11 Detroit Lions (3-2) 11 12 Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) 24 13 Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) 4 14 Baltimore Ravens (3-2) 21 15 New York Jets (3-2) 23 16 Dallas Cowboys (2-3) 15 17 Tampa Bay Bucs (2-2) 15 18 Washington Redskins (2-2) 13 19 Minnesota Vikings (2-2) 19 20 Tennessee Titans (2-3) 16 21 Oakland Raiders (2-3) 12 22 Miami Dolphins (2-2) 25 23 New Orleans Saints (2-2) 22 24 Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) 26 25 Arizona Cardinals (2-3) 20 26 Houston Texans (2-3) 18 27 Indianapolis Colts (2-3) 27 28 Chicago Bears (1-3) 28 29 L.A. Chargers (1-4) 32 30 Cleveland Browns (0-5) 31 31 San Francisco 49ers (0-5) 30 32 New York Giants (0-5) 29

The Chiefs calmly answered any big play the Texans had with a score of their own in the Sunday Night Football matchup. Kansas City is winning in all three phases of games. The Chiefs have some of the most talented return players in the NFL including Tyreek Hill. Kansas City’s offense is equally balanced with the ability to punish defenses through the air, or hand the ball to rookie Kareem Hunt to inflict pain on opposing defensive lines.

It looks like it is no coincidence Alex Smith is having his best season yet just months after Kansas City used a first round draft pick to select Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Green Bay now has signature wins over the Cowboys and Seahawks. The Packers will be tested next week against their division foes in Minnesota.

In Philadelphia, Carson Wentz is playing lights out as the Eagles have the early lead in the NFC East. Both the Broncos and Falcons, who are in our top five, were on a bye this weekend, and were able to stay away from the carnage.

Started From the Bottom & They’re Still Here

Just when you think it can’t get worse, the Giants appeared to have lost Beckham for the rest of the season. Despite making sweeping changes to the offense this off-season, New York is still looking for their first win.

The 49ers and Browns join the Giants as the only win-less teams in the NFL. San Francisco was close to getting their first win, but lost to the Colts in overtime. In Cleveland, the Browns benched DeShone Kizer, but it did not matter as they still lost to the Jets.

The race for next year’s number one pick has already begun.