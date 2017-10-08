Odell Beckham Jr. Leg Injury: Giants Receiver Carted off Field

YouTube

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was carted off the field with what looked to be a series ankle injury Sunday.

In the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers, Beckham jumped to catch an Eli Manning pass, but he was immediately brought down by a Chargers defender. As his right ankle planted, the Chargers defender inadvertently rolled up onto it, sending the receiver into extreme pain.

OBJ laid on the ground in tears as trainers tended to him. He was carted off the field in obvious pain. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, OBJ headed for surgery at a hospital shortly after the game.

Watch the video of OBJ’s injury below:

OBJ was the fourth Giants receiver to exit the game early, with Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard and Dwayne Harris leaving with injuries.

5 wide receivers on the Giants roster. 4 left injured – OBJ, Marshall, Shepard, Harris — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) October 8, 2017

OBJ suffered an injury to the same ankle during the preseason, and missed the first game of the season because of it.

Since entering the league in 2014, OBJ has quickly risen to be one of the premier receivers in the NFL. He’s eclipsed 1,300 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns during each of his three seasons and was expected to get a huge contract this offseason.

This season was OBJ’s contract year, and he expressed his desire to be the top-paid player in the NFL during training camp.