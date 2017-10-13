Top 10 Best Google Pixel 2 & 2 XL Cases: Which Is Right for You?

The Pixel 2 and 2 XL mark the return of Google to the smartphone arena.

These phones aren’t a huge departure from last year’s debut design, but the 2017 update shows that Google is ready to hang with the major manufacturers.

The 2 and 2 XL sport all kinds of new features, such as Active Edge response to invoke Google Assistant, all-around hardware upgrades, and IP-67 dust and water resistance.

They also mark the end of some other features for Google phones (RIP 3.5mm audio jack).

However you parse that last piece of news, they’re still quality phones. On October 19th, they will be available for $649 and $749, respectively.

But you can already browse a variety of case options ahead of the release.

We got an advanced look at the latest case options and picked out our ten favorite cases for both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Read on below to browse our top picks.

1. OtterBox Defender Series Case

Ah, OtterBox. It’s the gold standard for protective phone cases, and always remains a solid pick for protecting your smartphone.

Their Defender design is generally a little bulkier than average, but the multiple layers of protection are well worth it.

The OtterBox combo of scratch-resistant PC and shock-absorbent TPU materials works so well, that it’s what most other case companies use today.

This case can typically be purchased with or without its clear screen protector, which further protects from scratches to your display.

If you have to have the most comprehensive protection for your new phone, this is a serious contender.

Price: $49.95

Price: $59.95

2. Moment Photo Pixel Case

If you are drawn to the Pixel 2 and 2 XL for their improved camera technology, the Moment Photo Case is a standout pick.

Not only does this slim case protect your phone from drops, it also acts as a mount for Moment’s special-made wide angle lens attachment, which provides a larger viewing angle for that perfect shot.

The case has a real wood accent, a low profile, and works with the Pixel 2/2 XL’s Active Edge.

Price: $29.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

3. Trianium Clarium Series Case

Trianium’s Clarium case is a hybrid design by many accounts. It is hybrid in style, which merges a clear back plate with a sturdy TPU bumper frame.

It is also hybrid in size, bulking up your phone where it counts and leaving it alone where it can already handle drops.

What you’re left with is a phone cover that preserves the natural beauty of the Pixel 2/2 XL’s unibody aluminum case while air-cushioning your phone’s edges from drops and bumps.

Price: $8.95 (70 percent off MSRP)

Price: $8.99 (70 percent off MSRP)

4. Spigen Tough Armor Case

Spigen’s Tough Armor is a reliable line of defender case that offers two layers of protection and some extra neat features.

This case allows hands-free viewing with a built-in kickstand that works in both portrait and landscape mode. It also supports the Pixel’s new Active Edge feature to invoke Google Assistant.

And beneath these features, you have solid drop protection on all sides. Its corners are well protected, and its front screen has a raised edge to protect your display.

Price: $16.99 (51 percent off MSRP)

Price: $17.99 (49 percent off MSRP)

5. LifeProof FRĒ Waterproof Case

If you want to keep your phone safe from every imaginable danger, LifeProof’s iconic FRĒ case is exactly what you need.

This case isn’t cheap, but it is one of few that fully seals your phone for 360° protection from everything.

Its rugged bumper frame and screen protector are IP-68 rated, which means that your phone will be safe from solid and liquid intrusion.

The LifeProof FRĒ is about your only option if you want your phone to be water, dirt, dust and snow-proof.

Price: $89.99

6. Google Pixel 2/2 XL Fabric Case

Some may be surprised to see Google offering fabric cases for their new phone over bulkier protective cases.

Google is just that confident in the Pixel 2/2 XL’s aluminum case to keep it safe.

But that is not to say that their fabric case is exclusively cosmetic. This snap-on case has a PC core for rigid protection.

It offers a protective bezel for its display, and is compatible with the Pixel 2/2 XL’s Active Edge interface.

Google also sells Live Cases, which you can customize from your own photo album, but I personally find them a little too cheesy unless you’re a pro photographer.

Price: $40.00

7. Caseology Parallax Series Case

Caseology cases always stand out with their interesting geometric patterns.

Their Parallax Case design enchants your mind and enhances your grip with its textured back plate. Beneath this, you also have a rubberized layer for shock dispersal that meets military drop standards.

This case has precise cutouts for the home button and USB-C port, plus a considerable bezel to protect the front screen. Currently, Caseology has only released a case for the Pixel 2 XL and not the Pixel 2.

But we’re holding out for you, future Pixel 2 owners.

Price: $13.99 (44 percent off MSRP)

8. Ringke Bevel Lightweight Case

The Ringke Bevel is a beautifully designed snap-on case that offers solid protection in a minimalist package.

This lightweight and durable TPU sleeve slips right onto you Pixel 2/2 XL, and keeps a low profile of only 1cm.

Surprisingly, this is still large enough to offer some decent drop protection. The textured surface helps absorb shock, as well provide some grip to prevent future drops.

Price: $6.99 (72 percent off MSRP)

9. Speck Presidio Grip Case

Speck’s Presidio Grip Case is a stylish protective accessory that offers improved grip on your phone as well as comprehensive drop protection.

This case is made from Speck’s “Impactium” material, which absorbs and disperses shock across all corners and edges of the case.

Its button covers are responsive and its port cutouts are precise. And with all this, it’s still a fairly slim case.

Price: $39.95

Price: $44.95

10. Incipio Carnaby Esquire Case

Incipio’s Carnaby Esquire Case is one that clearly takes a cue from Google’s own proprietary fabric cases.

The two are almost identical in looks, but the Carnaby case actually outdoes the Google case with a lower price and a smarter material.

Rather than use hard PC, Incipio crafts their cases with rubbery TPU material, which is better for absorbing shock.

That said, the cutouts for the lock button and charge port don’t feel as precise as they do on the Google-made cases.

Either way, you can expect to see a lot more cloth Pixel 2/2 XL cases ermrge in months to come.

Price: $34.99

