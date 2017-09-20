Top 10 Best Wedding Sneakers for Men & Women

Many designers are riding the athleisure train and blurring the once fine line between athletic clothing and formal wear. While dress shoes with dress pants and dresses has been the norm, we’re now seeing sneakers and tennis shoes take their place on the runway and on the streets. Formalwear can be uncomfortable enough as is without adding footwear that’s tight, uncomfortable, and doesn’t breathe.

On your wedding day, it’s essential to choose a style that will keep you happy and comfortable all day long, allowing you to enjoy the festivities and time with family and friends (without worrying about Band-Aids, blisters, and sore feet).

When it comes to the ladies, wearing high heeled shoes for hours on end can be unbearable. Many brides opt to pack a change of footwear, whether it be flats, sandals, or sneakers. After hours of photo and your walk down the aisle, you can slip on something more comfortable for dancing and even dinner.

We’ve rounded up our top picks for both men and women below. Shop this list for sneakers you can totally rock on your wedding day.

Best Wedding Sneakers for Women

1. Betsey Johnson Women’s Sb-Esme Fashion Sneaker

Slip on sneakers are one of the trendiest shoe choices right now and there’s no reason the look can’t translate to the bridal world. While sneakers are typically one of the most casual shoe options, Betsy Johnson makes these bridal appropriate with beautiful floral embroidery that can easily blend in with a wedding gown. Available in both blush pink and white, either color is a great choice. Prefer leather over lace? Check out these laser cut high fashion leather slip ons instead.

Price: $33.63 – $79.95 depending on size

2. Blue by Betsey Johnson Women’s Sneaker

Nothing says bridal appropriate more than a sneaker covered in glitter. These are some seriously sparkly dancing shoes, and while we love the look, they’re also extremely comfortable. They’re available in silver, blush, and black glitter and in half sizes. We do recommend ordering up a half size, because they do run small. The lace up design allows for a bit of extra room in the width of the shoe. If these are priced above your budget, check out this almost identical option with a ribbon lace, priced at $22.95 regardless of size.

Price: $44.38 – $99.99 depending on size

3. Kate Spade New York Women’s Glitter Fashion Sneaker

Are you a bride who loves pink? Rock the dance floor with these awesome pink lace up sneakers from top designer, Kate Spade. There’s nothing more glitzy or glamorous than a shoe covered in glitter. These are fit for a fun and unique walk down the aisle or can be a great option for a change of shoe if you’d like to start the day in heels. If you need a sneaker with a bit more support, check out these blush or silver glittery kicks from Herstyle.

Price: $75 – $85 depending on size

4. Badgley Mischka Women’s Barre Sneaker

While glittery sneakers are fun and festive, they’re not for everyone. Some brides prefer a more tailored, sophisticated, and elegant look, but they still want to keep their feet happy during the long wedding day. If this sounds like you, we have you covered with these sleek nude patent leather slides Leather, complete with a sizable brooch at the toe. If the nude patent leather isn’t for you, these same sneakers come in ivory silk (the most classic choice) or a dusty rose velvet if texture is your thing.

Price: $198

5. Keds Women’s Champion Metallic Canvas Fashion Sneaker

Keds have been a popular sneaker brand for years. With tons of styles and colors to choose from, these simple canvas sneakers are a safe choice and something you’re likely to wear well after the wedding. They’re easy to incorporate into your day to day style, made with comfortable fabric that won’t cause blisters and a rubber sole. If the metallic fabric on these isn’t your favorite, check out these pure white Keds, made special with a floral texture.

Price: $17.79 – $86.29 depending on size

Best Wedding Sneakers for Men

1. Sperry Top-Sider Men’s Bahama Linen Fashion Sneaker

If you’re planning a destination wedding, then you probably realize that proper dress shoes aren’t going to cut it. Not only will they get ruined in the heat, humidity, and sand, but you’ll want something that’s more casual, comfortable, and breathable. These sneakers have the perfect nautical vibe for a beach wedding and come in several wedding appropriate colors, great for a groom and groomsmen. Like the look but not a fan of the laces? Then this alternative option is the way to go.

Price: $34.92 – $68.20 depending on size

2. 206 Collective Men’s Prospect Leather Lace-up Fashion Sneaker

Leather sneakers are a great way to get the look of a dress shoe with the comfort of a tennis shoe. These come in both black and white and we love the idea of letting the groom wear the white and having the groomsmen sport the black look with their suits and tuxedos. Both color options are extremely comfortable, with laces, leather lining, and a removable comfort insole. If you’re still on the hunt for the perfect suit or tuxedo, don’t miss this post with the best wedding suits and tuxedos.

Price: $80

3. Vans Unisex Era 59 Skate Shoe

While these shoes are available in a slew of colors, we love this black chambray style best for a casual wedding, with leather detailing that adds some elegance and dresses the look up slightly. Don’t miss this ivory color for a summer soiree or destination wedding or these white leather Vans for a more clean and elevated look.

Price: $19.99 – $105

4. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Colors Ox Unisex

If you’re searching for wedding sneakers than you might have already come across Converse, which are the most timelessly classic look for your wedding day. You can purchase them in just about any color under the sun, which means you can incorporate your wedding colors into your casual footwear look easily. If the guys are wearing dress shoes for the ceremony, have them change into these at the reception when they’re ready to party. If your entire wedding is on the more causal side then they can wear these from beginning to end, no questions asked.

Price: varies depending on size

5. Cole Haan Men’s Grandevoluton Shortwing Oxford

Cole Haan is well known for using the same technology found in active shoewear, in their dress shoe designs. Basically, you’ll feel like you’re wearing a pair of tennis shoes, but it will look like you’re wearing true dress shoes – a win win if you’re going to be on your feet for a long time. If you’ll be wearing a navy or grey suit, skip the black shoes and opt for a cognac brown hue instead.

Price: $250

