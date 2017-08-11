Top 10 Best Salon Trolley Carts: Compare & Save

Going to the salon or the spa is indulging in a fantasy. The kind of daydream we see in the movies. We’re offered chilled white wine, sit in deep cushioned chairs, and have our beautiful selves pampered. It’s all a matter of atmosphere and wanting to feel expensive. And there’s not a lot that can shatter that fictive dream more than a technician wheeling a storage trolley next to you that’s the same one you picked up at the local department store and is sitting next to your baby’s changing station. Whether it’s a spa, hair salon, nail salon, or tattoo parlor, that’s a reality check people don’t want.

The atmosphere of your space is your first impression so no detail can be overlooked. When you decide to skimp, it’s noticed by your customers and your employees.

What to look for in a rolling salon trolley.

It’s important that the style of your carts match the aesthetic you’re going for. If your tables and counters are deep, rich woods, utilitarian white plastic bins will definitely stand out, and not in a good way. If you’ve got a more casual, family-friendly vibe to your space, then tall mahogany carts are going to look out of place. Look around and keep in mind the emotion you want your clients to feel when they’re in your space.

It seems like a no brainer, but think about what exactly you need the trolley for. Are lots of bins more important to you? Or does a flat, metal colorist tray make more sense. Will you be using it standing or sitting down or both? Do you need protected holsters for hot appliances?

Does it need to be lockable? When you’re in a shared space, it’s nice to feel secure leaving your valuable supplies and tools somewhere they won’t wander off when you’re not looking. Locking salon trolleys give more peace of mind than simple drawer type carts.

Just like your salon chairs or massage tables or massage chairs, your salon trolleys are both interior design and tools. Making sure you have the right ones will help you out on both fronts. If you’re looking for other salon or spa furniture, check out my guides to the best massage tables, best anti-fatigue salon mats, best manicure tables, best reclining barber chairs, and best pedicure chairs.

1. Saloniture Locking Rolling Trolley Cart with Pocket Inserts

This Saloniture Rolling Trolley Cart is a great middle of the road trolley that works in a variety to settings. It’s black and unobtrusive so it won’t look out of place in sleek salons or more casual environments like dog grooming. Its sturdy plastic construction means it’s light and easy to move around without worrying it’s about to tip over. There are four black plastic drawers and six drawer slots so you can customize how you like your storage arranged. Two locking doors cover the drawers and roll upward out of sight like a garage door. While the fact that you need a key might be enough to keep most people honest, the locks aren’t especially secure.

The top surface is set in so if you happen to spill something, it should be contained and not run all over your other tools. For your hot tools, this cart has a hair dryer loop and three metal inserts in one of the side pockets for a safe place to set your tools. It is a plastic cart though, so repeated or clumsy use with rocket-hot tools can warp the surrounding plastic. The other pocket has a serrated edge perfect for storing aluminum foil. At the bottom, wire rods offer more storage for product bottles, but unless you spend a lot of time sitting down, they’re pretty low to be used regularly. Overall, it’s a good step up from department store storage bins if you don’t need your storage to radiate luxury.

Price: $90.99

Pros:

Locking

Customizable drawers

Inserts for hot tool storage

Sturdy plastic

Works in a variety of spaces

Cons:

Locks aren’t great

Hot tools near plastic will always cause issues

Needs assembly

2. Lockable Aluminum Top Salon Color Utility Cart by Dina Meri

If the tray and height is more important to you than having lots of drawers, this utility cart may be the right trolley for you. The height of the tray is adjustable from 36 inches to 46 inches. This is great for anyone not of average height (my five-foot-nothing self appreciates this) and especially perfect for tattoo artists as you never quite know what height you’ll be working at. The top tray is aluminum so it’s easy to clean, sanitize, or use for setting down hot tools. Plus, it has a lip so any spilled liquids should stay on the tray. It has a lockable rolling door that secures two drawers. Inset side pockets are a perfect size for product bottles and the five wheel base is super stable.

Price: $138.44

Pros:

Rated five out of five stars by users on Amazon

Adjustable height

Lockable

Made in America

Great for colorists and tattoo artists

Cons:

Not as much storage as others

Not very luxurious looking

3. VonHaus 15 Drawer Organizer Cart

If what you need most is room to organize, this 15 Drawer Organizer by VonHaus ought to give you the space you need. It comes with five large bins and 10 shallow bins. Due to the way the drawers attach, you can’t customize how the drawers are set up. At 36 inches high, the top is a thin metal grate which works as a heat-friendly work space. Two of the wheels have locks to keep the organizer from rolling around when you don’t want it to which is a unique feature the other trolleys don’t have. The drawers are harder to clean on this one than with more sturdy plastic bins so I wouldn’t recommend this for nail technicians or tattoo artists. Where this trolley loses a couple of points points is on looks. The black minimalist drawers will work in many settings, but in a high end spa or salon, you may want something that looks fancier.

Price: $99.95

Pros:

Lots of storage

Locking wheels

Metal top surface

Cons:

Not for heavy items

Not lockable

More utilitarian

4. White Roller Trolley With Removable Utility Bowl

This trolley from LCL Beauty allows you to have much easier access to all your tools without messing around with drawers or cabinets. The steel frame holds three frosted glass shelves that are shatter resistant. It comes with an attached metal loop to hold an included plastic bowl which adds even more space. The plastic bowl is removable for cleaning, but the bowl holder is not removable. There’s a miniature steel guard rail on three sides of the cart keep your tools and products from sliding off when it’s moving. This cart is very sturdy and gives you lots of space as long as you don’t mind your things being out in the open. This would be great in a spa treatment room.

Price: $79.88

Pros:

Sturdy steel frame

Glass shelves are easy to sanitize

Attached bowl holder with bowl

One year warranty

Cons:

Bowl holder isn’t removable

Items out in the open

5. Saloniture Premium Aluminum Salon Utility Tray

This very straight-forward matte black tray is easy to work with and easy to clean and sanitize. The height of the tray adjusts from 28 inches to 44 inches which is a huge range. The aluminum tray is removable for even easier cleaning and the side caddy for storing other tools is removable as well. This tray is a great combination of style and substance. If you need a colorist tray that looks sleek and professional, this is it. This is also perfect if you need a utility tray that is easy to regularly sanitize but won’t look too medical for things like manicures, tattooing, or piercing. The working surface is deeply inlaid with a one inch lip that securely contains spilled liquids. The five wheel base keeps the trolley sturdy and easy to move. The only thing this isn’t great for is storage.

Price: $53.79 (50 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.5 out of five stars by users on Amazon

Adjustable height

Sleek matte black look

Easy to sanitize

One inch lip around tray

Cons:

No storage

Side caddy is small

6. Salon Rollabout Trolley Cart by Dina Meri

This double-wide trolley is great if your main concern is storage. There are eight drawers total between the two cabinets and slots for two more drawers if you wanted to pick up extras. The included drawers have different compartments to make organizing easier. Below the drawers, there is an open storage space for large items on both sides. Each cabinet has a locking door that rolls upward like a garage. You can secure a lot of stuff behind lock and key with this one. On the outside, there are four metal pockets that are perfect for holding product bottles. The top work space is large and enclosed with a deep plastic lip to keep spilled liquids from getting everywhere. This is probably for more of a casual environment though.

Price: $238.44

Pros:

Lots of storage

Lockable

Made in America

Large top work surface

Drawers have comparments

Cons:

Not luxurious looking

No hot tool holsters

7. Salon Rolling Cart With Black Marble Laminated Top

If you want a higher end look without all the weight and bulk, this Black Marble Laminate Salon Cart is a good compromise. At only 12 pounds, it’s easy to move around one handed which is great in busy environments. The black matching plastic cabinet door is more discreet than the metal rolling doors. The plastic work surface at the top has a tall plastic lip to keep object from sliding off or liquids from spilling over. The faux-marble laminated top fits neatly over this to expand your work space and give you insets to hold your tools. I like its adaptability and the luxury look to it. It’s lockable and flips down to reveal four plastic bin drawers with space for two more in the bottom section. To get to the open storage at the bottom of the cabinet, the door pops off, folds compactly, and slides away to store in the top of the cabinet. For more storage, there are four pockets with dividers great for keeping product bottles from tipping over.

Price: $168.44

Pros:

Luxury spa look

Lockable

Choice of top surfaces

Made in America

Cons:

The door can be a little fiddly to work with.

8. Saloniture Salon Rolling Trolley Cart

If you need a salon trolley on a budget, this five drawer organizer might be what you need. Made of lightweight plastic and skipping the side walls, this one is closer to 10 pounds and a breeze to move around. The drawers are shallow so if you plan on packing this to the brim, you might want to go with something else. The top of the cart has two bowl holders, perfect for colorists. If you need to expand your work space on top, you can easily attach one or two of the drawers by slotting them onto the provided lip on either side of the trolley. This gives you more work area or very easy access to the tools in your drawers. On one end there’s a pull handle to move the trolley around and on the other is a plastic overhang with openings to hang your tools. This isn’t for hot tools, however, so keep that in mind when shopping. This would be a great trolley for people who work out of their homes.

Price: $39.49

Pros:

Great on a budget

Mountable drawers

Lightweight

Great as a colorist tray

Cons:

Doesn’t lock

Least expensive looking

Not built to last

9. Anaheim Black Rolling Salon Station by Icarus

When you need your trolleys to look like they are part of the furniture, the Anaheim by Icarus is a great option. This is a big, substantial piece that looks like someone cut it out of a longer set of cabinets. These are drawers that feel like real drawers and not bins. You won’t accidentally pull the entire drawer out of the trolley like you can with other carts. Below the drawers is a two door cabinet with deep storage and a center shelf. On the front there are two sets of hot tool insets: two holsters for hair dryers and four for smaller hot tools. The flat, smooth surface on top is easy to keep clean and the dark color hides staining. Unlike most of the others, there’s no lip to secure products on this one. A hidden, pull out tray on the back of the unit extends your work space. While this trolley is on rollers for easier moving, it weighs just over a hundred pounds so this is serious furniture that you’re probably not going to want to be swinging all around your salon all day.

Price: $649.99

Pros:

Looks like actual furniture

Sleek, black design

Two sets of hot tool holsters

Hidden, pull out tray

Lots of storage space

Cons:

Doesn’t lock

Heavy

10. Cherry Salon Trolley Cart

This salon trolley is far more solid looking than the others so far. It’s made of deep, cherry-colored wood instead of plastic which gives it a heavier, more permanent feel. And it is heavier to the tune of almost 60 pounds so keep that mind when thinking about who will be using the trolley. Behind the lockable rolling metal door are four durable plastic drawers for storing your tools. There are three different size metal inserts for your hot tools, one large enough for a full-size hair dryer. The top surface is inset on three sides to keep items falling off while in motion, but this wooden lip won’t keep spilled liquids from making a mess. The wood has a good melamine sealant to protect against spills and scratches, but a wooden top surface is easier to stain than a metal one. On one side there is a pull out hidden shelf for a second level workstation. The drawers can be a little fiddly so they aren’t for storing anything too heavy or else they can come off their tracks.

Price: $219.18

Pros:

Made of real wood

Very solid

Lockable

Insets for hot tools

Hidden extending work space

Scratch and spill-resistant sealant

Great looking

Designed for hair stylists

Cons:

Top surface won’t contain spills

Can’t sanitize it like you would metal

Drawers aren’t for heavy items

