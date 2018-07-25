8 Best Snail Creams & Why They’re Good for Your Skin

Is it possible that snail cream is the hidden secret behind the 10 step Korean beauty regimen? It can definitely yeild amazing results, but you have to wonder who first thought snail slime could succeed as a beauty staple. With so much interest in more natural beauty products, despite our emotional resistance, we think snail mucin fits right into the lineup.

These slimey secretions have incredible restorative powers, for snails and you. Snail secretion filtrate can actually kick start increased elastin and collagen production. We know for certain that’s one of the biggest building blocks for younger looking skin. But snail slime has so many other awesome attributes worth mentioning.

It’s naturally anti-microbial, so it is terrific for those with acne prone skin at helping clear blemishes and diminishing scars. The glycolic acid it contains can also target dark spots and hyperpigmentation. And because it also contains hyaluronic acid, these secretions are effective at keeping your skin moisturized longer, while plumping up fine lines and wrinkles.

Indeed, snail creams are a bit slimey, but that simply means a little goes an awfully long way. When these creams dry, your skin feels taught and looks fresh, which is probably why more of us are willing to try anything, including mollusk mucin, to get more beautiful skin.

Which are the best snail creams?

1. TONYMOLY Timeless Ferment Snail Cream Kit – $55

Pros: Cons: Very moisturizing

Leaves skin super soft

Targets dark spots and hyperpigmentation

Gives skin a glowy look Pretty spendy for a small jar

Snail mucin can cause itching and rash

Works best if used as part of a multi-step snail mucin regimen

This restorative skin cream is enriched with 70 percent gold fermented snail mucus. It helps to nourish your skin, and at the same time delivers potent anti-aging benefits, along with serious hydration. Formulated as an ampoule gel and lecithin emulsion cream, it promises to give you intense hydration along with improved texture, elasticity and tone.

The snail mucin extract is bursting with beneficial ingredients like allantoin, a non-irritating botanical that soothes and protects your skin. Glycolic acid targets hyperpigmentation and dark spots, while collagen and elastin work together to help repair your skin barrier.

This Korean snail cream helps to lighten and brighten your complexion. And don’t worry, the snail mucin is extracted from snails who have been fed gold-infused green tea to maximize your benefits over time. If you want to give yourself an intense hydrating treatment, the TONYMOLY Intense Care Snail Gel Mask. This hydromask will condition your skin, leaving it bright, smooth and incredibly moisturized.

2. Amazon’s Choice: MIZON Black Snail All In One Cream – $12.99 (47 percent off MSRP)

Pros: Cons: Amazon’s Choice

Super affordable

Very high percentage of snail mucin

Tackles many tough skin issues Not moisturizing enough for some

May cause breakouts

Doesn’t absorb as quickly as others

Can feel a bit sticky

Mizon’s Black Snail All in One Cream contains one of the highest levels of snail mucin at 9p percent. It also contains plant extracts that make this cream an all-encompassing skin care product. It supplies moisture and nutrition to your skin, but the snail secretion also targets and helps to heal blemishes.

It includes skin brightening niacinimide, nourishing shea butter, and olive oil to deliver softness. It also contains 27 black power plant extracts to calm, soothe and protect your skin. This cream helps to tackle acne scars, dark spots and hypergigmentation issues.

Used as part of your daily beauty routine, it works well for oilier and acne prone skin types. If you have dry skin, it may not be quite moisturizing enough. This cream goes on smooth, and leaves your skin with a matte finish. The MIZON Snail Repair Intensive Ampoule also gets the nod as Amazon’s Choice, for its anti-aging and skin repairing power.

3. Most Concentrated: Seoul Ceuticals Korean Snail Cream – $17.49

Pros: Cons: Highest percentage of snail mucin of those reviewed

Cruelty-free

Skin moisturizing formula

Naturally anti-microbial Can irritate skin

Not moisturizing enough for some

Texture may feel greasy

Some packaging problems reported

If you’re struggling with acne, snail mucin is naturally anti-microbial, so it’s a great ingredient to use for not only clearing and healing your skin, but also removing those annoying dark spots your breakouts leave behind. The Seoul Ceuticals Snail Repair Cream can be your ally in the battle.

This Korean snail cream has the highest percentage of pure snail mucin of all those we reviewed. With 97.5 percent snail extract, it lightens and brightens your complexion, while providing just enough moisture. It’s infused with skin loving ingredients like misturizing shea butter, soothing organic aloe vera, jojoba oil and vitamin E.

With regular use, you can expect to see your skin looking firmer, clearer and with fewer darks spots and fine lines and wrinkles. All those things make it a win in our book, and at the price, it’s far less expensive than many cosmetic counter creams.

Unlike many moisturizers, this snail cream is non-comedogenic. It helps to promote the formation of collagen and elastin, and protects your skin from free radical damage, whicle restoring hydration. For even more moisture and skin brightening power, Seoul Ceuticals Korean 20% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid Serum gets rave reviews.

4. YEOUTH Day & Night Moisturizer with Snail Extract – $19.95

Pros: Cons: Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Great for both day and night use

Leaves skin feeling smooth and soothed

Fights free radical damage with green tea extract Snail mucin is way down on the ingredient list

Too hydrating for oily skin types

Scent is off-putting to some

Can leave skin feeling sticky

Smooth, supple skin needs elastin and collagen, and one of the beauties of snail mucin is that it spurs production of both. This moisturizing snail cream from YEOUTH uses snail mucin in combination with beauty darling, hyaluronic acid, which literally draws moisture to your skin’s surface, for a younger, more hydrated appearance.

Light enough for day use, but hydrating enough for night cream, this multi-tasker could be your answer to smoother, clearer skin. It also calls into action antioxidant rich green tea, which helps fight free radical damage and environmental pollutants.

Powerful peptides signal your skin to produce more collagen, giving your face a youthful glow. This moisturizing cream helps to reinvigorate your complexion, and helps to restore radiance.

5. COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream – $17.28 (18 percent off MSRP)

Pros: Cons: Very high percentage of snail filtrate

Hydrating and moisturizing

Helps to regenerate damaged skin

Absorbs quickly Pretty darned slimey feeling

Can be somewhat drying

May leave a bit of a sticky film

Some packaging issues reported

The COSRX snail cream is pretty straightforward, with a whopping 92 percent snail filtrate as its primary do-gooder. As you have learned, snail secretion is naturally filled with actives that promote collagen and elastin formation, as well as being moisturizing and naturally anti-microbial.

This cream works wonders for dark spots and hyperpigmentation, but it also helps to regenerate and revitalize damaged skin, while it’s also fighting fine lines and wrinkles. It absorbs quickly and leaves your skin feeling smooth and hydrated. Plus the big jar makes the per ounce price pretty darned affordable.

The COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence features an even higher percentage of snail mucin, and it gets props for increasing your skin’s vitality. Nice.

6. MISSHA Super Aqua Cell Renew Snail Cream – $40 (11 percent off MSRP)

Pros: Cons: Very hydrating

A little goes a long way

high percentage of snail slime extract

Helps to reduce look of acne scars Pretty darned spendy

Can cause breakouts

Scent is too heavy for some people

May cause a tingling or slightly burning sensation on application

So many snail creams often get rants for not being moisturizing enough, but MISSHA Super Awua Cell Renew adds baobab tree extract, along with deep sea water, to restore your skin’s hydration.

With 70 percent snail slime extract, and botanical stem cell extracts, it helps to improve the texture of damaged skin, while delivering a powerful punch to fine lines and wrinkles, along with acne scars and frustrating hyperpigmentation issues.

This cream feels super hydrating, and restoring, but may be too much for those with very oily and acne prone skin. It leaves skin smooth, without feeling greasy. This thick formula means a little goes a long way, because it goes on smoothly and absorbs fast.

7. Best Buy: LadyKin Affinitic Snail Cream – $13.95

Pros: Cons: High percentage of snail secretion filtrate

Delivers lighweight hydration

Comes in a super cute snail jar

Quite affordable compared to most Can cause itching and rash

May feel tacky for awhile after application

Not as moisturizing as some

It can pill up under makeup or if used to generously

If there’s one thing we can agree on, Korean beauty products often come in the most adorable packaging. In fact, that’s a huge part of their popularity. There’s no getting around the fact that this Korean snail cream is the cutest on our list, but the question is, is it the most effective?

With 80 percent snail secretion filtrate, it’s definitely higher than some others, so it comes with all the aforementioned benefits of that key ingredient. This super lightweight cream delivers nice hydration, leaving your skin smooth and soft.

Like most, it helps to promote collagen and elastin production, which means it improves your skin’s elasticity. It also has a nice dose of vitamins A, C and E, to protect against environmental aggressors and leave your skin brighter and better with regular use.

8. Top Rated: Elensilia Escargot Original Repair Cream with Snail Extracts – $18

Pros: Cons: Super hydrating

High percentage of snail mucin extract

Leaves skin feeling smooth and soothed

Anti-aging formula fights fine lines and wrinkles Yep, it’s sticky

Scent is a bit strange

May be too hydrating for oily or acne prone skin

We may have saved the best for last, with this top rated snail cream. It too gets a nod as Amazon’s Choice, but users give it overwhelmingly high marks for its ability to repair, restore and increase skin elasticity.

With 80 percent snail mucin, it is among the most highly concentrated, and this powerful ingredient does amazing work on damaged and dehydrated skin. It is also among the most moisturizing, promising to deliver lasting hydration for up to 100 hours. That’s amazing.

This anti-aging formula helps to diminish fine lines and wrinkles, while promoting skin regeneration, for a naturally younger looking complexion. It leaves your skin feeling healed and soothed, as well as super hydrated. Another plus? This was the only snail cream reviewed that didn’t have reports of rash, irritation and breakouts.

Since this is more heavily moisturizing than some, you might want to consider Elensilia Escargot Original Repair Gold BB Cream for daytime use. Plus it includes SPF 50, which is a total bonus.

Editor’s Note: Some people have a bit of an allergic reaction to snail mucin. If you develop a rash, itching, or you already know you’re allergic to mollusks and or bivalves, we’d recommend you avoid using snail cream, masks, or any other products containing snail slime.

See Also:

• Best Collagen Masks

• Best Korean Sheet Masks

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.