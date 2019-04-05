15 Best Dryers for Curly Hair: Which is Right for You?

For those of you who are blissfully blessed with a great mane of lush waves or corkscrew curls, you’ve already discovered that standard blow dryers are not your friend unless you’re trying to straighten your hair. They tend to turn curls into a mass of fuzzy frizz, which is definitely not the look you’re going for. If you have a love-hate relationship with your wavy mane, the right dryer can make a huge difference, especially one that infuses moisture and gently dries without damage. Worry not – we’ve found some awesome options.
The dryers we’ve reviewed offer a combination of features, from infrared heaters that prevent overdrying to tourmaline ceramic and ionic technologies that deliver more shine, moisture and volume but also protect and condition your curls and benefit straight styles too.
We’ve also reviewed dryers with a variety of wattage options. Obviously, those with the biggest motors deliver the most robust airflow. That’s not always great for curly hairstyles that often need a gentler touch, but most offer varied enough heat and airflow settings that you won’t have an issue. We’ve also included some smaller and more portable travel models as well as a couple of well-rated budget buys. No matter your desired price point, you’ll find a dryer that can deliver sweet ringlets, luscious waves and even those straight styles you really want, all without a trip to the salon.
One thing you’ll quickly notice is that a lot of the big brand names you might expect to see – think Elchim, BaByliss and T3 – didn’t make our list. There’s a reason for that. Since this article is about dryers for curly hair, we felt those models which didn’t include a diffuser and required you to purchase it separately simply shouldn’t make the cut. If you want to shop for those big brands in spite of that, we’ll steer you instead to our reviews of the best professional blow dryers.
1. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer with DiffuserPrice: $399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- More heat and speed settings mean easy adjustability for styling
- Easy on the arms and wrists because the motor is in the handle
- Button placement assures you won't accidentally turn it off during drying
- Diffuser and concentrator nozzles attach magnetically so they don't fall off
- A seriously big investment
- Doesn't dry faster than less expensive models
- Not recommended for international travel
If you’re game to make a major investment in your hair, this is one purchase we think is definitely worth it, especially when you consider what you spend on products, hair cuts, color and more. The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer has some many things going for it that are worth noting.
First, it delivers consistent heat that is measured 20 times a second to ensure your hair doesn’t sustain heat damage while drying, but it’s Dyson’s high velocity airflow technology that we love. That means you’ll dry faster which also plays a huge role in healthy hair. The botton placement is completely unique compared to other dryers, which you can accidentally turn off while drying. The controls are in the ring at the back, so no fat finger issues with this dryer.
It also offers the most adjustability of all those reviewed because you can choose from four heat settings to provide either fast, regular, gentle or consistent cold air drying. It also features three air speed settings – one more than most.
But lets talk about a biggie – the nozzles. If you’ve been completely frustrated with dryers for curly hair that have a detachable diffuser that loves to fall off in the middle of styling, you won’t have that problem with this one. Dyson’s concentrators and diffuser attach magnetically for secure use during your entire styling time. Also, the diffuser stays cool to the touch, which matters because good technique requires you to hold it close to your scalp.
Because the motor is in the handle, you also won’t deal with the hand and arm fatigue caused by the heavy head in other dryers. That means if you’re a professional stylist, you’ll lessen your risk of repetitive motion injuries, and best of all, because of the motor placement, it doesn’t suck your hair into the motor. Whether you’re a professional or you’re a home user, you’ll find drying is a total breeze. (Pun intended.)
If you’re looking for a lifetime tool that encompasses drying, styling and curling in one, consider the Dyson Airwrap Styling Set.
Find more Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer with Diffuser information and reviews here.
-
2. Infrared Ceramic Hair Dryer with DiffuserPrice: $146.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Infrared ceramic heater makes for fast and efficient drying
- Smaller size is easy to handle at home and on the road
- Low radiation rating makes it safe for use on kids' hair
- Fast and efficient with ionic technology
- Pretty expensive compared to many
- Issues reported with nozzles locking into place
- Doesn't get as hot as some
With built-in negative ion technology, this versatile hairdryer gives your hair a healthy dose of shine while you’re drying. With a low-frequency radiation rating, you can feel good about using it on yours and your kids’ hair. A ceramic infrared heater delivers consistent heat without burning your hair.
This dryer offers tons of flexibility in a compact package. It comes with four attachments – a large finger diffuser, two concentrator nozzles and a comb nozzle to give you straight, curly and wavy styles on a whim. One thing we love is that all these attachments connect by screwing into place, meaning you’re not having the nozzles fall off in the middle of styling. We think that’s a real advantage.
We also give it a thumbs up for its smaller size, making it a great travel dryer as well as your everyday hot tool. With two speeds and three heat settings plus a constant cool, this delivers plenty of drying power, without a ton of noise.
Want to know more about the differences between ceramic and ionic technology? This article gives you a quick breakdown.
Find more Infrared Ceramic Hair Dryer with Diffuser information and reviews here.
-
3. SABUY 2200 Watt Professional Salon Blow Dryer & DiffuserPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Big 2200 watt motor delivers tons of airflow and fast drying times
- Professional quality at a home user price
- Features a styling button that adjusts airspeed on the fly
- Ceramic ionic technology helps prevent hair damage
- Gets too hot for some
- Diffuser doesn't always stay on reliably
- Super fast drying makes styling more difficult
When tons of airflow is your main goal, you want a blow dryer with a powerful motor and at 2200 watts, this dryer has the largest we’ve reviewed. Of course, all that airflow isn’t a perfect solution for every head of hair, so if you’ve got thin or very fine hair, you might want to set this baby aside. For those with thick and coarse hair, it’s a total win.
Perfect for salon use, thanks to the fast drying times, it also features a nice anti-tangle 8.6 foot cord with a hanging loop. While it is seriously powerful, you’ll like the fact that it’s built with noise reduction so it won’t kill your ears or wake everyone in the house when you’re up early for work. We really like the squared handle shape which makes this dryer easy to control, even though it is also relatively lightweight, which is a plus.
It features the coveted ceramic ionic technology you demand in a hair dryer, but it has some pretty cool features to go with it. We love the styling button which instead of delivering a cold shot actually changes the airflow to allow for more precise styling. Naturally, since we’re talking about dryers for curly hair, it comes with a finger diffuser and two different concentrator nozzles.
Looking for all the reasons to embrace your curly mane? We think this cute and quirky article lays it out nicely.
Find more SABUY 2200 Watt Professional Blow Dryer & Diffuser information and reviews here.
-
4. Berta 1875 Watt Ceramic Ionic Hair Dryer & DiffuserPros:
Cons:
- Delivers lots of airflow and fast drying times
- Tourmaline ceramic ionic technology delivers shiny and healthy looking hair
- Professional grade motor with low energy consumption
- Comes with all the styling attachments
- Heats up fast
- Intake can suck in long hair
- Low airflow setting is too robust for some
- Attachments don't fit perfectly
One of our pet peeves with many blow dryers is the location of the controls which can be unintentionally changed while you’re in the process of drying. That just happens to be one of the reasons we picked this particular model from Berta as one of our favorite dryers for curly hair. With controls mounted on the side, rather than where your fingers are likely to bump them, it is easy to manage, although we’ll admit, that button placement isn’t popular with everyone. Perhaps we have stubbier fingers than most.
This dryer features an 1875 watt professional grade motor that has been designed for both long life and less noise. With tourmaline ceramic ionic technology for healthy shine and more moisture. It delivers consistent heat and airflow, with two speed settings and three adjustable heat ranges plus a cool shot button. For even the longest hair, you’ll be dry in under ten minutes. Woot.
This dryer comes with three attachments – a concentrator, a diffuser, and a straightening comb. That’s the kind of flexibility we appreciate because who wants to look the same every day? It also boasts low energy consumption which is a bonus if you’re trying to reduce your carbon footprint.
Find more Berta 1875 Watt Ceramic Ionic Hair Dryer & Diffuser information and reviews here.
-
5. ZMSD 2000W Blow Dryer with DiffuserPros:
Cons:
- Ceramic ionic technology means less frizz and a lot more shine
- Big 2000 watt motor delivers wicked airflow
- Grippy rubberized handle makes it easy to control
- Super fast dry times
- It's big and a bit bulky
- Airflow is too powerful for some
- Even with noise reduction it's kind of loud
When you’re looking for serious airflow, this wild looking dryer delivers with a 2000 watt motor and jet turbo fan. With three times the airflow, you’ll get salon level performance. Tourmaline technology helps to prevent over-drying while ceramic plates deliver negative ions to give you lots of shine without frizz and eliminate static electricity.
This powerful dryer features noise reduction technology, so it’s among the more quiet dryers on our list. That counts, especially in a salon setting. It features constant temperature control which is great news for your scalp which can take a beating during the drying process.
We love the rubberized handle which makes this dryer easier to control than some. It also has an easy to remove air filter, which isn’t the case with every dryer. With three heat settings, two air flow speeds and a cool shot button, this dryer comes with two concentrators and a great diffuser. The 8.5 foot cord is a plus in the salon setting, and this dryer also has a built-in heat overload protection circuit.
Did we mention that it looks super cool? On the down side, it’s big and a bit heavy, so consider that in your search criteria.
Find more ZMSD 2000W Blow Dryer with Diffuser information and reviews here.
-
6. Silk Factor Pro 1375 Watt Infrared Technology Hair DryerPros:
Cons:
- Uses infrared heat for faster drying times and less damage
- Ionic technology fights frizz and increases shine
- Slider controls are easy and fool proof
- Diffuser and concentrators lock into place
- Short six foot cord
- Lower wattage than most
- Not a tried and true brand name
Furious and fast might come as a surprise when you first look at this hair dryer because unlike most, it’s a mere 1375 watts compared with 1875 watts and up for most. But the difference that makes it worth considering is the infrared heat technology that not only dries your hair faster. It reduces static and frizz and keeps curls from turning to straw due to heat damage.
We like the straight handle on this unit because its diameter makes it easy to manage without hand fatigue. With three heat settings and two speeds it delivers the options of many others and also features cool shot button on the back. We like the slider style controls as well because you’re less likely to accidentally change your settings while you’re focused on drying and styling.
It comes with a concentrator, concentrator comb and a finger diffuser, which conveniently lock in place so you don’t have to worry about them coming off in the midst of styling. That’s a big plus. Ionic technology helps to smooth and add shine making for an overall shinier outcome. Unlike other dryers, this one features a round rather than flat cord which makes for fewer kinks and tangles, but at six feet long we see that as a downfall. It does that hanging loop we love, though.
Find more Silk Factor Pro Infrared Technology Hair Dryer information and reviews here.
-
7. JINRI 1875W Professional Salon Infrared Hair Dryer & DiffuserPrice: $49.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Long lasting 1875 watt motor is powerful and built to last
- Infrared heat means hotter and faster drying with less damage
- Ionic technology helps hair lock in moisture
- Lots of attachments for flexible styling
- Quite heavy
- Buttons are a bit awkwardly located
- Accessories don't always fit perfectly
When it comes to choosing the best dryers for curly hair, we’re looking for long life and reliability as well as performance. This bow dryer delivers the goods when comes to that, plus we like the infrared heater that helps to reduce hair damage while you dry. With super powerful airflow, this dryer makes quick work of styling, but it’s quiet as well as efficient.
Ionic technology locks in moisture so you can style with less frizz and more shine. Because of that you can style even on high heat with less damage to your hair. Because infrared heat literally dries your hair from the inside out, it’s gentle, which is important for your curly locks which tend to damage more easily than straight hair.
The powerful 1875 watt motor delivers professional quality airflow, with two speed settings for quick styling. It also has three heat settings to customize your style, along with a cool shot button for setting. It also has superior flexibility and comes with three attachments – a concentrator, a diffuser with really long fingers, and a straightening comb for those days when you’re dying for a smooth style.
At the price, it’s a solid buy for both home and salon use. On the downside, it’s heavier than many, so if you’re looking for a lightweight option you may want to consider a different dryer. If budget is your primary consideration, JINRI offers a different model at a savings, but it doesn’t come with the straightening come.
Find more JINRI 1875W Professional Salon Infrared Hair Dryer information and reviews here.
-
8. Osensia Professional 1875 Watt Hair Dryer with DiffuserPrice: $46.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ceramic tourmaline technology adds shine and reduces frizz
- Negative ions fight static and breakage
- Powerful for fast dry times
- Includes wide diffuser plus two concentrators
- Heavier than some
- Button placement makes setting changes occur by accident
- Some customer service issues reported
Looking to lock in volume and shine while you tame your tousled curls? This dryer might be the right choice for you. With ceramic tourmaline technology, this dryer infuses your hair with ions to give it shine, body and bounce. While we mark this dryer in the more affordable category, it has many of the features of more expensive dryers.
With three heat settings, plus a cool blast option, it also offers two air speeds that can give you a customized drying experience. This dryer comes with a wide finger diffuser, as well as two concentrator nozzles that let you dry like a pro.
At 1875 watts this dryer has plenty of power to give you fast results without the frizz and heat damage. Negative ions reduce static and boost moisture to leave your hair silky soft and curls bouncy. We deem the dryer as moderately lightweight, and appreciate the hanging loop on the cord.
Osensia also makes a terrific round brush for beautiful blowouts. If you’re looking for the best round brushes, check out our top picks here.
Find more Osensia Professional Ionic Hair Dryer with Diffuser information and reviews here.
-
9. KIPOZI 1875W Hair Dryer with DiffuserPrice: $45.06Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight to prevent arm and wrist fatigue
- Ergonomic handle is hand friendly
- Ceramic heater and nano ionic technology make for fast dry times
- Comes with a concentrator and a diffuser
- Air flow doesn't match up to more expensive models
- Controls are somewhat awkwardly placed
- Doesn't get hot enough for some
If you’re looking for frizz free curls as well as all the straight styling options choosing a dryer that gives you nearly unlimited choices is always preferred. But if you’re looking for a dryer that also delivers consistently solid air flow, along with gentle and high heat, this nano ionic blow dryer from KIPOZI is a reliable choice at a reasonable price point.
We like that its handle is ergonomically designed, especially for those who have long hair and hence longer drying times. The nano ionic technology breaks up water molecules, which means you’ll get faster drying times, without frizz and damage. The ceramic heater delivers consistent temperatures, so you can choose the heat that’s right for your hair.
This dryer, like most, features three heat settings, two air speeds and a cool shot option. It comes with a concentrator nozzle as well as a diffuser, so you can choose your style and switch it up on a whim.
While we love that it has a pretty look, more importantly, we like that it’s lightweight, which means less arm and wrist fatigue. It’s also quieter than many, and if you’re a salon stylist, that counts after a day of drying. It comes with an eight foot cord, and has a hanging loop, a feature we appreciate. ETL certified, this dryer meets the kind of rigorous safety standards you’ll feel good about as you put it away and leave the house for the day. It also features an ALCI safety plug.
Find more KIPOZI 1875W Hair Dryer with Diffuser information and reviews here.
-
10. Wazor Light Weight Hair Dryer with DiffuserPrice: $42.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ionic generator eliminates frizz and your hair resists humidity
- Tourmaline ceramic technology makes for faster dry times
- Easy to grip handle
- Quieter than many
- Not as lightweight as some others
- Some overheating problems reported
- Cold shot button has to be continuously pressed for longer use
Wazor makes some of our favorite professional blow dryers in the more affordable category, and this ultra-lightweight model hits our list of favorite dryers for curly hair. The tourmaline ionic technology virtually eliminates static electricity which is a big plus, because that means it also reduces frizz. It leaves your hair shinier and more humidity resistant so your curly style stays looking great throughout the day.
The ceramic coating provides even heat distribution to dry hair faster and leave it smoother. At 1875 watts, it delivers plenty of airflow without being heavy. This dryer’s light weight is one of its big plusses. We also like that it has a removable air filter on the back, allowing you to easily clean away lint, but it also prevents your hair from getting sucked in – bonus.
This dryer features two speeds, three heat settings, and a cool shot button. It comes with both a finger diffuser and a concentrator nozzle, so it gives you lots of flexibility. We also love that in addition to being lightweight, it’s pretty darned quiet compared to many others. The ALCI plug and high quality wiring mean this baby’s extra-safe to use at home.
And while it has absolutely nothing to do with practicality, we love the vivid purple color. The nine foot long cord is also a plus, giving you plenty of space to move around.
Find more Wazor Light Weight Hair Dryer with Diffuser information and reviews here.
-
11. NITION Ceramic Ionic Hair Dryer with DiffuserPrice: $39.86Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with three nozzles to make it flexible for curly and straight styles
- Tourmaline technology helps to reduce frizz and increas shine
- Quieter than many others
- Cord features an ALCI safety plug and hanging loop for easy storage
- Cord is on the short side
- Diffuser nozzle can fall off while styling
- Doesn't have as robust air flow as some
We love dryers for curly hair that offer all the flexibility of a traditional blow dryer, but also offer the sensitive drying required for the perfect head of ringlets. This affordable dryer gives you tons of options with a standard concentrator nozzle, comb nozzle and a wide diffuser for forming wavy and curly styles super fast.
It features a ceramic coated grill over the output vent that is infused with nano silver particles, argan oil and tourmaline, to fight frizz, add shine and help hair dry more quickly as it helps to break up water particles for faster results. That means less heat damage and more beautiful hair with fewer split ends and static flyaways.
This dryer also features three heat settings, two speed settings, and a cool shot button to set your style. It has an easy to clean filter with a pop down door, and we appreciate the ALCI safety plug, as not all bathroom outlets are equipped with GFCI outlets. We think you’ll love that it also comes with a two year replacement guaranty and a longer time frame for returns than many others if you’re not completely satisfied.
Find more NITION Ceramic Ionic Hair Dryer with Diffuser information and reviews here.
-
12. Bed Head Curls in Check 1875 Watt Diffuser Hair DryerPrice: $29.82Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tourmaline ionic technology keeps your curls bouncy with lots of shine
- Diffuser fingers actually help to form and preserve curls during drying
- Lots of gentle air flow dries hair fast
- Can be used with or without the diffuser comb
- Louder than some
- Not as ergonomically friendly as others
- Some shelf life issues reported
- Better for shorter than longer styling
This spunky purple and alien green hair diffuser is ready to give you out of this world curls with 1875 watts of power to dry quickly without turning your hair into a Brillo pad. Use it without the diffuser attachment for super fast drying, and with the diffuser to give you voluminous curls with tons of bounce and shine.
The fingers of the diffuser attachment work with instead of against your curls, so they keep their shape. The tourmaline ionic technology ensures easy styling while increasing shine and fighting frizz – the bane of every curly haired person. Because this dryer doesn’t have that traditional narrow blower head, it widens out the airflow, so it drys gently, but quickly.
This dryer gives hair lots of lift, so you won’t have to worry about curls falling flat like they tend to with air drying. With three heat settings, plus two speed settings and a cool shot button to set your do, you’ll have perfect hair days every day, no matter what your texture, thickness or level of curl might be.
Find more Bed Head Curls in Check 1875 Watt Diffuser Hair Dryer information and reviews here.
-
13. Le Angelique Bisou Mini Hair Dryer & DiffuserPrice: $32.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual voltage option makes it great for international travel
- Very compact and lightweight
- Comes with a diffuser and concentrator
- Solid airflow for a mini-dryer
- Plastic feels kind of cheap
- Better for short styles than longer hair
- Diffuser doesn't allow for sufficient air flow
First, can we just say OMG this is so darned cute? It’s hard not to love this pink leopard print cute on looks alone, but if you’re looking for a great travel dryer with plenty of power and portability, this one has to hit your list. This little dryer is light and compact, with dual voltage capability making it perfect for domestic and international travel, although you will need to purchase an adaptor plug for European use.
It comes with both a concentrator and mini-diffuser, so you get options when you might not want to go for your usual curly style. It features ceramic ionic technology, so you’ll get lots of volume along with smooth and shiny curls. While it delivers plenty of airflow, the limited heat and speed settings definitely make this a travel only choice, but its small size makes it easily fit into small spaces in your suitcase. This dryer would also be suitable for elderly folks who don’t have the arms strength for a standard heavier dryer.
Just in case you’re not in love with pink leopard (you’re kidd, right?) you can also get this dryer in blue or gold metallic.
Find more Le Angelique Bisou Mini Hair Dryer & Diffuser information and reviews here.
-
14. Remington D3190 Damage Protection Hair DryerPrice: $19.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features the latest technologies
- Super affordable for the features
- Long finger diffuser defines curls really well
- Conditions while you dry to improve hair health
- Doesn't get hot enough for some
- It's pretty huge
- After lots of use the nozzles tend to fall off easily
- Some shelf life issues reported
If you’re shopping on a tight budget, we can’t leave this Remington hair dryer off our list because, at the price, it has many of the great features of many of our top choices, but at a fraction of what you’ll pay for most other models. With ceramic ionic tourmaline technology touted by many others, you get all fast drying, frizz fighting, and shinier hair with less damage than an ordinary hair dryer.
Natch, we love the sassy purple and black combo, but this dryer delivers when it comes to power. It features an 1875 watt motor, with three heat settings, two air flow speeds and a cool shot button to set your curls. This dryer also has built-in proprietary micro-conditioner technology that actually improves your hair with every blow dry.
An easily removable filter on the back allows you to clean any fuzz and lint, while keeping your hair from getting sucked into the motor. One thing we must note is that this dryer is pretty darned large, so if you have hand and wrist issues, it may not be the first choice for comfort, particularly if you’re a professional stylist who has to heft it many times a day.
It comes with both a concentrator nozzle and a finger diffuser, and worth noting, we really like the long fingers that help separate and define curls well – definitely longer than many.
Find more Remington D3190 Damage Protection Hair Dryer information and reviews here.
-
15. Revlon 1875W Infrared Hair Dryer & DiffuserPrice: $21.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Awesome diffuser with more airflow makes for beautiful curls
- Super affordable
- Good airflow for fast drying
- Tourmaline ionic technology makes for less frizz and more shine
- Only two heat options
- Needs a grippier handle
- Heavy head makes it more difficult to handle than some
Another pick in the budget category, this infrared heat hair dryer gets kudos for more than just price, and a good looking profile. With 1875 watts of power, you’ll get plenty of airflow for fast and efficient drying, with two speed options. This dryer also features tourmaline ionic technology to infuse your hair with moisture while it drys. That means less frizz and healthier looking locks. And infrared heating helps prevent over drying to minimize hair damage.
This dryer comes with a great diffuser that’s perfect for curly styles. We really like that it features larger piercings that allow for greater airflow without blowing the curl out. If you’re someone who likes to dry a section at a time (you have tons of patience if you’re doing that) this dryer also comes with sectioning clips as well as a concentrator nozzle too.
One thing we’re less in love with is the fact that this dryer has only two heat options – a compromise to be made when you’re focused on price.
Find more Revlon 1875W Infrared Hair Dryer & Diffuser information and reviews here.
Since you want unlimited options, be sure to check out the dryer models that give you the most attachments, but we highly recommend dryers with diffusers that attach by magnetic control or have a twist on mechanism versus those which just slip on as they tend to fail after years of use.
One thing that surprised even our reviewers was the dramatic variation in prices. Some which were seemingly cheap had lots of the features of more expensive models. The difference became clear, however - long term viability. After all, you don't want to have to replace your tools every year or so.
If you're searching for a salon solution, look for those with longer cords, and definitely consider weight when making your choice as hand and arm fatigue are real issues to be dealt with for many beauty professionals.
For home users, check those which feature ALCI plugs which take the place of a GFCI outlet, just in case your bathroom isn't equipped with one.
And if your carbon footprint is a concern, there are models included that feature low frequency radiation ratings as well as more moderate power usage.
As always, if you're looking for the highest quality, please check out our reviews of other professional hair tools below.
