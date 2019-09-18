Wahl 1919 Clippers: Where to Buy Right Now

To celebrate 100 years in the business, Wahl has released the stunning, limited edition Wahl 1919.

These clippers represent the culmination of Wahl innovation over the past 100 years and it shows. The all-metal housing creates a true vintage feel as well as making for a durable machine meant to hold up to years of professional use.

But while it may have that vintage look, the Wahl 1919 is clearly a product of 2019–for one, it’s cordless. Its lithium-ion battery has a run time of around 70 minutes and if you find the battery is running low while you need it, it can also function as a corded clipper so there’s no interruption in use.

Some cordless clippers can have a reduction of power but this one has the Wahl rotary motor we’ve come to trust with 6,400 to 6,900 RPM for a high stall torque. It packs plenty of action and is comparable to corded models when used side by side. The high blade speeds and blade construction are strong enough to work through bulk and thick hair.

It’s a beautiful blend of old and new. There’s a combination of a very traditional taper lever with a more ergonomically shaped body which fits into your hand for less strain. The 1919 also skipped the thumb groove that Wahl clippers generally have which means that this one is going to be more comfortable for both right-handed and left-handed users.

When you open the 1919 up, you can see the motor is housed in a protective shell and there’s a second barrier by the blades to prevent hair from getting inside the works and causing damage. These features make maintenance easier and quicker.

If you like the Wahl Cordless Five Star Senior, you’ll love this as it’s a similar design but with a few improvements. The 1919 is quieter than the Five Star and some have said it feels more powerful. It also has a beveled blade compared to the Five Star’s straight one. This is a matter of preference, but many find the bevel easier to maneuver and get the looks you want. (If you prefer a straight blade, it can be switched out.)

Wahl didn’t skimp on the packaging either so unboxing this is a treat.

There are a couple of not-perfect things as well. The taper lever is fairly stiff out of the box but it does loosen up over time. These clippers don’t come with any guards. You probably already own a set (or seven) but it’s good to know up front that it doesn’t include guards.

And while it doesn’t come standard, it’s easy to zero gap these clippers, the same way you would any clippers. Just keep in mind, I’m not entirely sure if that would affect the two-year warranty.

Wahl was first on the scene when they invented electric clippers and they’re still at it a century later. Wahl’s Senior Project Engineer described it as “like our original clippers” but with all the features of 100 years of innovation. When someone sits in your barber chair, they are expecting the best. This is the best 100 years of Wahl can offer.

