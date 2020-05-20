15 Best Foot Masks You’ll Absolutely Love

15 Best Foot Masks You’ll Absolutely Love

Perhaps it’s the pressure of sandal season coming on, or it could be that you’ve been sans pedicure due to your salon being closed. Whatever the reason, it’s always the season to indulge in a spa treatment at home. Foot masks are wickedly popular right now, and you’ll see why when your feet start looking and feeling as soft as a baby’s behind.

These booties are filled with great ingredients that can moisturize and hydrate, or deeply exfoliate. So use them as an excuse to slather on a face mask, kick back, and binge watch your favorite shows. Your feet (and your sleeping partner) will appreciate the pampering.

Why Are Foot Masks So Popular?

Foot masks are suddenly one of the hot topics on daytime TV and we can't help but think that a lot of it has to do with the fact that so many of us are stuck at home without access to our regular spa or salon. 

While the Baby Foot mask was the hot ticket to begin with, it's become pretty hard to find. Thankfully Amazon is well stocked with a wide variety of these foot masks and they're affordable and approachable for both men and women. 

What Is a Foot Peeling Mask?

If you've got dry cracked heels, calluses, and generally rough patches, you're going to want to try a foot peeling mask. While these masks are geared to pamper your feet, the exfoliating masks have an undeniable gross out factor.

These masks require an initial treatment, and over a week or ten days they eging to slough of dead skin. You might be horrified, especially when your feet begin to peel like a molting reptile. But hey, that's a big part of the fun!

How Often Should I Use a Foot Peeling Mask?

If you're looking to keep your feet looking smooth and soft year-round, you'll want to do regular treatments with a foot peeling mask. Get the Gloss recommends every four to six weeks for the best results.

