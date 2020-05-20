15 Best Foot Masks You’ll Absolutely Love

If you’ve got dry, rough, or cracked feet, the biggest thing you can do is moisturize them every day, along with using this Bodipure Keratin Foot Mask. Since sandal season is right around the corner, it’s time to tackle those sandpaper soles and cracked heels in a hurry. This 12 pack of moisturizing socks will rejuvenate your feet with all the good stuff and none of the bad – they’re paraben, triclosan, phthalate, and sulfate-free.

Enriched with keratin, one of your skin’s key building blocks according to the medical experts at Cleveland Clinic, this spa treatment also includes healing oils, botanical extracts, and salicylic acid to help exfoliate dead skin cells. Just slip on the socks, secure with the ankle straps, and massage in the lotion inside into your toenails and cuticles. Wear for 10-20 minutes, and then dispose of the socks.

Once you’ve massaged the remainder of the lotion into your feet and legs, you’ll feel the silky smooth difference. Better yet, you’ll be able to see the results almost instantly. If your hands are a wreck from so much frequent handwashing, you can also get a combo pack of Bodipure hand and foot masks. Because they’re individually wrapped, they’re a great way to indulge yourself while you’re on vacation.