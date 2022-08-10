15 Best BB Creams For Men

Dermatologist and opthamologist-tested Shiseido Sports BB cream contains broad spectrum SPF 50+ to protect your skin from the sun’s harsh rays, while it does double-duty to even out your skin tone. The brand’s innovative WetForce technology helps the cream look natural on, last for hours, and stay put without smudging. Which is great as these are all-too-important when you’re outdoors at your most active – whether working out, playing sports, swimming, or participating in some other activity.

The non-comedogenic formula keeps you from breaking out. Plus, it’s super lightweight and blendable which gives you natural, comfortable coverage that hides skin imperfections and evens out tone and texture.

To use, shake well and dot a small amount onto your cheeks. Smooth out and blend over your entire face from the center outward. The WetForce technology activates when skin is exposed to water or sweat for 30 minutes. Reapply immediately after towel-drying skin.