15 Best BB Creams For Men

Make no mistake – beauty balms, aka BB creams, aren’t just for females. Most adult humans want better-looking skin, and you can get it from these BB tinted moisturizers without looking made up (just be sure to find the right shade). Ideal for any skin type, they deliver multiple benefits in one: to treat, hydrate, moisturize, correct, brighten, smooth, prime, protect, and camouflage or conceal the skin. Here are our picks best BB cream for men picks.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $63.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $36.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $70.31 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $26.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $44.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $52.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $50.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $87.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $44.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $38.60 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $18.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Lab Series SPF 35 BB Tinted MoisturizerPrice: $63.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works well at evening out and brightening skin without feeling or looking too heavy
- Won't cause breakouts and ideal for any skin type, including sensitive
- Has a matte finish that doesn't look like makeup
- Contains unnatural ingredients
- Pricey
- Might cause shine in oily skin after long wear
This high-quality BB cream from Lab Series is intended for men and contains SPF 35 to protect your skin from sun damage and premature aging. Conveniently ideal for any skin type and in one subtle shade that adapts to any skin tone for a smooth, natural finish, this hydrating formula evens out skin texture and tone, diminishes wrinkles and fine lines, and refines pores.
The cream is made free of parabens, sulfate, phthalates, silicone, oil, and fragrance. To use, simply apply to clean skin on the face and neck each morning.
Find more Lab Series SPF 35 BB Tinted Moisturizer information and reviews here.
-
2. Shiseido SUN SPORTS BB SPF 50+Price: $36.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Light in coverage, weight and texture, so feels nice on
- Great sun protection
- Non-greasy & absorbs well
- A bit pricey
- Went on too dry for some
- Not the right shade for some skin tones
Dermatologist and opthamologist-tested Shiseido Sports BB cream contains broad spectrum SPF 50+ to protect your skin from the sun’s harsh rays, while it does double-duty to even out your skin tone. The brand’s innovative WetForce technology helps the cream look natural on, last for hours, and stay put without smudging. Which is great as these are all-too-important when you’re outdoors at your most active – whether working out, playing sports, swimming, or participating in some other activity.
The non-comedogenic formula keeps you from breaking out. Plus, it’s super lightweight and blendable which gives you natural, comfortable coverage that hides skin imperfections and evens out tone and texture.
To use, shake well and dot a small amount onto your cheeks. Smooth out and blend over your entire face from the center outward. The WetForce technology activates when skin is exposed to water or sweat for 30 minutes. Reapply immediately after towel-drying skin.
Find more Shiseido SUN SPORTS BB information and reviews here.
-
3. MdoC BB Cream SPF 30Price: $24.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- You don't need much at all
- Matte finish that doesn't look like makeup
- You don't need much at all
- May not suit all skin tones
- Might feel a bit cakey or dry on some skin
- Could transfer (let product set for a while)
This Korean BB cream for men from MdoC does a standup job of naturally covering enlarged pores and blemishes. Created for men who want nicer, brighter, younger, and more even-looking skin along with sun protection of SPF 30, this product does it all. With great, non-watery coverage, it covers imperfections and even helps with the regeneration of damaged skin. You’ll enjoy this product’s subtle scent that doesn’t overpower.
To use, apply a small amount evenly over your whole face and tap gently for a more natural look.
Find more MDoc BB Cream SPF 30 information and reviews here.
-
4. Clinique Age Defense BB CreamPrice: $70.31Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Long-lasting and smudge-proof
- Goes on smoothly and blends well
- Complements many skin tones and evens out discoloration
- Might be too matte or heavy-looking for some
- Limited range of tones
- Not as moisturizing as others on the market
Clinique’s Age Defense BB Cream provides SPF 30 along with antioxidants to protect the skin from environmental stressors and harsh UVA/UVB rays. Ideal for any skin type, it offers great coverage to mask imperfections and finishes matte. You’ll find the product is soothing and lightweight, too.
The cream is dermatologist and allergy tested, non-acnegenic, and made without parabens, oil, fragrance, and phthalates. To use, in the morning apply a small amount to clean skin and rub your fingers together to warm it up. Starting from the center of your face, apply sparingly in semi-circular movements. Then, gently press so it evens out.
Find more Clinique Age Defense BB Cream information and reviews here.
-
5. Marcelle BB Cream Beauty BalmPrice: $26.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for mature, sensitive skin
- Light, non-greasy formula
- Looks natural and evens out tone
- Not as easily spreadable as other products
- Went on too cakey and thick for some
- May not be ideal for very dry skin
Marcelle’s hydrating beauty balm leaves skin nourished and luminous as it minimizes imperfections. If you’re tired of using multiple products day in and out just to achieve a more youthful appearance, fret no more. This BB cream corrects skin’s tone and texture as it moisturizes and hydrates, too.
Chamomile, aloe, and plenty of antioxidants leave your skin radiant and even-looking, while self-adjusting pigments balance out tone in a natural way. What’s also nice about this hypoallergenic cream is it’s made without fragrance, harsh additives, or irritants.
Find more Marcelle BB Cream Beauty Balm information and reviews here.
-
6. Erborian BB Cream with GinsengPrice: $44.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perfect amount of sheer, lightweight coverage and smooth finish
- Works well to even out skin tone and reduce imperfections
- Very blendable and ideal for any skin type, including sensitive
- Strong scent may not be favorable to everyone
- Some users found shades didn't look as shown once applied
- A bit pricey for the size
If you’re hoping to improve your skin’s appearance, check out Erborian’s ginseng-enriched, moisturizing BB cream. It plumps the skin, hides imperfections and blemishes, evens out skin tone, and gives a smooth, glowing finish. As well, the skin’s texture is refined to look softer and smoother, helping you achieve a younger-looking appearance.
The cream works double-duty, also offering you SPF 20 protection from the sun’s damaging rays, and it’s made with no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates. To use, add a thin layer to your face after or instead of your regular moisturizer.
Find more Erborian BB Cream with Ginseng information and reviews here.
-
7. purlisse Ageless Glow Serum BB CreamPrice: $39.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Greatly improves skin's look and feel, overall
- Hides lines, acne, and other imperfections very well
- Effectively protects from the sun
- May not be the best formula for oily skin
- Some had a hard time with the container/packaging
- Looked patchy on some with larger pores
As a carefully-formulated cream, this BB from purlisse protects the skin from environmental and sun damage with strong antioxidants and SPF 40 as it hydrates and moisturizes. Your skin will look younger and more even and flawless. Dark spots, redness, unevenness, blemishes, and impurities are hidden as skin gets restored to a naturally radiant finish with a smoother texture.
The cream contains bakuchiol, a plant-based retinol alternative that helps minimize discoloration, firm the skin, and reduce the look of wrinkles and fine lines. Algae collagen boosts skin’s elasticity and blood flow and hydrates and plumps the skin, too. Finally, vitamin C reduces hyperpigmentation and protects from free radical damage. Bonus: the product is made cruelty-free and clean and is free from nanoparticles and chemicals.
Find more purlisse Ageless Glow Serum BB Cream information and reviews here.
-
8. COOLA Organic Rosilliance BB Cream with SPF 30Price: $52.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sheer, easily-blendable, natural coverage that hides imperfections well
- Great moisture, ideal for drier skin
- Smells amazing
- Minimal shade options
- Not as oil-absorbing as other products
- Dispenser can be hard to use/maximize product
If you’re wanting healthy, glowing skin for the long run, check out this dermatologist-tested, 70%+-organic mineral SPF 30 BB cream from COOLA. It protects your skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays and contains moisturizers, potent antioxidants like rose stem cells to nourish skin, and just the right amount of coverage.
The tinted face sunscreen is available in 3 shades, resists water for 80 minutes, masks imperfections, and evens out skin tone to show off its natural radiance and glow. To use, simply pump once onto the back of your hand, then gently pat all over your face.
Find more COOLA Organic Rosilliance BB Cream with SPF 30 information and reviews here.
-
9. Bobbi Brown BB Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 35Price: $50.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great at evening out skin tone & texture and hiding imperfections
- Nice, light, mattifying coverage ideal for oily skin
- Gives a very natural yet luminous look
- Not as blendable as other creams
- Doesn't last too long
- Not as moisturizing as some (may not be great for drier skin)
This all-in-one moisturizer treatment with SPF protection from Bobbi Brown does it all while protecting your skin from harmful broad-spectrum UVA/UVB rays with SPF 35. The formula boosts hydration with water-attracting molecules, brightens skin with light-reflective pearls, minimizes redness and discoloration with botanical extracts and caffeine, and refines pores to reduce the look of wrinkles and fine lines with peptides like Argireline.
Ideal for normal to oily skin, the BB cream fights shine, giving your skin a natural, matte finish. If you’re hoping to simplify your skincare routine with an all-around great product, this one’s a total winner.
Find more Bobbi Brown BB Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 35 information and reviews here.
-
10. Trish McEvoy Beauty Balm Instant SolutionsPrice: $87.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gentle, hydrating, and ideal for any skin type, including sensitive
- Very long-lasting
- Applies and blends well
- Pricey
- A bit too thick for some
- Coverage is high, so you don't need much
The Trish McEvoy Beauty Balm Instant Solutions SPF 35 is an all-in-one balm that brightens, moisturizes, and primes the skin as it minimizes shine and hides flaws and imperfections. Your skin will feel and look better, not to mention be more protected from damaging sun rays with SPF 35. The product contains zero phthalates, sulfates, parabens, and fragrance.
To apply, after cleansing and before sun exposure, add a small amount to the back of your hand and, with your fingertips, rub gently into the skin in a circular motion.
Find more Trish McEvoy Beauty Balm Instant Solutions information and reviews here.
-
11. bellapierre BB Cream Derma RenewPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very moisturizing
- Leaves a wonderful, glowing finish to the skin
- Long-lasting
- On the thicker side
- Some found the pump extracts too much product at once
- A bit sticky
This new & improved lightweight, oil-free, mineral-based BB cream formula from bellapierre protects your skin from the sun’s damaging UV rays without clogging pores. It gives full, non-cakey coverage to naturally hide imperfections and blemishes, and its anti-aging qualities also help to reduce the look of wrinkles and fine lines. Your skin will be left radiant and smooth. Plus, you can feel good wearing it since it’s made cruelty-free and without parabens or toxins.
The cream’s easy-to-use pump top makes application neat and seamless. To use, pump a small amount onto your fingertips and smooth it evenly over your face. Blend, allowing it to absorb fully.
Find more bellapierre BB Cream Derma Renew information and reviews here.
-
12. IPKN Moist and Firm BB CreamPrice: $24.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Light, smooth, easy application
- Shades work well with many skin tones
- Very moisturizing and lasts all day
- On the heavier side compared to other products
- Inconsistent coverage for some
- May not be great for overly sensitive skin
IPKN’s Moist and Firm BB Cream contains SPF 45 for solid sun protection, along with rich hydration and nutrients to moisturize dry skin. In one skincare step, you’ll enjoy brighter, smoother, more even, and elastic skin along with great, natural coverage and finish thanks to the collagen and ceramide it contains.
This hydrating gel comes in 5 shades, goes on lightly and softly, and does a great job of hiding imperfections like blemishes. Plus, vitamin E heals damaged skin cells and scars, while the moisture silicone barrier gives a non-sticky matte finish. To use, apply gently to your face with fingertips after cleansing and moisturizing.
Find more IPKN Moist and Firm BB Cream information and reviews here.
-
14. Smashbox Camera Ready BB CreamPrice: $38.60Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Looks extremely natural
- Very blendable and smooth
- A little goes a long way - you don't need much
- Felt heavy to some
- Skews to an orangey-tint for some
- May not suit dry skin well
If you suffer from shiny skin and fine lines, look no further than this Camera Ready BB Cream from Smashbox. It works many angles to protect your skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays with SPF 35, hydrates and moisturizes while mattifying and priming, and minimizes the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
You’ll enjoy more radiant, even skin with this cruelty-free, vegan cream that can easily adjust in coverage depending on how much you use. To use, apply a pea-sized drop to your face and blend lightly with your fingertips.
Find more Smashbox Camera Ready BB Cream information and reviews here.
-
15. Miba Ion Calcium Mineral BB CreamPrice: $18.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and very easy to blend and smooth out
- Tint looks natural and works with many skin tones
- A little goes a long way - you don't need much
- May not be ideal for drier skin
- Felt cakey or sticky for some
- Might be too pale for some darker skin tones
Fun fact: This gentle, mineral-rich BB cream was inspired by Korean celebrity Hong Jin-young, who uses it before foundation to improve the look of her skin, even after having a few drinks. It’s ideal for fairer skin tones in sunny climates, as it contains SPF50+.
The paraben and artificial fragrance-free cream brightens skin and reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, blemishes, and other imperfections. It contains pearl extract, which boosts elasticity, moisturizes, and leaves a shine-free, matte finish. To use, apply to the face with a tapping motion and add another layer for more coverage.
Find more Miba Ion Calcium Mineral BB Cream information and reviews here.
What Is BB Cream?
BB (beauty or blemish) cream is an alternative to foundation that offers different benefits and light coverage.
Can Men Use BB Cream?
Absolutely, men can use BB cream. Depending on the product, it won't necessarily look like makeup.
What Is The Best BB Cream For Men?
There are many great BB creams for men, but the best one for you will depend on your skin type and needs. Check out brands like Shiseido, Lab Series, Clinique, and MdoC.
What Are The Benefits Of BB Cream?
BB creams for men are very beneficial. They hydrate and moisturize, correct discoloration and redness, hide scars and dark spots, smooth out wrinkles and fine lines, and protect from harsh sun rays and environmental stressors.