11 Best Foundations for Mature Skin Over 50

I admit it. I and my skin are hitting a few of those age milestones that once seemed a long way off. I don’t know how it happened, but I recently realized that I really haven’t changed my foundation, or my basic makeup routine, in a very long time, despite the fact that my once luminous skin has changed a lot.

I can’t honestly complain, because, for an oldie like me, my skin still looks pretty good. But I owe that to good genes, (thanks Mom,) and an unwavering commitment to impeccable cleansing, moisturizers and steady use of SPF. In spite of my good luck and best efforts, I’m starting to see those laugh lines and crows feet when I’m neither laughing nor squinting, darn it.

My oily t-zone is still shiny by end of day, and my pores, once almost invisible, are starting to show on the bridge of my nose and around my mouth and chin. Because I’m at least minimally vain, I figured it might be a smart idea to try out some foundations for older skin.

While they don’t exactly label these foundations that way, (apparently the marketing gurus don’t find the term “aging skin” to be the best sales pitch,) they do offer added hydration, along with awesome, wrinkle-fighting antioxidants.

If you’re ready to change up your makeup routine, lots of products can enhance both the health and look of your (slightly older) skin. When it comes to feeling beautiful, take it from this slightly older writer – it’s a worthwhile investment. Here are my recommendations for the Best Foundations for Mature Skin.