15 Best Exfoliating Pads: The Ultimate List 2018

When you look in the mirror, do you love who you see? Most of us tend to focus on the flaws, rather than the beauty beneath them. If you’re tackling tough skin issues, exfoliation can be the answer to more bright and luminous skin, with less blemishes, wrinkles and dark spots. But you don’t need a spa, dermatologist or aesthetician to make it happen, because you can dramatically improve your own skin at home with exfoliating pads.

If you don’t want to invest in a pricey microdermabrasion device, (be sure to check out our link to those at the bottom of this post,) you have two basic choices:

Exfoliating pads that scrub off dead skin cells with the help of clay, mud, sea salt, and rough surfaces, which use your energy, plus those ingredients to do their work, and they do indeed nicely exfoliate your skin.

However, if you’re looking to do more to target dark spots, acne scars, and fine lines and wrinkles, you might want to experiment with the wide range of alpha hydroxy acids. Most common, glycolic acid pads, reach deeper and tend to work faster on those big skin issues. They’re also amazing at removing blackheads, helping to clear up acne prone skin, and keeping you breakout free more of the time.

Some of these peel pads can be used daily, while stronger concentrations of alpha hydroxy and beta hydroxy acids may suggest only once per week treatments. That said, you should use caution while you’re testing them, because they can cause rash, irritation and burning. In spite of that, the bottom line is that they work.

If you’re wanting to learn more about those acids, it’s definitely worth doing some research to find out which might be right for your particular skin type. This website breaks down the different acids, and what they do, in a quick one minute read. Just scroll down the page.

For this article, we’ll look at both physical and chemical exfoliating pads, and even a few all natural selections. If you do decide to use an acid peel pad, keep in mind, you’ll have increased sensitivity to the sun, so slather up with SPF whenever you’re using those products.

From splurge worthy to budget friendly, here are the 15 Best Exfoliating Pads that will have you grinning from ear to ear the next time you catch sight of yourself in that mirror.

What are the best exfoliating pads?

1. Top Rated: NuFACE Prep-N-Glow Cloths – $19

Super convenient for the gym and travel

Removes makeup well

Micro dots provide gentle exfoliation

Hyaluronic acid leaves skin beautifully hydrated Spendy for a small package

Exfoliating side of cloth can be too rough for some

May sting or burn a bit

Can dry out skin if used too frequently

Put the smack down on dirt, oil, dryness and flaking with these all in one cleansing cloths from NuFACE. These amazing exfoliating pads cleanse away the day, while giving dead skin cells a kick to the curb. Once clean and exfoliated, you’ll also feel rehydrated because these sweet cloths also contain hyaluronic acid, one of the most powerful ingredients to keep skin moist and fresh.

The dual-sided cleansing wipes remove makeup and impurities, while the micro-dots provide gentle exfoliation. Enriched with skin-protecting antioxidants and minerals, your skin will look and feel beautifully refreshed, and radiant-looking. This package contains 20 of these cleansing cloths, making them the perfect travel companion, or for everyday use. They are alcohol, paraben and sulfate free.

2. BeautyRx by Dr. Schultz Advanced 10 Percent Exfoliating Pads – $70

Pros: Cons: Killer combo of four alpha hydroxy acids make for excellent exfoliation

Includes skin soothing willow herb

Green tea extract fights free radicals

Very effective for acne prone skin Crazy spendy

Pads can dry out too fast in the container

May be too strong for sensitive skin types

Can irritate skin

Glycolic acid (GA) is the gold standard when it comes to skin exfoliation, and these powerful pads contain 10 percent buffered and pH balanced glycolic acid that sloughs away dead skin cells to deliver instantly brighter skin. But it’s more than just GA working on your behalf here.

These pads feature a proprietary complex of four reciprocally enabling exfoliating ingredients – glycolic acid, salicylic acid, lactic acid, and phytic acid – for serious results without any redness, downtime, or leaving your skin looking peeling and flakey. This alpha hydroxy acid is a total power play.

Additionally, these exfoliating pads skin soothing willow herb, that delivers anti-inflammatory and antioxident goodness, along with green tea extract to provide protection against free radical damage and reduce signs of aging. They are especially effective at reducing breakouts for those with acne-prone skin. Each container includes 50 pads.

3. Somme Institute Transport Exfoliating Pads – $65

Pros: Cons: Leaves skin smooth and bright

Engineered vitamins improve skin tone and texture

Alpha hydroxy acid gently exfoliates

So moist, only half a pad will do A bit of a bite to the wallet

May irritate sensitive skin

Not equally effective for every user

These soft cotton pads from Somme Instituted feature Molecular Dispersion Technology 5 (MDT5™), their patented formula of highly engineered vitamins designed to help improve skin tone, texture and clarity. Sounds like a winner from the get go, but add to that powerful alpha hydroxy acid, which gently exfoliates dead cells on your skin’s surface, and you’ve got a great combination.

These exfoliating pads come in a juicy container that’s got so much good moisture, many users claim to cut them in half, thereby doubling the amount of uses per jar. At $65 for 50 pads, the price per use goes way down if you want to maximize by doing that.

4. skyn ICELAND Nordic Skin Peel – $45

Pros: Cons: Provides gentle exfoliation

Contains skin soothing witch hazel and willow bark

Naturally anti-bacterial

More treatment pads for the price It’s still pretty spendy

May sting and/or burn a bit on application

Can irritate eyes

May cause dryness

Skyn ICELAND has long been a leader in soothing stressed skin and making complexions more beautiful. Their exfoliating pads are like a mini-peel, using lactic acid and papaya fruit extract to deliver a one-two-punch to dull, tired looking skin.

Effective, yet gentle, these peeling pads help reveal fresh, revived looking skin without irritation and redness. Lactic acid, a gentler form of alpha hydroxy acid strips away dead skin cells, and cleans and clears oil clogged pores, while papaya fruit extract, a natural enzyme, helps dissolve the dead skin layer and works to give you a brighter look.

White willow bark, a naturally occurring form of salicylic acid, helps to soothe irritation and prevent breakouts, while soothing witch hazel helps reduce pore size and refreshes your skin. Jojoba seed extract hydrates, and helps to restore your skin’s elasticity and smoothness. This little jar of wonder contains 60 exfoliating pads.

5. DERMAdoctor Kakadu C Intensive Peel Pads – $78

Pros: Cons: Intense exfoliation without irritation

Contains skin brightening vitamin C and healing vitamin E

Features an exclusive calming complex to leave skin hydrated

Pads are generously hydrated So expensive

May cause breakouts

Can be too harsh for some skin types

May cause eye irritation

If you have dull dry skin, these peeling pads from DERMAdoctor could be your game changer. With seven sources of alpha hydroxy and beta hydroxy acids, as well as ferulic acid, these intensive skin treatments can reveal the amazingly smooth, clear and bright skin you may not have seen for awhile.

Formulated with Kakadu plums, these peeling pads are rich with skin brightening vitamin C, and skin repairing vitamin E. This super fruit extract also adds a wicked dose of antioxidants to protect your skin from free radical damage and premature aging.

These pads also feature a skin calming complex that leaves you feeling hydrated and looking luminous. Plus they’re gentle so they don’t leave skin red and irritated like some peels do. This box features 30 pre-moistened, individually wrapped pads, making them easy to grab one and go.

6. MDSUN Skin Exfoliation Pads – $70.59

Pros: Cons: Uses a combination of acids to exfoliate

Natural plant extracts soothe and calm skin

Excellent for those with acne prone skin

Leaves skin looking more radiant Big price tag

Can be irritating to sensitive skin

Less pads than many others

If you’re specifically looking to minimize breakouts and clear your clogged pores, these MDSUN exfoliating pads are a great choice because they feature a multi-faceted approach to exfoliation. Glycolic acid, polyhydroxy acid, lactobionic acid, and essential vitamins exfoliate and hydrate your skin at the same time.

Then skin friendly antioxidants combine with anti-inflammatory components to reduce and help control redness, inflammation and irritation. All of this is great news for those with acne-prone skin, because it’s often more easily irritated by attempts to get clear skin. This jar contains 30 peel pads.

7. Neogen Bio-Peel Green Tea Gauze Peeling Pads – $18.99

Pros: Cons: Effectively fades dark spots and helps reduce hyperpigmentation

Leaves skin feeling smooth

Uses natural ingredients to exfoliate

Brightens skin and tightens pores Exfoliation is not robust enough for some

May burn or sting a bit upon application

Can cause breakouts

Scent is overwhelming to some

Looking for a natural solution for an at home peel? These exfoliating pads from Neogen feature a unique two sided gauze pad soaked in green tea extracts known to be pore tightening, super refreshing and skin whitening. Not that everyone wants that last benefit, but these are a K beauty staple, and for many that’s a key.

Each pad has a scrubby criss-cross gauze side to get rid of all those dead skin cells, then it also has a soft quilted cotton side filled with centenella extract, which is know for its skin healing proerties. These peel pads also contain skin soothers like mugwort, aloe and houttuynia cordata extracts.

With 30 pads per pack at just $18.99, you can easily afford to use them the recommended twice per week. They smell heavenly, and effectively target dark spots, clogged pores and help to clear acne in a pretty natural way. Better yet, you can get them in lemon or wine essence as well.

8. Amazon’s Choice: Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Night Pads Extreme – $11.39

Pros: Cons: Super affordable

Provides overnight exfoliation

Effectively targets dark spots, acne scars and wrinkles

Gives your skin a smooth, soft texture May cause breakouts

Not as much glycolic acid as some more expensive brands

Pads seem a bit low in quality

Can tingle and burn a bit

If you could go to bed and wake up to younger looking skin, it would likely become an addiction, wouldn’t it? That’s why we love these exfoliating pads from Nip + Fab, and so do thousands of others. With a powerful combo of five percent glycolic acid, they help to fade acne scars, dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

But wait, there’s more. Salicylic acid helps to get rid of stubborn blackheads, and prevent future breakouts, while lactic acid sloughs off dead skin cells and makes skin smooth and soft. But despite their aggressive exfoliation, your skin won’t get super dry, because these pads also contain super hydrating hyaluronic acid to their exfoliating blend.

With 60 pads, this price is a terrific deal and a solid choice, as well as Amazon’s Choice. If you’re worried that these might be too powerful for your skin, consider the Nip + Fab Daily Cleansing Pads that provide a gentler exfoliating formula, that helps to resurface and retexturize your skin.

9. Most Affordable: Aveeno Positively Radiant Exfoliating Daily Cleansing Pads – $19.98 for 3-Pack

Pros: Cons: The most affordable choice

Gently exfoliates your skin

Hypoallergenic and noncomedegenic

Perfect for sensitive skin Can irritate eyes

Not as effective for combination or oily skin

Not great for eye makeup removal

Contains parabens

As a rule, we love Aveeno products because they almost always deliver solid results, at an affordable price. Such is the case with these daily exfoliating pads, which at just $19.99 for a three-pack means they are $6.66 per jar. What a deal.

While these don’t rely on all the AHA’s we’ve mentioned with many of the other pads, these do effectively target dark spots and dull, uneven skin tones using active soy complex. The dual textured pads improve skin clarity and radiance, with an exfoliating side and a cleansing side.

They effectively cleanse away dirt, oil and makeup with a nicely foaming formula, and they’re also oil free, soap free, hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic. That makes these pads a terrific choice, especially for those with really sensitive skin. They do leave your skin more luminous looking, without any harshness. Perhaps that’s why they’re also Amazon’s Choice.

10. RoC Daily Resurfacing Facial Disks – $7.99

Pros: Cons: Visibly reduces pore sizes and wrinkles

Super affordable

Hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic

Soap and oil free Physical rather than chemical exfoliation

Can cause skin tingling and irritation

Doesn’t do enough to target dark spots

Heavy fragrance is off-putting

These soap-free and oil-free resurfacing disks are a great way to reduce pore sizes, fine lines and wrinkles and give your skin a soft, smooth texture that’s almost like a baby’s behind. Clinically shown to produce visible results after one week, these wicked exfoliating pads are also a total bargain.

The big pads (which also can be cut in half to make your jar last even longer) have a textured side to let you scrub away dirt, oil and dead skin. The soft side is actually gentle enough to remove makeup, even around your eyes – although you might want to be extra careful, or use eye makeup remover there.

Used daily, these cleansing pads can give you clearer, brighter and more radiant skin after four weeks. Not bad for less than eight bucks, right?

11. First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads – $30

Pros: Cons: Nicely brightens skin

Helps to even out skin tone

Nice natural ingredients in addition to AHAs

Helps to fade acne scars and dark spots Not as effective as some at diminishing wrinkles and fine lines

Can sting or burn

May be too drying for some

Kind of oddly scented

These daily use glycolic acid peel pads are getting rave reviews for their gentleness and effectiveness. Even the most sensitive skin types can feel safe using them, which is unsusual for GA treatments. These use lemon and gooseberry to help tone dull and lifeless skin.

They also contain lemon peel and licorice root, which is an especially great ingredient for those prone to breakouts and black heads. They enhance brightness and amp up the glow factor. Additionally, licorice root, feverfew and white tea extracts are potent antioxidant boosts that help fight skin damaging free radicals.

Alpha hydroxy acid and lactic acid sweep away dead skin, and reveal brighter and smoother skin below the surface. With 60 pads in each jar, you’ll see visible results with regular use.

12. Best Exfoliating Pads for Acne: TreeActiv Face Exfoliating Acne Scrub Pads – $15.44

Pros: Cons: All natural ingredient list

Resuable cloth pads

Great for clearing blemishes and preventing future ones

Improves texture and skin tone Small number of pads for the price

Doesn’t target fine lines and wrinkles

Very rough on sensitive skin

Can cause irritation

Using all natural ingredients, these exfoliating acne srub pads from TreeActive incorporate glycerin soap, Dead Sea salt, baking soda,honey powder, Dead Sea clay, lime essential oil to open up and clear clogged pores and blackheads, while reducing the occurance of future black heads and breakouts.

Unlike most others, these do not come pre-moistened. You add the water to hydrate and activate the pad’s exfoliating ingredients. The glycerin soap is naturally hydrating, helping your skin to retain water, but not oil. The cloth pads make for a deep cleansing treatment, that keeps skin clear and radiant.

While each pad can be safely used two to three times, this is still a relatively small container. If acne is your biggest issue, TreeActive also makes an acne eliminating charcoal mask as well as acne eliminating cream and a highly rated acne spot treatment to use in conjunction with these scrubbing pads.

13. pH Advantage Glycolic Acid Peel Pads – $29.97

Pros: Cons: Effectively minimizes fine lines and wrinkles

Diminishes dark spots

Keeps breakouts at bay

pH balanced glycolic acid is more effective Can cause tingling

Needs to be washed off after use

May be too drying for some

Some packaging issues reported

If you’re looking to resurface your skin with a glycolic acid peel, it doesn’t have to be harsh, and these peel pads are the proof. While they offer a super robust 10 percent glycolic acid content, it’s perfectly pH balanced to 3.8 to avoid skin irritation, while still delivering the results you’re looking for.

Developed by a leading plastic surgeon, these pads target fine lines and wrinkles, along with breakouts, blackheads and dark spots. They help to stimulate collagen production which leads to a younger looking, firmer and more vibrant complexion.

These pads also help to restore elasticity, as well as to repair damage caused by harmful uva/uvb rays. The pH balanced GA is the key that makes these pads far more effective than many others. This jar includes 60 peeling treatment pads.

14. L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Bright Reveal Peel Pads – $13.27

Pros: Cons: Very affordable

Helps illuminate and brighten skin

Glycolic acid helps slough off dull surface cells

Gentle enough to use every day May cause breakouts

Strong alcohol smell

Aren’t as effective as some at diminishing dark spots

May leave skin feeling a bit sticky

Glycolic acid and vitamin C deliver a double hitter for younger looking skin with these affordable peel pads from L’Oreal Paris. These pads go beyond wrinkle fighting, to target dull and damaged skin, illuminating it to a new level of brightness.

It helps to reverse the damage from UV exposure, targeting and effectively diminishing dark spots and hyperpigmentation. The textured pads help to resurface your skin, revealing a fresh face and more radiance with every use. There are 30 in this jar, and these are gentle enough for daily use.

As with many beauty brands, L’Oreal has an entire line of skincare products in the Bright Reveal line. Used together they add up to a solid performance, despite their seriously affordable prices.

15. Glycolix Elite 20% Glycolic Acid Treatment Pads – $34

Pros: Cons: High concentration of glycolic acid

Effectively targets lines, wrinkles and dark spots

Great for combination, oily and acne prone skin

Helps to minimize pores Strong formula can burn skin if left on too long

On the expensive side

Can sting when applied

Pads are smaller and thinner than others

By this point in time, we’re sure you’re familiar with the fact that alpha hydroxy acids (AHA) are super effective at targeting all your frustrating skin imperfections. Glycolic acid is actually an AHA, but it’s well known for gently breaking down and sloughing off dead skin cells. With 20 percent glycolic acid, these robust exfoliating pads will leave your skin looking, and feeling, renewed and fresh.

They support cell renewal by eliminating dirt, oil and of course, dead skin. They’re great for normal to oily skin types, and can be used daily, however the higher glycolic acid content may make them too drying for more sensitive skin. They help to reduce acne and those annoying under the surface bumps that leave your skin looking rough.

With viatmins A, C and E, plus CoQ10, these peeling pads will help to brighten and heal your complexion. And with 60 pads in this jar, you’ll see real results with regular use. Glycolix also makes a 15 percent glycolic acid body lotion to help smooth and renew your entire body.

