15 Best Foot Masks You’ll Love This Winter

Perhaps it’s the feeling of dry cracked feet sliding into your winter socks, or it could be that you’ve been sans pedicure due to your salon being closed. Whatever the reason, it’s always the season to indulge in a spa treatment at home. Foot masks are wickedly popular right now, and you’ll see why when your feet start looking and feeling as soft as a baby’s behind.
These booties are filled with great ingredients that can moisturize and hydrate, or deeply exfoliate. So use them as an excuse to snag a sheet mask out of your beauty fridge, kick back, and binge-watch your favorite shows. Your feet (and your sleeping partner) will appreciate the pampering.
And, if you want to keep your face looking as good as your tootsies, mineral powder sunscreen is a must for everyday protection.
If you’ve got dry, rough, or cracked feet, the biggest thing you can do is moisturize them every day, along with using this Bodipure Keratin Foot Mask. Since sandal season is right around the corner, it’s time to tackle those sandpaper soles and cracked heels in a hurry. This 12 pack of moisturizing socks will rejuvenate your feet with all the good stuff and none of the bad – they’re paraben, triclosan, phthalate, and sulfate-free.
Enriched with keratin, one of your skin’s key building blocks according to the medical experts at Cleveland Clinic, this spa treatment also includes healing oils, botanical extracts, and salicylic acid to help exfoliate dead skin cells. Just slip on the socks, secure with the ankle straps, and massage in the lotion inside into your toenails and cuticles. Wear for 10-20 minutes, and then dispose of the socks.
Once you’ve massaged the remainder of the lotion into your feet and legs, you’ll feel the silky smooth difference. Better yet, you’ll be able to see the results almost instantly. If your hands are a wreck from so much frequent handwashing, you can also get a combo pack of Bodipure hand and foot masks. Because they’re individually wrapped, they’re a great way to indulge yourself while you’re on vacation.
Maybe you’re not really looking for an exfoliating foot mask, but rather one that deeply hydrates and softens your dry tired tootsies in just 20 minutes. Who better to trust your feet to than the specialists at Amope, makers of that excellent electric foot file. These foot masks use luxurious macadamia oil to soothe, smooth, and nourish your feet.
Macadamia oil is lightweight and easily absorbed, without feeling greasy say the specialists at Medical News Today. Because it’s rich in vitamin E and essential fatty acids, it’s also anti-aging, and who doesn’t want younger-looking feet? Because it’s rich in antioxidants, it helps to fight free radical damage from exposure to UV rays as well. The mask itself is easy to use as the socks are designed to stay on your feet without leaking and mess.
You can kick back, relax, and renew your feet in about the time it takes to enjoy a nice glass of wine. These are a perfect way to treat yourself to some spa-quality luxury at home. They’re also extremely budget-friendly.
Infused with a unique formula that helps to bolster your skin’s natural barrier, these Aveeno repairing foot masks are ideal for the person on the go. In just ten minutes’ time, these booties target and intensely moisturize and repair problem skin (think extra-dry.) They are fragrance-free, so good for any user who is sensitive to artificial scents.
These foot masks are enriched with prebiotic oat and shea butter to deeply moisturize your feet. And you know Aveeno products rely on prebiotic oat in most of their skincare products. According to them, prebiotic oat helps to create a healthy environment for your skin’s microbiome, and who better to believe than a company that’s been doing this for more than 60 years?
These booties help to replenish your skin’s natural moisture barrier and seal in the moisture delivered by the shea butter which is seriously hydrating. We think you’ll love the affordable price for five packages of two booties, which you can use as frequently as you’d like.
Are you having trouble convincing your sleep partner that their dry cracked feet are driving you crazy? It could be that your man thinks these peels aren’t manly enough to be convincing, that is, until now. Doc Sam’s extra-strength deep foot peel is as manly as they get, with a spicy scent of cedarwood and frankincense. These foot masks use a potent blend of fruit-based exfoliants to get rid of rough, dry, and cracked skin and calluses on even the hardest working feet.
Citrus and lactic acids help loosen and slough off those dry skin cells while moisturizers and anti-inflammatories soothe tired feet and ensure that your feet will quickly go through the peeling process to look renewed and restored. Aloe vera helps to soothe and moisturize your feet. This two-pack of booties can fit men’s sizes up to 14, the biggest we’ve seen.
They do recommend you leave the masks on for up to 90 minutes to get the most benefit out of the treatment, although because it smells like a lovely walk in the forest, you might want to meditate while you’re masking. Once you’ve convinced your guy to try out these foot peels, you might want to bring up the notion of moisturizer to keep his skin looking younger than all his friends.
When you get home after a long day on your feet, there’s nothing more refreshing than spending a half-hour in these luxurious Spa Life Foot Sockies. They feature antibacterial tea tree oil to cleanse and soothe your feet as well as to combat sweaty stench. Antioxidant-rich spearmint refreshes and reinvigorates your tired tootsies.
These ultra-moisturizing foot sockies help cracked and callused feet feel and look smoother, while natural extracts like witch hazel and ginseng rejuvenate them. Ginseng improves skin’s elasticity and lengthens the life of skin cells, as well as having many other positive benefits. These masks also use macadamia seed oil and shea butter to help moisturize and condition your dry skin to leave your feet feeling smooth and soft. Simply rub in any excess lotion from the sockies when you’re done and enjoy your sweet-smelling feet.
If your feet are covered with dry, hard skin and calluses, you need a seriously exfoliating foot peel mask like this one. Filled with natural ingredients, these masks will leave your feet feeling like a baby’s behind in a matter of a few weeks. They’re especially effective at tackling tough issues on the soles of your feet along with your heels.
The booties are infused with both moisturizing and exfoliating ingredients including natural extracts and botanicals. Unlike some others which have you rub in the mixture, these will require you to rinse off the mask and soak your feet for 20 minutes. While the results aren’t quite as instantaneous, these will have your feet peeling off the dead stuff in 5-7 days, and when you’ve gone through the process your skin will feel and look incredibly fresh and renewed.
While these foot masks are scented with lavender making them great for both men and women, you can also get them in rose scent as well. Because they are powerful exfoliators, it’s recommended you use them no more than twice per month.
If your feet are in seriously bad shape and you’re looking to revitalize them in a few weeks’ time, these Kutemax foot peel masks mean serious business at revealing fresh feet fast. Using alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), these foot masks are terrific for both men and women. As with most peeling masks, these infused booties won’t work right away. You’ll need to devote a little time to your treatments for the best results.
After wearing the booties for 60 minutes, they’ll begin to eliminate cracks, corns, and calluses but you’ll really see the action in about 5-7 days’ time when you’ll see dead skin sloughing off at a rapid rate. They’ll improve the firmness and elasticity of your foot skin and you’ll see and feel the difference as the peeling process occurs.
To support your skin’s need for more moisture, plant extracts, and shea butter soften and hydrate tissues. Shea butter is emollient rich and anti-aging, as well as having lots of other positive skin benefits as you can read here. In fact, these feet masks even have a positive impact on reducing foot odor, which we can all use during flip flop and sandal season when we don’t wear socks. It is recommended that you remove nail polish prior to using these booties, as the AHAs may have a negative impact on your pedicure.
Anyone who struggles with dry cracked feet would benefit from Dr. Pedicure Foot Exfoliation Masks, but if you’re a man with big feet and big foot problems to go with them, you’ll love that these masks can accommodate tootsies up to men’s size 13. These feet peeling masks are made with 17 types of natural fruit and vegetable extracts to help slough away the coarse, rough, dead skin on your feet.
We do want to give you fair warning – in about 5-7 days your feet will look positively gross because of all that old skin peeling away, but the brutal moments will be worth it, and there’s absolutely no pain involved in the process. While these feet masks are rose scented, you can also get them in peach, or a more manly lemon scent.
These peeling masks are so powerful, it’s recommended that you only use them once every five to six weeks. A difference from others is that this manufacturer also recommends soaking your feet for 10-20 minutes per day during the peeling process. The natural ingredients also reinvigorate your feet and relieve fatigue.
When natural ingredients are a key factor in your beauty purchases, these DERMORA tea tree foot masks are made with a host of botanical extracts that will make your feet feel pampered without using harsh chemicals. Citric acid, malic acid, and salicylic acid – all derived from fruits – break down dead skin and allow it to slough off.
This foot care treatment is laced with natural exfoliants and other nourishing ingredients that will slowly shed the outer layer of dead, dry or coarse skin and leave you with hydrated, soft, and healthy feet. It’s infused with natural tea tree extract and tea tree fragrance, which is not only anti-fungal and naturally antiseptic, it helps small wounds to heal faster.
The invigorating scent makes these foot masks a great option for guys, especially because tea tree oil is a natural antidote to foot odor. Tea tree oil soaps have long been used by athletes to fight jock itch, athlete’s foot, and nail fungus too.
While you may have heard of using hemp oil for a lot of different skincare applications, you might not have thought about it for your feet – that is, until you try these Elaimei foot repair masks. These peeling masks use bio-available milk extract and a host of other plant extracts and vitamins to help slough off dead, dry skin and leave your feet soft and supple. Better yet, these masks work their magic in just 20-30 minutes, while many others require an hour or more of your time.
Milk extract is deeply moisturizing, while chamomile, lavender, and rosemary extracts provide a powerful punch of vitamins to revitalize skin, and help to repair and soften cracked heels, and moisturize and nourish dry cuticles. Because these are so hydrating they can soften calluses and help prevent future dry skin issues.
They’re made with 100% natural ingredients and are cruelty-free as well. As an added bonus, they’ll improve the look and health of your toenails which is a total bonus when you’re wearing sandals and open-toed shoes.
Do botanicals in your foot masks get you excited, particularly if they’re geared toward moisturizing and cleansing as well as exfoliating? MyFoot exfoliating foot mask uses a blend that contains olive oil and olive leaf extract to soothe and smooth your dry and cracked tootsies. Olive oil and olive leaf extract have been used for thousands of years to enhance hair and skin, and this article shares lots of information about their benefits.
The olive oil also helps the peeling liquid inside the booties to get in between your toes and moisturize in all the cracks and crevices. This peel usually starts a major exfoliating process in about 5-7 days, and it does recommend you soak your feet nightly to get the best results. On the down side, the booties are smaller than some so men with larger feet can’t experience the benefits.
We first started getting excited about olive oil as a facial beauty treatment, and if you're interested in trying that, we highly recommend these olive oil soaps as a starting point.
If calluses are your curse, consider a foot peeling mask that’s been dermatologist tested and gets rave reviews for being effective. These Plantifique foot masks are infused with natural botanical extracts like peach, papaya, apple, and orange, as well as foot-centric nutrients like aloe vera and milk. They absorb deeply into the old layers of your skin to break-down rough and coarse patches and eliminate them.
These booties rely on a French formula of superfood extracts to target problem areas and gently peel them away. Acai berry helps to revive skin, heal damaged skin cells, and restore moisture. Papaya kicks your calluses to the curb, and strawberry detoxifies and supports cell regeneration. When you worry about ingredients, you’ll feel good knowing these masks are 100% vegan and natural, and they’ve never been tested on animals. They are one size fits all, so a good option for both men and women.
This pack includes two pairs of plastic booties, along with two bottles of foot liquid, and tapes to secure the booties.
Anyone who loves the whole Korean beauty regimen is going to fall in love with these Elixir Korean foot peeling masks. The K beauty movement is well known for treatments that go beyond skin deep, and who wouldn’t want that same level of luxury for their feet? These masks contain 18 botanical extracts including lavender, rosemary, kiwi, olive, acerola, sage, and anise.
Lactic and glycolic acids slough away dead skin, while the fruit and flower extracts add peeling power to that mix. These masks help to peel calluses and hardened skin with absolutely no irritation or discomfort. After 60 minutes in the booties, you simply rinse and allow a natural cycle of exfoliation to reveal your beautifully soft tootsies. This can take up to three weeks to be complete, so you’ll want to plan ahead if you’re looking forward to vacation and bare beach-worthy feet.
These masks are safe to use about every four weeks, so if your summertime MO leaves your feet in a mess, this four pack will get you through a couple of months, but you won’t want to run out. This K beauty company also makes a moisturizing foot mask which would be great to use in between your peeling treatments.
If it’s been a while since you’ve treated yourself to a full foot repair regimen, this handy pack of L’Amour exfoliating foot masks gives you two treatments plus 30 foot pads to reinvigorate your tired dogs. The foot masks banish dry, coarse, cracked, dead, and calloused skin from your toes to your heels. After just one hour, dead skin will begin to peel off, revealing softer and more beautiful feet.
The 30 foot patches (15 pairs) contain a proprietary blend of natural revitalizing ingredients that will leave your feet feeling refreshed between your peeling treatments. You’ll get an assortment of green tea, lavender, wormwood, fresh ginger, and rose patches that have been tested for their efficacy to provide relief from aches, pains, and muscle tension, improved sleep, increased energy, decreased stress, and an overall enhanced sense of well-being.
This two-in-one foot treatment package is better than multiple trips to the spa and will allow you and your feet to relax and renew. They’re made with 100% natural ingredients, and if you’re not completely satisfied, they will give you your money back with no questions asked. We find that’s a rarity with most beauty products.
When you’re looking for a foot mask that naturally peels, heals, and soothes, this Lavinso foot exfoliation mask is an ideal option. In just seven days, one foot treatment will peel away dead skin and calluses to leave your feet silky soft.
The unique formula inside these booties combines soothing aloe vera gel to calm and moisturize and glycerin, a natural humectant that helps skin to retain moisture. But the secret in these masks is papaya, which contains a natural enzyme often aiding in digestion, but according to this blog from Aster Hospitals, it’s also a bit of a miracle when it comes to skincare.
Per their medical experts, papaya can help to heal skin and also aids in the production of collagen, which is one of the key building blocks of healthy, youthful skin.
This two-pack of treatment booties is a powerful punch against those scratchy winter feet.