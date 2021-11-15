15 Best Foot Masks You’ll Love This Winter

Perhaps it’s the feeling of dry cracked feet sliding into your winter socks, or it could be that you’ve been sans pedicure due to your salon being closed. Whatever the reason, it’s always the season to indulge in a spa treatment at home. Foot masks are wickedly popular right now, and you’ll see why when your feet start looking and feeling as soft as a baby’s behind.

These booties are filled with great ingredients that can moisturize and hydrate, or deeply exfoliate. So use them as an excuse to snag a sheet mask out of your beauty fridge, kick back, and binge-watch your favorite shows. Your feet (and your sleeping partner) will appreciate the pampering.

And, if you want to keep your face looking as good as your tootsies, mineral powder sunscreen is a must for everyday protection.