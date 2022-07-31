15 Best Snail Mucin Serums You’ll LOVE

When you think about your skincare products and the ingredients that end up on your face, chances are you’ll instinctively balk or scrunch your nose at the idea of snail slime, or mucin.
But you shouldn’t, as there are many benefits to this anti-aging, hydrating ingredient, often included in Korean skincare lines. See for yourself and check out the best snail mucin serums around.
|Price: $11.98 Shop now at Walmart
|Shop now Read our review
1. Nature Republic Snail Solution EssencePros:
Cons:
- Won't cause irritation, even on sensitive skin
- Leaves skin balanced - not oily or dry
- Dense enough to give plenty of moisture yet feels lightweight
- Strong scent (but lighter than others on the market)
- Feels slimey tacky (though this is common with snail mucin products)
- Short nozzle makes it tough to catch all the product effectively
If you’re experiencing saginess, dulness, roughness, or dryness in your skin, you’ll want to check out Nature Republic’s intensive Snail Solution Essence. Containing snail secretion filtrate, its viscous, highly-concentrated, nourishing, and moisurizing formula is designed to improve skin’s complexion, elasticity, moisture-retention ability, and overall vitality so you look younger and feel hydrated and fresh.
Bonus: the product easily spreads super smoothly and evenly, absorbs quite well, and leaves skin feeling soft and smooth. To use, after cleansing simply apply small amount of product to the face and neck and let absorb into the skin.
Find more Nature Republic Snail Solution Essence information and reviews here.
2. COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power EssencePros:
Cons:
- Amazing for dry skin - smoothes and moisturizes
- Helps reduce redness
- Clears up breakouts
- Some found it sticky
- Can cause reactions in very oily or sensitive skin
- Not too long-lasting (but using moisturizer on top helps)
If you want brighter, more radiant skin, look no further than COSRX’s Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. The highly-concentrated 96% snail mucin hydrates, brightens, and repairs, bringing life to dull skin by enhancing its natural glow. Hyaluronic acid gives you plenty of moisture that lasts for hours (without that unpleasant greasy residue). Plus, the arginine antioxidant amino acid helps reduce the look of wrinkles and fine lines and offers plumping support for your skin’s elasticity.
This dermatologist-tested hypoallergenic serum is made without phthalates, parabens, or alcohol and is ideal for aging and dehydrated skin but can be used on any skin type.
Find more Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence information and reviews here.
-
3. Peach Slices Snail Rescue Intensive Wash-Off MaskPros:
Cons:
- Quickly brightens and clears up skin
- Very moisturizing, soothing, and anti-inflammatory
- Rinses off easily and cleanly
- Thick and sticky (some don't mind this though)
- May cause reaction/redness in sensitive skin
- Some didn't notice much change (everyone's different)
The Snail Rescue Intensive Wash-Off Mask from Peach Slices creates that glowing, moisturized, supple bounce your skin may well be missing these days. With 95% snail mucin, the jelly brightens dark spots and goes deep to naturally hydrate, dramatically reducing the look and size of pores.
What’s nice is the formula is quite gentle yet effective at brightening and clearing up skin. After using this lightweight wash-off mask, your skin will look younger and fresher, as it gets exfoliated, purified, hydrated, revived, and brightened. The cruelty-free mask suits any skin type, especially oily and combination as it won’t clog pores. Plus, it’s natural and free of sulfates, alcohol, fragrance, formaldehyde, dyes/colorants, mineral oil, parabens, and silicones.
Find more Peach Slices Snail Rescue Intensive Wash-Off Mask information and reviews here.
-
4. SMD Cosmetics Saromae Hydrating Snail Secretion SerumPros:
Cons:
- Hydrates super dry skin very well
- Many see and feel results immediately
- Helps with dullness, acne, fine lines, wrinkles, and hyper-pigmentation
- Slimy texture
- Odd smell (might not appeal to everyone)
- Some didn't notice huge changes
Ideal for sensitive or dry skin, SMD Cosmetics’ Saromae Hydrating Snail Secretion Serum uses leading technology along with natural, innovative, and powerful, herbal medicinal ingredients – like snail serum extract, forsythia virdissima fruit, paeonia lactiflora root, niacinamide, cimicifuga dahurica root, hibiscus extract, and licorice root – to help skin regenerate and turn over cells. You’ll love the many benefits this serum offers: it hydrates, smoothes, repairs, brightens, and protects the skin to leave it feeling softer and looking glowing and younger.
To use, after cleansing apply a pea-sized amount in an upward and outward motion until fully absorbed. Follow with a moisturizer or night cream.
Find more SMD Cosmetics Saromae Hydrating Snail Secretion Serum information and reviews here.
-
5. Seoul Ceuticals Snail Mucin SerumPros:
Cons:
- Leaves skin softer and more even with a healthy glow
- Skin holds lots of moisture and redness is reduced
- Plumps and firms skin, making it look younger
- May not be the best for oily skin
- Some didn't notice a huge difference in skin
- Snail mucin is low on the ingredients list
If you’d love to see smoother, brighter, younger-looking skin, check out this cruelty and fragrance-free, anti-wrinkle snail mucin serum from Seoul Ceuticals. With a high potency of 97.5% snail mucin extract (the highest out there) plus pure hyaluronic acid and organic Centella Asiatica, the serum will replenish and rejuvenate your skin, making it look smoother, evened out, and healthy.
You’ll love the dewy glow and supple feel it leaves while, under the surface, organic aloe, vitamins C and E, and jojoba oil nourish, firm, and moisturize the skin. The serum is made to stimulate collagen production and improve cell turnover. Plus, as it’s water-based and non-comedogenic, it won’t clog pores.
Find more Korean Skin Care Snail Mucin Serum information and reviews here.
-
6. Namu Life Snail White Gold CreamPros:
Cons:
- Shrinks and smoothes pores
- Leaves a gorgeous, healthy glow
- Reduces the look of aging
- Pricey
- Strong scent may not be to everyone's liking
- Some ingredients might irritate sensitive skin (spot test first)
Okay, while this isn’t a serum per se, we still had to throw Namu Life Snail White Gold Facial Cream into the snail mucin mix. The quick-absorbing cream is made with helix snail slime extract and micro red-algae extract, to stimulate collagen production and revitalize cells to their healthy, natural state.
The moisturizer does a number to brighten skin, tighten pores, and minimize fine lines and wrinkles. Wheat seed extract stimulates water replenishment, hydrates, nourishes, and, gives you smooth, moisturized, radiant skin. And, 24-karat gold extract helps fight free radicals (those nasty things that give you wrinkles).
Use twice daily by applying 1 pump over your face and neck. Gently massage and tap to stimulate the cream’s ingredients.
Find more Namu Life Snail White Gold information and reviews here.
-
7. Snail Truecica Miracle Repair SerumPros:
Cons:
- Clears up acne and reduces aging signs
- Lightweight and absorbs well
- Non-sticky, smooth texture
- Strong scent may not be for everyone
- May not be great for extra sensitive skin
- Wasn't the best at lightening scars for some users
Want more bang for your skincare buck? Try this dual-functional snail serum which both lightens skin and reduces the look of wrinkles. It contains 890,000ppm of black snail extract and truecica that helps to regenerate skin and repair damage done. Other ingredients include natural protein, elastin, collagen, glycolic acid, sage extracts, willow black extract, and allantoin.
The smoothing, non-sticky ‘miracle’ formula reinforces skin’s barrier and heals scars and blemishes, all without harmful ingredients, making it ideal for sensitive skin. To use, apply 3-4 drops after your toner and pat to absorb into the skin. Massage gently to disperse over your face.
Find more Snail Truecica Miracle Repair Serum information and reviews here.
-
8. COSRX Advanced Snail Peptide Eye CreamPros:
Cons:
- Improves look of skin - smoothes and moisturises well
- Quickly removes dark circles
- A little goes a long way
- Might not look too brightening on darker complexions
- Could cause reaction on highly sensitive skin
- Some found the texture too runny
If you’re seeking quality snail mucin to help with puffiness and dark circles around the eyes, look no further than COSRX Advanced Snail Peptide Eye Cream. Yes, there are great serums out there, too, but this cream isn’t to be missed.
The hydrating, moisturizing, lightweight product contains 72% snail secretion filtrate extract and a 5-peptide blend complex that helps firm and plump the skin, reduce puffiness and dark spots, and minimize the look of wrinkles and fine lines. Niacinamide, a form of vitamin B, improves skin’s brightness and reduces the appearance of dark circles around the eyes. Made without parabens, phthalates, and alcohol, this little gem will bring you improved overall skin health.
Find more COSRX Advanced Snail Peptide Eye Cream information and reviews here.
-
9. Benton Snail Bee High Content EssencePros:
Cons:
- Works wonders at making skin look younger and line-free
- Makes skin dewy, smooth, and hydrated
- Evens out skin tone and removes the look of redness and scarring
- Had the opposite effect on some with sensitive skin
- Some only say moisturizing benefits
- Has a medicinal odor
The dermatologist-tested Snail Bee High Content Essence from Benton works hard at fighting fine lines and wrinkles and firming up the skin. Oil-free and watery in consistency, it’s best suited to oily, acne-prone, or combination skin, but it also helps sensitive and dull skin improve.
The all-in-one solution contains snail secretion filtrate that protects the skin, along with botanical ingredients and bee venom that revitalize, soothe, and aid skin in recovery. With zero artificial fragrance, alcohol, or PEGs, the serum is naturally derived to improve irritated or blemished skin from harmful elements like air pollution.
Find more Benton Snail Bee High Content Essence information and reviews here.
-
10. Seoul Ceuticals Potent Vitamin C Serum with Korean Snail Repair CreamPros:
Cons:
- Makes skin appear brighter and more youthful
- Quick, overnight results like smoother, more hydrated skin
- Great base for makeup to spread evenly
- Moisturizer feels heavy to some
- Not too long-lasting
- Might cause clogged pores or breakouts in extra sensitive skin
This potent, fresh citrus-scented Vitamin C Serum from SeoulCeuticals comes with a bonus Korean Snail Repair Cream, too. You’ll get a brighter, younger-looking complexion with this duo, along with support in shrinking pores, clearing up breakouts, and minimizing scars and fine lines.
But, what’s even better and sets these products apart is they’re highly regarded as superior to other snail mucin creams out there, with the potent 97.5% concentration of snail mucin extract. (In fact, the brand is so confident that it guarantees results within 3 weeks when used daily). And, rest assured these products are ethically harvested, cruelty-free.
Find more Potent Vitamin C Serum with Korean Snail Repair Cream information and reviews here.
-
11. Organic Doctor Organic Snail Gel Facial SerumPros:
Cons:
- Tightens and brightens
- Makes skin soft and smooth
- Leaves skin glowing, brightened, and youthful-looking
- Strong scent
- Some users didn't see dramatic results
- On the oily side, so may not be ideal for acne-prone skin
The lightweight, nourishing, hydrating Organic Doctor Organic Snail Gel Facial Serum contains a unique combination of collagen, proteins, glycolic acid, vitamins, and elastin to help to regenerate, rejuvenate, revitalize, and moisturize mature skin. Continued use leads to diminished fine lines and wrinkles, improved texture, smoothness, and softness, along with overall healthier, younger-looking skin.
You can rest assured the snail secretion extraction for this serum is done with original active compounds intact (the brand calls this “bioactivity”) – meaning, all the natural health benefits promised are actually delivered. To use, apply twice daily before moisturizing.
Find more Organic Doctor Organic Snail Gel Facial Serum information and reviews here.
-
12. Peach Slices Snail Rescue Blemish Busting TonerPros:
Cons:
- Works wonders to clear up breakouts
- Hydrating but not greasy
- Works very well on oily or combination skin
- Might be drying/reactive on sensitive skin
- Some found it too thick
- Some only saw hydration rather than skin-clearing benefits
Get the ultimate in blemish-free, hydrated, clarified, and balanced skin with this 95% snail mucin toner from Peach Slices – ideal for all skin types. The gentle formula absorbs super quick to purify and clarify skin, clear up acne, tighten pores, and strengthen your skin’s natural barrier. You’ll be left with radiant, glowing, healthy-looking skin.
The glycolic acid and hyaluronic acid properties in this cruelty-free, lightweight toner’s snail mucin hydrate, moisturize, and help to clear up blemishes, dullness, and discoloration, while cica calms and balances the skin. Use twice daily after cleansing by applying with fingers or a cotton pad.
Find more Peach Slices Snail Rescue Blemish Busting Toner information and reviews here.
-
13. Aichun Beauty Snail SerumPros:
Cons:
- Calming, soothing, and non-irritating
- Smoothes skin and reduces the look of aging
- Leaves skin supple, comfortable, and hydrated
- Doesn't last as long as others
- Not ideal for acne-prone skin
- Drying on some user's skin
Aichun Beauty’s Vitamin E Collagen Face Lifting Smoothing Snail Serum contains advanced antioxidants including vitamin E and botanical hyaluronic acid to promote collagen production. The idea behind this plant-based formula is to target and reduce the look of common aging signs like wrinkles and fine lines. It brightens, tightens, and firms the skin, and lightens dark patches and sun spots.
The serum contains no fragrance, synthetic color additives, or stabilizers, and includes arbutin to moisturize and lighten skin, along with active botanicals like MSM, aloe vera, botanical hyaluronic acid, and witch hazel.
To use, cleanse the skin first. Add a small amount by gently massaging into the face until absorbed.
-
14. Oedo Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing EssencePrice: $11.99Pros:
Cons:
- Makes skin look younger with firming, brightening & plumping qualities
- Soothing, replenishing, nourishing & moisturizing on the skin
- Made cruelty-free, with no artificial fragrance or parabens
- Sticky/tacky consistency
- Not widely reviewed
- Some with sensitive skin may react (test spot before using)
To use, apply twice daily after cleansing and toning, but before moisturizer and makeup. Moisten a cotton ball or pad and rub over entire face and neck. Then, gently pat with fingertips to help with absorption.
This mild, moist snail essence is made cruelty-free, without parabens and artificial fragrance, and contains 96% snail secretion filtrate, which protects against moisture loss and maintains healthy, smooth skin texture and vitality. It’s effective for soothing damaged skin, replenishing dehydrated skin, nourishing and moisturizing dry skin, and firming skin and shrinking pores to improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles. It also helps brighten and plump the skin, so you can enjoy a younger-looking appearance.
Find more Oedo Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence information and reviews here.
-
15. Dr. Meinaier Snail Whitening SerumPros:
Cons:
- Leaves skin glowing and radiant
- Great price
- Hydrates and moisturizes well
- May not be ideal for sensitive skin (test patch before using)
- Feels sticky
- Not widely reviewed
If you’re hoping for a more radiant, glowing complexion, this lightweight, anti-aging, and repairing night serum will do the trick. It’s highly concentrated with 97.5% snail mucin to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles and stimulate collagen.
The ethically-sourced, cruelty and fragrance-free, non-comedogenic plant-based hyaluronic acid serum absorbs fast, making your skin hydrated, smooth, elastic, and plump as you sleep. And, the formula’s nutrients brighten and minimize imperfections, and centella asiatica, aloe, vitamin C, vitamin E, and jojoba oil moisturize and protect the skin’s natural barrier. The serum is suitable for all skin types, particularly dry and aging skin.
Find more Dr. Meinaier Snail Whitening Serum information and reviews here.
What Is Snail Mucin?
Snail mucin, known as snail secretion filtrate in skincare, is the natural excretion from a snail used to protect themselves when under stress.
What Are The Benefits Of Snail Mucin?
Snail mucin promotes collagen production, moisturizes and hydrates skin, and helps with regeneration, firming, and healing.
What Are The Best Snail Mucin Serums?
There are plenty of high-quality, effective snail mucin serums on the market. For example, COSRX, Nature Republic, and Seoul Ceuticals all make great serums.
What Skin Types Are Suited To Snail Mucin?
Snail mucin is best for those with dry or mature skin since it has many hydrating benefits. But, it can be used on any skin type. Those with extra-sensitive skin should patch-test a new product first to be sure they don't react.