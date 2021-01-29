5 Best Nail Builder Gel Brands: Your Buyer’s Guide

With nail builder gel you can have long, strong nail extensions without dealing with having to sculpt acrylic powders. Builder gel is a more user-friendly, easier to learn medium than acrylic while still delivering stunning results in the salon or at home. If you’re just starting out, hybrid gels can be even more forgiving so check out a nail extension kit to pick up all the tools you need in one go.

Our Unbiased Reviews

How is hard gel different from acrylic?

First off, it's easier to work with.

UV hard gels come ready to use out of the jar or tube, unlike acrylic which requires mixing a powder and a liquid with proper ratios. This also means they don't have the strong smell of acrylic monomer liquid.

The benefit of it being light-cured is that it won't dry until you make it dry. This gives you plenty of time to fuss with your design and get it just right. Once you mix acrylic, the hardening chemical reaction is off and running so you can only work with it so long before it hardens on you.

Plus, hard gel nail extensions are actually stronger than acrylic nails. They are denser with a more impermeable surface making them less likely to stain. NailPro notes that hard gels are recommended for hairstylists to prevent hair dyes from staining them the way dyes can stain more porous acrylic nails.

In fact, hard gel is so dense that even acetone can't penetrate it which means these extensions must be filed off. In comparison, acrylic nails can be soaked off.

How to remove builder gel nails.

The price of having nail extensions that can withstand anything, even acetone is that you can't use regular nail polish remover to get them off. Hard gel, like polygel and nail dipping powder, has to be filed off either manually or with an e-file.

The easiest way to do this is with a nail drill machine. That might sound a little scary for home nail artists, but they're really not as intimidating as you think. Nail drills are perfect for removing, sculpting, and smoothing hard gel and acrylic nails. Plus, they're great for maintaining thickened natural nails that don't work well with nail clippers. I love my MelodySusie Scarlet Drill because it doesn't take up much space and has hands-free operation.

Do keep in mind that any type of filing or drilling that creates dust which can be not so much fun to breathe in. The CDC recommends always using a nail dust collector and there are drills with built-in collectors as well.

What is builder gel?

Non-scientifically, it's pretty much gel nail polish and acrylic nails had a baby. Also called hard gel or UV hard gel, they are a thick, spreadable gel that hardens to a dense plastic-like consistency under LED or UV light.

Scientifically speaking, according to Dr. Liz Pavlovic, hard gels are comprised of (meth)acrylate monomers, meth(acrylate) oligomers, and photo-initiators. It's these photoinitiators that react to UV or LED light to kickstart a chemical reaction converting the monomers into a hard plastic-like structure.

Fun fact: hard gels were first used on nails in the 1950s when a dentist, (Dr. Frederick Slack) used the acrylate gel solution meant for molding crowns to fix his broken nail. It took almost 40 years for the technology to really break into the nail world because lamps with the right wavelength were hard to come by.

What can I use hard gel for?

Hard gel can be used for creating extensions with either sticker forms or over tips and to affix 3D nail art gems and charms. It can also be used as a thin overlay on natural nails to strengthen them and because it's not affected by acetone, you can layer polish over it and even remove that polish without affecting your strengthening layer.

Hard gel vs Builder in a bottle

Most hard gel is thick and sticky like corn syrup but new thinner formulas have recently come out that you apply just like nail polish. These are particularly great for creating a strengthening overlay on natural nails. If you're using bottle nail builder for extensions, you'll need to layer in a couple of coats.

Is it the same as polygel?

Nope, but they are very similar. Polygel is a hybrid that has a much thicker consistency and can be easier to control than builder gel which can flood your cuticles if you let it sit for too long. Polygel is so sticky that you need Slip Solution to manipulate it. Dip your brush in this before attempting to move your gel around and you'll be good. It's kind of like when you're making Rice Crispy treats and you add a little vegetable oil to your spatula to keep it from sticking.

Most kits include slip solution but you can buy it either separately or you can substitute it with rubbing alcohol with a concentration of 70 percent or higher.

How do I change the color of builder gel?

They make loads of different colors of gel but the beauty of hard gel is that you can paint over it over and over again with either gel nail polish or regular nail polish.



You can also mix different colors of gel together to form a swirl, marble, or ombre effect, mix in glitters, dried flowers, or mini seashells, or tint clear hard gel with pigment powders.

Do you need an LED lamp?

You absolutely need a UV nail lamp to work with UV hard gel. It's the only way the gel will cure and set rock-hard. They're cheap these days and you can even find ones that fold flat for storage.

Keep in mind that, just like with gel polish, there will be a tacky inhibition layer after you've cured it so you'll need to wipe it off with a little rubbing alcohol.

Helpful tip: If you find your gel is flooding your cuticles while you work, use thinner layers and flash cure them for 30 seconds under LED to just set them before continuing.

See Also: