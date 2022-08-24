11 Best Color Correctors For Dark Circles

This all-in-one color correcting palette will neutralize your under-eye skin to lighten and brighten those dreaded dark circles. It includes two translucent tinted finishing powders and five smooth, buildable colored creams to customize your coverage as and when you need it.

Peach is ideal for fair or medium tones while orange works well on darker tones to neutralize under-eye circles, pink brightens the eye area, yellow reduces dark spots and hyperpigmentation, and green offsets redness. The yellow powder sets any of the creams and evens out skin tone, while the lavender powder sets the pink cream and brightens sallow skin.