11 Best Color Correctors For Dark Circles

If you suffer from dark under-eye circles, you’re not alone. Maybe you’re struggling with sleep, allergies, or predisposed genetics that mean less-than-graceful aging. Whatever the case, it can be tricky to find the best product to hide those stubborn rings. Eye serums and creams help over the long term, but if you’re hoping for a quick fix, we’ve got you covered with this guide to the best color correctors for dark circles.
1. Stila Correct and Perfect All in One Color Correcting PalettePrice: $45.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Removes many imperfections, not just dark spots
- Skin looks more even and younger
- Glides on smoothly and feels nice
- Too much product can look patchy
- Can rub off
- Lighter coverage
This all-in-one color correcting palette will neutralize your under-eye skin to lighten and brighten those dreaded dark circles. It includes two translucent tinted finishing powders and five smooth, buildable colored creams to customize your coverage as and when you need it.
Peach is ideal for fair or medium tones while orange works well on darker tones to neutralize under-eye circles, pink brightens the eye area, yellow reduces dark spots and hyperpigmentation, and green offsets redness. The yellow powder sets any of the creams and evens out skin tone, while the lavender powder sets the pink cream and brightens sallow skin.
Find more Stila Correct and Perfect Color Correcting Palette information and reviews here.
2. MAC Pro Conceal and Correct PalettePrice: $47.13Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works very well at reducing dark spots and discoloration
- Highly-pigmented colors combine and blend seamlessley
- Very creamy and smooth
- Small quantity (but you don't need much)
- May not be ideal for acne-prone skin
- Too heavy for some
The professional MAC Pro Conceal and Correct Palette comes with two corrector shades and four concealers that can be used alone or together. Ideal for hiding dark under-eye circles, age spots, and other discolorations or imperfections, they match any skin tone and are good for any skin type. Each shade is boosted with emollients and antioxidants for medium or full, buildable natural-looking coverage.
To use, apply directly to the skin with your finger or a concealer brush, then blend.
Find more MAC Pro Conceal and Correct Palette information and reviews here.
3. Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Camouflage Color CorrectorPrice: $29.82Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very hydrating and effective at neutralizing dark spots
- Blends well and creates a great base for makeup
- Lasts a while - you don't need much
- Some found it drying
- A bit on the heavy side
- Felt sticky to some
This full-coverage, long-wearing, highly-pigmented, lightweight concealer camouflages those imperfections and dark undereye circles with just a single drop (a little really does go a long way). The color corrector feels super comfortable on and is designed to apply and stay smooth, without caking or creasing. It blends very well, and creates an easy base to apply concealer or foundation on.
To use, squeeze a pea-sized drop of product onto the back of your hand, and warm it up between your fingers. Then, using a brush, sponge, or your fingers, dab onto the skin. Wait a few moments before blending in the edges.
Find more Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Camouflage information and reviews here.
4. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish! Color CorrectorPrice: $45.35Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hides under-eye circles well
- Feels very lightweight, smooth and soft
- Lasts all day, great makeup base
- A bit drying for some
- May not be the best for very mature skin
- Small quantity for the price
This lightweight, creamy color corrector from Charlotte Tilbury smoothes and neutralizes skin to help conceal pigmentation and dark spots, and brighten the under-eye area with full coverage.
It contains flavanoids that visibly reduce the look of under-eye puffiness, carnauba wax for a silky application and smooth feel, and mica that also gives a soft, smooth feel along with illumination to the skin. The cruelty-free product is free of mineral oil, sulfates SLS and SLES, phthalates, parabens, retinyl palmitate, triclosan, oxybenzone, hydroquinone, and triclocarban.
To use, apply with your ring finger and blend. Follow with concealer and foundation as desired.
Find more Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish! Color Corrector information and reviews here.
5. Bobbi Brown CorrectorPrice: $39.05Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works wonders at covering under-eye circles
- Shades are very accurate for many skin tones
- Blends beautifully and lasts for hours
- Pricey
- On the heavy or sticky side
- Strong scent
This full-coverage color corrector from Bobbi Brown is exactly what tired eyes have been waiting for. It comes in 16 shades of pink or peach base to neutralize dark under-eye spots and circles, and it’s ideal as a step pre-concealer.
The long-wearing formula is waterproof and resistant to humidity and sweat, and it contains skin-protecting conditioners. It feels smooth and creamy, and it’s non-creasing and easily blendable for a brighter, younger-looking eye area.
To use, apply up to the lash line and into the eye’s inner corner. Apply concealer on top and set with powder.
Find more Bobbi Brown Corrector information and reviews here.
6. Tarte CC Colored Clay Undereye CorrectorPrice: $17.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can really see the difference in lighter, brighter undereye skin
- Goes on smooth and feels light and creamy
- Blends beautifully without caking
- Small quantity for the price
- On the thicker side
- May not be ideal for ultra-dry or mature skin
This dermatologist-tested, full-coverage, nutrient-dense color corrector from Tarte masks dark circles and discoloration under the eye. It contains natural light-diffusing particles that brighten and revitalize delicate under-eye skin. At the same time, colored clay color-corrects skin to help balance the look of discoloration and darkness. The product also conditions, hydrates, and smoothes the skin, making you look brighter and more vibrant.
Rose clay soothes skin, yellow clay evens out skin tone and dark circles, purple clay brightens by reflecting light, licorice extract brightens, caffeine diminishes puffiness, squalene and sodium hyaluronate maintain and provide moisture, and mica and silica diminish the look of wrinkles and fine lines.
Find more Tarte CC Colored Clay Undereye Corrector information and reviews here.
7. Becca Under Eye Brightening CorrectorPrice: $27.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very brightening and hides dark spots well
- You don't need much, a little goes a long way
- Absorbs well and doesn't set into fine lines
- Small quantity (but you don't need much)
- On the thicker side
- Some need to set with powder to avoid smudging
Infused with very fine, light-reflecting illuminators, this full-coverage color corrector from Becca brightens the look of under-eye dark spots and circles. The rich, luminescent cream smooths the appearance of fine lines and won’t settle or crease.
This color corrector features apricot and peach-tinted pigments to neutralize under-eye blue tones, vitamin E to nourish delicate skin and create a smooth base for makeup, and backlight technology that illuminates and brightens instantly.
You’ll love that this cruelty-free, vegan product is made without parabens, formaldehyde, phthalates, mineral oil, coal tar, hydroquinone, sulfates SLS & SLES, triclocarban, and triclosan.
Find more Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector information and reviews here.
8. e.l.f. Cosmetics Color Correcting StickPrice: $16.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hides dark spots well, great coverage
- Roll-up stick is handy (no need to sharpen)
- Great price
- Not too spreadable
- A bit drying
- Some found it hard to use
This inexpensive color-correcting stick from e.l.f. is of great value as it helps conceal dark circles and hyperpigmentation and illuminate the skin with its peach base. Vitamin E hydrates the skin, and the formula’s creamy consistency feels lovely on, providing beautiful, blendable coverage. Your skin tone will look more balanced and corrected, helping you to look younger and fresher.
To use, with a brush, sponge, or your fingers, simply apply to the under-eye area, pat, and blend in. Follow with a concealer and foundation as desired.
Find more e.l.f. Cosmetics Color Correcting Stick information and reviews here.
9. Glo Skin Beauty Oil-Free CamouflagePrice: $32.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Goes on very light and feels smooth
- Great coverage to hide dark spots and imperfections
- Ideal for any skin type, including oily and dry
- Colors in photos may not be exact
- Pricey for the size
- Can be tough to remove
This cruelty-free, oil-free, and talc-free color corrector from Glo Skin Beauty camouflages, conceals, and corrects imperfections, including under-eye dark circles, blemishes, hyperpigmentation, scarring, and more. Ideal for any skin type, it’s rich in pigmentation for medium to full coverage.
The versatile, buildable corrector is formulated with the brand’s exclusive antioxidant blend of green tea extract plus vitamins A, C, and E to nourish skin, protect it from aging and environmental stressors, and brighten its natural appearance. You’ll enjoy silky-smooth, even, and great, natural-looking coverage that enhances your beauty with a soothing formula.
Find more Glo Skin Beauty Oil-Free Camouflage information and reviews here.
10. jane iredale Corrective ColorsPrice: $25.60Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with easy-to-follow instructions for great results
- Goes on smoothly and blends well
- Great coverage but light enough that makeup can be applied on top
- Too thin a consistency for some
- Coverage is sheerer than other products
- May settle into fine lines
This four-shade professional color-corrective palette from jane iredale helps brighten and lighten the look of dark circles, bruising, and other discoloration or hyperpigmentation. The yellow corrector hides redness, peach diminishes blue, purple, or grey, lilac minimizes yellow, and beige conceals hyperpigmentation.
With green tea leaf extract, a powerful antioxidant, the product protects, calms, and offers a natural antiseptic for the skin. To use, apply with the camouflage brush to dark eye circles, hyperpigmentation, or bruising before or after foundation.
Find more jane iredale Corrective Colors information and reviews here.
11. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser ConcealerPrice: $7.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hides dark spots and imperfections well without caking or creasing
- Feels lightweight and smooth, and sets in place
- Easy to hold and apply
- Can be dry and thick, but still suited to most under-eye skin
- Not too buildable (best used with primer and powder)
- Some found it tough to match their skin tone
Maybelline’s Instant Age Rewind Eraser conceals dark circles and fine lines like nobody’s business, by creating a more vibrant, refreshed, even-toned, and younger-looking area around the eye with its infusions of goji berry and haloxyl.
The color corrector does triple duty, as its intended to conceal, correct, and contour the face at the same time. It not only helps with dark spots but also blemishes and redness on the face, not just under the eye. To apply, dab under the eyes to brighten dark spots and circles.
Find more Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer information and reviews here.
What Causes Dark Circles Under The Eyes?
Dark under-eye circles can be caused by a variety of things, including age, fatigue, eye strain, allergies, anemia, or genetics.
How Do You Treat Dark Circles?
Aside from more sleep, you can try at-home treatments like cucumber slices or tea bags. Eye creams and eye serums work for long-term help but if you're hoping for something with a quicker effect, a good color corrector conceals dark circles and spots under the eye.
What Are The Best Color Correctors For Dark Circles?
Many brands make amazing color correctors that work wonders at covering up dark circles. You'll find the best one through trial and error, like most other cosmetic products. Stila, Lancome, Charlotte Tilbury, and MAC are all great products to try.