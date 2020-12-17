Air Fryer Deals: Save Up To 50% On Ninja, Cuisinart, Crock-Pot & More

Picture it: perfectly fried and crispy food without all the grease, mess, and time-consuming clean-up. Doesn’t that just sound magical? As a healthier and cleaner alternative to deep-frying, air fryers are totally cool kitchen gadgets and a favorite amongst home cooks for a reason. And now, thanks to the holidays, you can save up to 50% on a number of incredible appliances from some fantastic brands with these awesome air fryer deals.

Ninja, Cuisinart, Crock-Pot, Chefman – they’re all here. All the best brands. All the coolest smart ovens, one-pot wonders, does-it-all devices. Fair warning: not all of these appliances ship in time for Christmas, but there’s no better time to score on air fryer deals than right now. For all the details, read on.

Shop ALL The Best Air Fryers On Amazon Right Now

Save 50% – Crock-Pot Express Crisp 8-Quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer

Crock-Pot might make some of the best slow cookers around, but this Express Crisp Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer is a real gem. Featuring a large 8-quart capacity and multiple functions, this is an awesome one-pot wonder we know you’ll love. It’s also 50% off with this air fryer deal and it ships in time for Christmas, too. Winner, winner, air fryer dinner!

This all-in-one appliance lets you pressure cook, slow cook, brown/sear, sauté, steam, and of course, make it crispy. Equipped with a removable crisping lid, you can add a bit of texture to chicken, ribs, fries, wings, and more. Featuring one-touch meal settings, a manual pressure cook function, and an airtight lid, you’ll be whipping up all kinds of delicious meals and snacks in no time.

Price: $99.99

Buy The Crock-Pot Express Crisp Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer

Save 46% – Cuisinart Air Fryer

Cuisinart is known for making incredible appliances and kitchen gadgets, and this air fryer is no exception. Engineered to ensure golden brown results every time, this high-efficiency unit can handle up to 2.5 pounds of food at a time and cooks everything with minimal noise. It’s also 46% off with this air fryer deal.

Featuring a simple to use design, the Cuisinart Air Fryer is perfect for all home cooks. Designed with a spacious and nonstick interior, this stainless steel appliance is also aesthetically pleasing on the counter, reaches cooking temperatures as high as 450-degrees, and comes equipped with a frying basket and baking sheet. Everything’s easy to clean for an added bonus, too.

Please note that the Cuisinart Air Fryer doesn’t ship in time for Christmas.

Price: $99.95

Buy The Cuisinart Air Fryer

Save 40% – Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave with TotalFry 360

With 12 cooking programs this smart oven is one awesome and versatile kitchen gadget. Equipped with all kinds of cool features, the Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave with TotalFry 360, is an air fryer, microwave, convection oven, and toaster oven all rolled into one. It’s also 40% off with this incredible air fryer deal and ships in time for Christmas, too.

Here’s what you can do with this appliance: toast, bagel, broil, air fry, bake, bake pizza, warm food, convection oven, make popcorn, and defrost. It even comes equipped with Sensor Cook and Reheat features. What does that mean? It has a built-in humidity sensor ensuring that your food is never undercooked or overdone. The Sensor Reheat technology even stops automatically when food is hot and ready to eat. Yeah, when we said this was a smart oven, we meant it.

Price: $299.99

Buy The Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave

Save 38% – Ninja Air Fryer

The Ninja Air Fryer is one cool appliance. Featuring a 4-quart capacity, this air fryer can reach cooking temperatures up to 400-degrees. Equipped with a nonstick and dishwasher-safe bowl & broil rack, this air fryer also features an easy to use control panel and is sold with a recipe book. And, thanks to this incredible air fryer deal, you can save 38%.

Here’s the cool part: there’s more than chicken and fries to make with the Ninja Air Fryer. Featuring a dehydrate mode, you can even make potato chips, apple chips, and countless others. The best part? This uses 75% less fat than traditional deep fryers.

Please note that the Ninja Air Fryer doesn’t ship in time for Christmas.

Price: $79.99

Buy The Ninja Air Fryer

Save 38% – Bella 5.3 Quart Air Fryer

The Bella Air Fryer is one cool gadget – both in function and in fashion. With a stylish design, a 5.3-quart capacity, and an easy to use screen and interface, perfectly crispy and air fried food is just the touch of a button away. And, thanks to the holidays, you can now save 38% with this air fryer deal.

Here’s the cool part about the Bella Air Fryer: it does more than just crisp up your food. You can also bake and roast all kinds of delicious meals and snacks. This air fryer also uses Circular Heat Technology that ensures crispy and evenly cooked food every time, has a powerful 1750 watt motor, and cooks up to 4.4 pounds of food at once. The frying basket and drawer or both dishwasher safe, too.

Please note that the Chefman Air Fryer doesn’t ship in time for Christmas.

Price: $79.99

Buy The Bella Air Fryer

Save 30% – Chefman 4.5 Quart Square Air Fryer

The Chefman 4.5-quart Air Fryer features a compact and stainless steel design. With more than enough room to make all kinds of yummy meals and snacks, the Chefman Air Fryer will help you achieve “fried” perfection every time. And now, thanks to the holidays, you can save 30% with this air fryer deal.

The 4.5-quart non-stick basket is dishwasher safe, and with a variety of settings for chicken, fish, fries, and other meat, you’ll have no problem operating this cool kitchen gadget. The Chefman air fryer also features adjustable temperature controls, a 60-minute timer function, and reaches cooking temperatures up to 400-degrees.

Please note that the Chefman Air Fryer doesn’t ship in time for Christmas.

Price: $69.99

Buy The Chefman Air Fryer

Save $70 On The Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL

The Ninja Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL has all the bells and whistles – and then some. Featuring an 8-quart capacity, this cool kitchen gadget delivers all kinds of gourmet meals for families of all sizes, dinner parties, and tailgates. You can also save $70 on this Ninja air fryer with this incredible air fryer deal.

Equipped with Ninja’s TenderCrisp technology and a five-quart “Cook & Crisp” basket, this appliance also churns out perfectly crispy food in as little as twenty minutes. Large enough to hold up to a seven-pound chicken, the “Cook & Crisp” basket is also nonstick, ceramic-coated, and free of PTFE/PFOA. It’s also dishwasher safe. And, the reviews don’t lie, this best-seller is a favorite by home cooks.

Powerful, versatile, and completely user-friendly, this pressure cooker features nine preset functions so that you can pressure cook, slow cook, air fry, steam, sear/sauté, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate and make yogurt.

Please note that the Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL doesn’t ship in time for Christmas.

Price: $199.99

Buy The Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL

Don’t miss out on your chance to save big this holiday season with these incredible air fryer deals.

