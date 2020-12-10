21 Best Last-Minute Christmas Gifts For Mom She’ll LOVE

This year has been one for the books, so if inspiration has yet to hit on your search for the perfect Christmas present for the family matriarch, have no fear, we’ve got you covered. Our list of the best last-minute Christmas gifts for mom features all kinds of awesome picks she’s sure to love.

We’re talking about stuff that doesn’t even look, sound, or feel like last-minute grabs. Only the best for the best, right? We’ve got it all: cozy essentials, cool kitchen gadgets, stylish wraps & coats, and some serious swoon-worthy finds we know she’ll flip for. There are even some of Oprah’s Favorite Things on here because every mom we know loves her annual list of the “best stuff ever.”

All of these items ship in time for the big day, too, so there’s no need for a wrapped IOU. For some truly fantastic Christmas gifts for mom, read on.