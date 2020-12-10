21 Best Last-Minute Christmas Gifts For Mom She’ll LOVE

This year has been one for the books, so if inspiration has yet to hit on your search for the perfect Christmas present for the family matriarch, have no fear, we’ve got you covered. Our list of the best last-minute Christmas gifts for mom features all kinds of awesome picks she’s sure to love.
We’re talking about stuff that doesn’t even look, sound, or feel like last-minute grabs. Only the best for the best, right? We’ve got it all: cozy essentials, cool kitchen gadgets, stylish wraps & coats, and some serious swoon-worthy finds we know she’ll flip for. There are even some of Oprah’s Favorite Things on here because every mom we know loves her annual list of the “best stuff ever.”
All of these items ship in time for the big day, too, so there’s no need for a wrapped IOU. For some truly fantastic Christmas gifts for mom, read on.
Every mom loves a good pair of slippers, so if you’re looking for a cozy, cute, and totally comfortable set that will get there in time for Christmas, check out the UGG Women’s Tasman Slipper. Available in a variety of sizes and colors, there’s a look and fit for every foot. Featuring UGG’s classic craftsmanship, stitching, and the iconic sheep’s fur lining, mom is sure to love these.
And, if the Tasman isn’t your mom’s style, there are loads of other popular UGG slippers available that make the perfect last-minute Christmas gifts for mom. For all the styles, click here.
There’s no better time to stay connected with your loved ones than right now – especially mom. So, if you’re searching for last-minute Christmas gifts for mom with tons of “wow” factor, be sure to check out the Facebook Portal. This awesome video calling system allows you to call friends with ease, using either your Messenger or WhatsApp account. It even features Amazon’s Alexa for a hands-free operation.
Here’s the cool part: you can also handle Zoom calls and create chat rooms with up to 50 people. The built-in smart camera also pans and zooms automatically to keep up with the action, and the smart sound features enhance the voice of whoever is talking. It even minimizes background noise. Oh, your mom is totally going to love this.
Does your mom love to garden? Does she enjoy cooking with fresh herbs? Vegetables? If the matriarch of your family has a total green thumb, be sure to check out the AeroGarden Bounty Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden. An upgrade to prior AeroGarden models, this beautiful machine makes indoor gardening a total breeze as innovative technology and a series of 40 LED energy-efficient grow lights, allow you to harvest all kinds of herbs, vegetables, and other plants year-round.
This AeroGarden model even comes with a 9-Pod Gourmet Herb Starter Kit that includes Genovese Basil (x2), Thai Basil, Curly Parsley, Italian Parsley, Thyme, Chives, Dill, and Mint. And, with 24″ of grow-height, there’s so much more you can do. Yeah – definitely on our list of best Christmas gifts for mom for a reason.
We promised you awesome stuff from Oprah’s annual Favorite Things list, and this is one of our personal favorites: the Modern Monet Paint By Numbers Kit For Adults. Definitely one of those fun Christmas gifts for mom she’ll have a total blast with, there are five awesome choices to pick from including Everything Eiffle (featured), Amazing Amalfi, Greek Greece, Under Umbrellas, and Vintage Vision. You can view them all by clicking here.
Equipped with everything she needs to create her own masterpiece, she’ll be painting up a storm in no time.
One of the trendiest names in all of cookware is Caraway. These non-stick ceramic-coated pots and pans are available in a series of gorgeous colors that are sure to complement any chef or home cook’s kitchen. And, we have a feeling mom will absolutely love receiving one or all pieces in this collection.
Free of all those harmful chemicals other finishes often come with, she can cook up a storm knowing everything is safe and healthy to eat. These pots and pans are also suitable to use on all types of cooktops, feature an aluminum core, and are even oven safe up to 550-degrees.
We’re featuring the 6.5-quart dutch oven, but each piece is available and ready to ship:
10.5″ Fry Pan – Click Here
4.5-quart Saute Pan – Click Here
3-quart Sauce Pan – Click Here
6.5-quart Dutch Oven – Click Here
If your mom loves to cook, this is the cookbook for her. Beautifully designed and full of all kinds of amazing recipes centered on the concept of connecting with those you love, Peace Meals: A Book Of Recipes For Cooking And Connecting by the Junior League of Houston, is an amazing addition to any home kitchen. It’s one of our favorite cookbooks, too. Having been gifted this book a few years back by a family member, I can tell you this: the salmon with the homemade horseradish cream sauce is absolutely delicious.
This book will also get there in time for Christmas – a total win.
If you’re looking for last-minute Christmas gifts for mom with some major wow-factor, check out the super-cool Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch. A stylish accessory that helps keep your fitness and day on track, this Fitbit does more than just count your steps and check your heart rate.
With Amazon’s Alexa built-in, you can create alarms, set bedtime reminders, and even check the weather. There are tons of other features, too: Fitbit pay, daily sleep quality scores, apps, notifications, and you can even store 300+ songs for an experience that revolves around you. Available in a variety of colors and styles, there’s a look for everyone.
This is one of those sort-of capes, sort-of sweaters, all-kinds-of-awesome wraps perfect for fall and winter. Definitely one of those perfect go-to last-minute Christmas gifts for mom we know she’ll love and wear all the time.
Available in a variety of fun patterns and gorgeous hues, Melifluos’ super-soft top layer is incredibly comfortable and just thick enough to keep you warm on those colder days. Dressed up or down, this cape coat can be styled in a number of ways and is a great budget-friendly addition to any wardrobe this year.
Available sizes: this is a one-size-fits-most garment. It measures 48-inches x 48-inches.
This is one gift we know mom will love: the Coravin Model Six Advanced Wine Bottle Opener and Preservation System.
Drink any wine, any time, without ever pulling the cork with the Coravin advanced wine preservation system. An incredibly cool kitchen gadget that’s incredibly effective at making bottles of wine last longer, Coravin’s system passes a surgery-grade hollow needle through the cork of the bottle and pressurizes it with argon gas. Insert, tip, pour – that’s it! When done pouring, remove the device from the bottle, and the cork will reseal itself. Pretty cool, huh? We think so. It will also get there before Christmas – hooray!
Looking for a great go-to gift for mom? Pajamas – a solid choice. We’re big fans of PJ Salvage’s stylish sets, and these super fun and super cozy flannel pajamas feature a pattern we know mom will love: wine. Other cool patterns are available, too!
Made of incredibly comfortable 100% cotton flannel, these pajamas have a relaxed fit, pull-on closure, elastic waistband, and fun detailing around the button line and cuffs. They’ll also get there before Christmas.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online before purchasing.
If mom owns a KitchenAid Stand Mixer, one of their incredible and totally cool attachments is definitely worth considering this holiday season. Here’s something that’s extra cool: many of them are currently on sale and most will get there before Christmas. Yep, that’s what we consider a total win-win.
We’re featuring this pasta extruder attachment for a reason: it’s one of our personal favorites. Featuring six different pasta discs and a built-in pasta cutter, homemade noodles are just the flip of a switch away as you transform your mixer into a bonafide pasta maker.
Compatible with all KitchenAid Stand Mixers – sold separately, unfortunately – this electric pasta maker will have you wowing your dinner mates as you dazzle them with scratch-made spaghetti, bucatini, rigatoni, fusilli, and two different types of macaroni. It’s also made in Italy, so you know it’s good!
Click Here For ALL KitchenAid Stand Mixer Attachments
Another one of Oprah’s Favorite Things, this tote bag from rayo & honey is incredibly cute. And, guess what? There are five incredibly cool styles to choose from. A large tote and carryall, measuring in at 14-inches wide x 23-inches long, is made of 100% cotton canvas and features two internal zipper pockets and an outer pocket.
Available now and deliverable before Christmas, this is one gift for mom we know she’ll love and use.
Any kitchen gadget and tool that provides a major assist during meal prep is a winner in our minds. And, if your mom loves to cook, the Precision Cooker Nano from Anova will make a great addition to her kitchen.
Never sous vide before? It’s super easy and super cool. Simply attach this device to any water-filled pot, put your food in sealable bags, and then into the water, set the timer and temperature and you’re off! This device will heat and circulate the water, helping you achieve perfectly cooked food every time.
This device even connects to your phone, so you can cook amazing meals at the touch of a button.
Sometimes the best gifts for mom show your siblings who’s really the apple of mom’s eye. *wink*
If you’re looking for last-minute gifts for mom with a sense of humor, this funny mug is just the thing. With the words “My Favorite Child Gave Me This Mug” stamped on, this budget-friendly option will not only get there on time, but we have a feeling mom will love taking a sip of her favorite coffee blend from it every morning.
We know one thing to be true: moms love coffee. So, if you’re in a pinch and are looking for incredibly cool last-minute Christmas gifts for mom, check out the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine from Breville.
The only Nespresso to serve six sizes of single-serve drinks – yes! six! – the Nespresso Vertuo delivers consistently delicious and perfectly brewed cups of joe every time. Whether she’s feeling like straight-up coffee (5oz, 8oz, 14oz), espresso (single shot or double shot), or the new pour-over style carafe (18 oz) coffee exclusively for Vertuo Next, there’s a variety of options to choose from. It’s even on sale – a total winner.
Recently released – as in just last month! – the Ninja Foodi Power Pitcher is one crazy cool kitchen gadget. Part blender, part food processor, and part stand mixer, the Power Pitcher crushes, food processes, makes dough of all kinds, and whips up smoothies, too. We have a feeling mom will love this.
Featuring smartTORQUE technology, this blender is designed to power through the heaviest, thickest, and toughest ingredients without stalling or shaking. No, this isn’t a dream – with a powerful 1400-peak-watt power-dense motor, it’s the real deal. Equipped with six Auto-iQ program presets, including one-touch functions for smoothies, frozen drinks, smoothie bowls, spreads, chopping, and dough, the Power Pitcher also gives you total speed control. Start slow and ramp up as needed with a simple turn of the knob – super easy to operate.
And, with the included 72oz pitcher – that has a maximum liquid capacity of 64oz – she’ll have more than enough room for all kinds of cookies, smoothies, and margaritas.
A popular seller that’s available in a variety of colors and sizes – including plus sizes! – the stylish Columbia Women’s Mighty Lite Hooded Jacket is one of those last-minute Christmas gifts for mom we know she’ll love.
Ideal for those days spent on the slopes, and those nights in the city, this jacket boasts all kinds of awesome performance features that protect you from the elements no matter the terrain. With Columbia Sportswear’s signature Omni Heat and Omni Shield technology, this beautifully made coat also features gorgeous geometric baffling, flattering seam details, and a long silhouette (complete with a 2-way zipper) for a feminine touch.
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart online before ordering.
This cozy blanket is one of those great Christmas gifts of parents – everyone loves them! They can use it as a decorative throw or more practically for a movie night on the couch. This one is made with 100 percent cotton and comes in a plethora of colors.
There’s no better gift than the gift of Alexa. For a serious wow-worthy moment on Christmas morning, Amazon’s Echo Dot is a great gift for mom and dad that’s completely useful and interactive.
Play music, ask questions, listen to the news, check the weather, set alarms, and so much more. Great for kids, tweens, and adults, you’ll all love having Alexa around the house. And, at such a great price, think about getting a couple and place them strategically around the house for easy access.
We personally love the idea of a digital picture frame as a gift for mom, and this one from Pix-Star is one of the best. It also gets there by Christmas for a wow-worthy moment.
As one of the newest members of the Pix-Star family, this 10-Inch Wi-Fi enabled picture frame has an internal storage capacity of 8 GB – that’s 30,000 photos. It also has an incredible 1024×768 pixel IPS display, supports USB sticks, SDHC and SDXC cards, and has a motion sensor that automatically turns the screen on and off.
Here’s the coolest part: it can display photos from your social media accounts, send pictures to others, and can even receive daily weather forecasts.
If you’re shopping for fun kitchen gadgets and Christmas gifts for mom, check out this electric pasta maker from Philips.
With the ability to crank-out up to three servings in just eighteen minutes, this pasta extruder is a does-it-all device that will save you time and hassle while it mixes, kneads, and extrudes the pasta for you. Featuring three discs to make spaghetti, penne, and fettuccini shaped noodles, this machine is also a great option if you’re looking to make more than just traditional pasta. Think about throwing in vegetable purees, spinach, gluten-free flours, and a variety of other ingredients for a customized experience.
And, if you’re looking for something a little bigger, take a look at this one.