Apple AirPods Deal: Save $50 for Christmas

If what you and the rest of the folks in your house want for Christmas is the gift of amazing sound, then rejoice: Apple AirPods are on sale in time for the holidays. Save up to $50 on what is arguably the most popular wireless headphones in the world: Apple AirPods.

There is no mistaking those crisp, white hockey sticks coming out of practically everyone’s ears these days. Apple AirPods look good and sound even better. There are three varieties on sale for Christmas:

My fashion-forward teenage daughter can’t say enough about AirPods. Or should I say, she says enough about them without saying anything because she always has them in her ears? Apple has been creating revolutionary tech gear for decades but AirPods may be one of the best accomplishments that they’ve made yet.

AirPods Pro are the top of the line for Apple headphones. They feature active noise cancellation for immersive sound and a transparency mode for when you need to connect the world around you. They come with three sizes of tapered silicone tips for a customizable and comfortable fit.

No worries about working out because the AirPods Pro are sweat and water-resistant. The adaptive EQ (get this) automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear. They used to call technology like this “magic”.

It’s easy to set up the AirPods Pro on all of your Apple devices with quick access to the Siri voice assistant. The included wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life. Save $50 now for Christmas.

Save 20% on Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

The thing about Apple products is that, right out of the box, they simply work. Take the AirPods out of the charging case, put them in your ears, and they connect with your iPhone immediately. I can’t overemphasize the sound quality here: it is incredible.

Controlling your streaming content is simple as well. Double-tap to play or skip forward. Volume control requires the actual device, unfortunately, be it an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook. Wireless charging with this version of the AirPods is a real plus as well.

As I said, connecting to an iPhone or another Apple device is ridiculously easy. Effortless, even. If you have a friend with a pair of AirPods, then content may be shared between both pairs of headphones. Siri, the ever-present voice assistant, works very well with the AirPods and may announce your messages if you so choose.

Save 30% on Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case

This might be the best deal of the season: the original AirPods with wired charging case are on sale for just $109.99. At their core, these AirPods are simply in-ear headphones. But it’s there that the comparison stops. These tiny little speakers deliver performance that no one could imagine. The updated H1 chip delivers a stable, low-latency wireless connection for incredible high-quality sound whether you’re listening to music, playing games, or watching a lecture.

Battery life is impressive as well. The AirPods can go up to five hours of listening on just one charge. When paired with the charging case (which my kid always has with her), 24 hours of battery life is fairly standard. They’re made to keep up with you.

Setup is accomplished with a simple tap. Once that’s over, the AirPods are automatically on and always connected. Somehow, these little earbuds know when they’re in your ears and the sound pauses when you take them out. Like when I ask my kid to empty the dishwasher. This version of the AirPods that is on this crazy good Amazon Prime Day deal features a wired charging case.

