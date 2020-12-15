Bose Deal: Save Up to $40 on Wireless Headphones

If you’re going to own an amazing pair of wireless headphones, then Bose should be on the list of brands to look at. Bose has been at the forefront of audial technology for many years. Their Bluetooth headphones are some of the best on the market.

Right now, just in time for the holidays, Bose is offering up some good deals on their QuietComfort 35 II and 700 models. Both styles feature excellent amenities such as noise cancelation, Alexa connectivity, and quality integration into everyday life.

Bose wireless headphones make excellent gifts for your teenager, college student, or, heck, even yourself. It’s been quite a year, after all. We deserve to treat ourselves now and then.

I’ve owned several pairs of Bose headphones over the years from wired to earbuds to over-the-ear wireless. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones definitely bring the thunder. They provide three succeeding levels of noise cancellation to create a sound experience that you most likely wouldn’t expect.

Save $30 on the QuietComfort 35 II right now, just in time for Christmas. With Prime 2-day shipping, you’ll be able to get these to the house and wrapped just in time to enjoy the holiday. But don’t wait long: time is slipping away fast.

When wearing these Bluetooth headphones, you’ll be better able to concentrate on music, work, or play. It’s weird to write this out but these Bose earphones will understand the noise around you better than you do. Bose AR, a multi-directional motion sensor embedded into the headphones, provides contextual audio based on where your environment.

Noise cancellation is by far the best reason to pick up these headphones. Once powered on, the stress of the outside world simply falls away into silence. The dual-mic system shuts out ambient noise to provide you with nothing but crystal-clear sound.

These Bose wireless headphones are Alexa-enabled so you may ask for entertainment, look up information, or manage your day all without looking at your phone. Simply ask what you want and Alexa will respond through your headphone speakers.

The Bose Connect app on your smartphone will get you started. The Bose Connect app can also be used to adjust the level of noise cancellation, enable music sharing, manage Bluetooth connections, and access software updates. Set the app up with your device and select your preferred virtual assistant. Hit the Action button on your headphones and off you go.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Earphones are available in black, silver, and this cool rose gold. Who says tech has to be boring? Pick the color that best suits you and start living.

Price: $269.99

These Bose Wireless Headphones 700 will help to up your game. These are some powerful noise canceling headphones with 11 levels of active noise canceling to truly personalize your environment. It’s up to you to set things low to let some of the world in or turn it up to 11 to block it all out.

Save $40 for the holidays with this great deal from Bose. With Prime 2-day shipping, you can pick up a pair (or two) today and have it in time for the big morning. Don’t wait, though. This deal may end sooner than you think.

This pair of Bose earphones will give you crisp, clear sound with full bass that’s lifelike and balanced no matter what volume level you prefer. Intuitive touch control on the earpieces provides instant access to voice assistants like Alexa for whatever you’re looking for: music, weather, and more. And when you’re on the phone using the Bose Wireless Headphones 700, the high-quality system of four microphones adapts to noisy environments, including wind, so your voice sounds completely clear.

A lightweight stainless steel headband and earcups tilted for a perfect fit are part of the overall premium design so that you can comfortably wear these Bluetooth headphones for hours. The rechargeable battery gives up to 20 hours of non-stop playback on one charge.

The Bose Wireless Headphones interface seamlessly with the Bose family of soundbars to listen privately if noise is a problem at home late at night. Download the Bose Music app and use it to browse your favorite music services and get one-touch access to playlists and presets.

And for Apple users, these Bose Bluetooth headphones feature a one touch option to listen to Spotify. You can instantly listen to your last Spotify session or discover new music by tapping and holding the right earcup.

Price: $339.00

