Powerbeats Pro Headphones Deal: Save $80 for Christmas

This just in: Beats sound equipment is insanely good. Beats’ lightweight wireless headphones, Powerbeats, are meant to be worn all day and in the case of the Powerbeats Pro, built for supreme audial performance. Right now, just in time for Christmas, the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Headphones are on sale for $80 off the regular price.

Don’t pay $249.95 when you don’t have to. Powerbeats Pro are incredible wireless headphones and make amazing gifts for just about anyone you know. The deal means that the headphones are just $169.95. If you’re up for a pair of the lava red Powerbeats Pro, they can be had for just $149.95 and the spring yellow pair is just $142.49.

Save $80 on Powerbeats Pro Wireless Headphones

What are Powerbeats Pro Wireless Headphones?

These little tech gadgets sound amazing but how? An Apple H1 headphone chip is the power behind each pair of Powerbeats Pro Headphones. The H1 chip not only sounds wild but it pairs with Apple products without any problem at all.

Fans of Apple products are used to simple tech miracles that feature a super-simple user interface; Powerbeats Pro Headphones are definitely that. The headphones pair up with Android devices as well but if you have an iPhone, you’re in for a real treat.

Workout, exercise, or heavy yard work will all be made better by pairing your music with Powerbeats Pro. Adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks stay in place and are customizable with multiple ear tip options. You can be sure that these headphones will be your personal audio gateway.

What Other Great Features Do the Powerbeats Pro Headphones Have?

They provide more than 24 hours of combined playback with the charging case. Right out of the chute, the Powerbeats Pro have up to nine hours of battery life. That means more workout time for you and less inconvenience from waiting for a charge.

But let’s say you do go that long (yikes) and you max the battery out. Just five minutes in the charge pack (they call that “Fast Fuel”) will bring back another 90 minutes of listening time.

Since these Beats earphones are intended for working out, they’re reinforced to be sweat and water resistant. Put these Beats Pro headphones through their paces and you’ll be amazed at how long they’ll keep up with you.

Full control over playback is featured on each earpiece. Auto Play/Pause, full volume, and track controls are provided on each earbud. Class 1 Bluetooth onboard provides improved connection speeds with extended range and fewer dropouts. No one has time for dropouts on a run.

Need voice control? Well, of course you do. Just say “Hey Siri” and your trusted voice assistant is on the case to help you. Dual beam-forming microphones and a motion and speech accelerometer detect your individual speech performance and also eliminates background noise.

What Colors are the Powerbeats Pro Headphones Available In?

I’m so glad you asked. These Beats Pro Headphones aren’t just on sale for the basic black version. No, there are eight colors in all including the aforementioned black, cloud pink, glacier blue, ivory, lava red, moss, and navy. Accessorize and match with your workout gear if that’s your thing but just know that any color of the Powerbeats Pro Headphones all sound deliciously good.

Price: $169.95

