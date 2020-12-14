JBL Boombox Deal: Save $100 on the JBL Boombox for Christmas

Perhaps the most powerful and portable Bluetooth speaker available today, the JBL Boombox delivers incredible sound accompanied by deep, hard-hitting bass. The holidays are a great time for all sorts of bargains but when a prime piece of audio gear like the JBL Boombox is marked down by $100.00, it’s time to celebrate.

Save $100 on the JBL Boombox

Incorporated four active transducers and two JBL bass radiators, the JBL Boombox delivers monstrous sound along with bass so low you’ll look around to see why the house is shaking so badly. You’ll not only hear this bass but also see it.

This king of all portable speakers delivers the goods with dual 20mm, high-performance tweeters and dual four-inch woofers all powered by a tough 30 Watt amplifier. Your neighbors are going to hate the sound level coming from your side of the fence…unless maybe you invite them over.

The Boombox is rated IPX7 waterproof and it will withstand any weather, off-road trips, or pool party. It’s rugged enough to handle the craziest tailgate party. The combination of smooth, tough plastic for the handle and metal mesh for the speaker cover looks great and works better. The organic-looking handle feels comfortable and looks like a pair of weird headphones on the speaker.

This bad boy provides 24 hours of non-stop thumpin’ without pausing to catch a breath. The sound coming out of this thing is more than impressive, it’ll make your friends want to purchase one of their own. With the JBL Boombox in the house, the house party is going to be tough to stop.

The battery is a beastly 20,000mAh in size. The portable speaker features a dual charge-out option so you can keep playing the hits and charge your devices at the same time. Charge time to refuel this rocket is 6-1/2 hours so make sure you plug it in overnight. Or during the day if you’re one of those night people.

The controls on the JBL Boombox couldn’t be simpler: Bluetooth connection, volume, and play. A push pad on the back next to the connection hub is for indoor or outdoor playback setting. Outdoor play tends to provide more mid-range bass while indoor deepens up a bit and allows the walls to help out with bass distribution.

What else can I tell you about this amazing piece of audio tech gear? More than one Boombox can be paired together to create a surround sound stereo effect that’s pretty cool. They come in three colors: basic black, an army green, and a slick-looking camo. Just the black and green are on sale, however.

The JBL Boombox is typically $399.95 on any other day but right now, just in time for Christmas, the portable Bluetooth speaker to rule them all is on sale for a crazy $299.95. For sound this good, this portable, and this waterproof, you simply can’t do better than this deal. Keep in mind that just because our baby here is rugged doesn’t mean it’s invulnerable; take a look at this neat protective case.

Price: $299.95

