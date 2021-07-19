July Cricut Explore Air 2 Sale: $80 Off Right Now

The Cricut Explore Air 2 sale lasts through July 24th, but I wouldn’t count on inventory lasting that long so don’t wait on this one.

Right now, the versatile Cricut Explore Air 2 in Mint is only $169–that’s 32% off for a savings of $80.99. According CamelCamelCamel Amazon Price Tracker this has never been offered for anything under $169 since it was released so this deal is for real.

32% Off Cricut’s Explore Air 2

The Explore Air 2 was named the top pick in our best cutting machines of 2021 article. It’s user-friendly, intuitive, and the possibilities of what you can make with this thing are practically endless.

One of my favorite things about this brand is that when I received my Explore Air 2, it came with an example project with step-by-step instructions to use the cutter to create an iron-on design on a bag they provided (to hold the Cricut extras). It helped me learn how to use the Explore Air 2 so much faster and in a painless way. Plus I could see what the thing could do first hand which was great.

The machine is Bluetooth so it can easily communicate with your computer, smartphone, or tablet without messing with cords. You can upload your own designs or browse through their huge library of available Cricut images on their user-friendly design space. I upload my own designs and their program makes sizing simple and easy.

The cutter can handle over 100 different materials with this machine including vinyl, faux leather, and adhesive foils. It can even write for you if you replace the blade with the included writing tool.

Another great feature is its ability to work with printed images. I tend to make clothing with iron-on sheets or printed on magnets because I like my designs to be more than one color. You can do that by using the Bluetooth Explore Air 2 to communicate with your printer. Print your design like normal and then the Cricut will cut it out for you.

I got to test out a media sample of the Explore Air 2 last year with no promise of a positive review or even a review at all. I love this little powerhouse and plan to continue to make all sorts of neat projects.

I use the Cricut EasyPress as a t-shirt press for my iron-on vinyl which is also on sale for 25% off, saving you $61.41. I love the amount of control you have with the temperature and timer display. It helps me create professional-looking clothing without needing a large professional t-shirt press.

The sale covers all colors of the Circut Explore Air 2 including the above featured fan-favorite Mint as well as Lilac and Blue.

If you’re new to Cricut or smart cutting machines, Design Bundles on YouTube had a great Unboxing and First Project video which walks you through the whole process, including pairing with your computer.

On the other hand, if you like to stay up to date with the most current technology, Cricut launched their most recent model in June of 2021.

Cricut’s Explore Air 3

The Explore Air 3 cuts twice as fast as the Explore Air 2 and when you use Cricut’s Smart Materials, you don’t even need to use a cutting mat.